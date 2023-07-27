Benefits of Golden Milk - a Secret to Wellness and Vitality

Golden Milk, also called turmeric milk, is a century-old Ayurvedic beverage that is known for its plethora of potential health benefits. The extensive benefits of golden milk come from the earthy, bitter, and somewhat spicy turmeric, nutrient-dense milk, and other warming spices infused together to produce this aromatic beverage.

Golden turmeric milk has been prescribed by Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for centuries due to its high potency to reduce the effects of diseases in human beings. The benefits of turmeric milk range from boosting immunity, digestion, heart, and bone health to offering anti-inflammatory, anti-pathogenic, and skin-enhancing properties. These are also known to aid in lowering stress and providing relaxation ( 1 ) . Above all these factors, golden milk is a pleasant drink that can be a feast for the senses too. So let us delve into the exciting realm of this unique golden latte’s benefits and get to know all the whats, hows, and whens of incorporating it into your diet.

What Is Golden Milk?

Originating in India, golden milk is a traditional drink that is prepared by infusing turmeric, hot milk, and some spices like pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, etc. The turmeric imparts a vivid yellow to golden colored hue to this drink, thus people named it golden milk. Also known as “haldi doodh”, this beverage has a mustard-like aroma with a warm, spicy flavor containing an earthy and bitter note.

Turmeric is a part of the Zingiberaceae family of plants (ginger family) that has been used as a herbal spice. People in the Indian subcontinent have extracted the medicinal and flavoring properties of turmeric from the rhizome stems, or its edible root system to extensively use for cooking and spiritual practices. Turmeric contains many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that provide health benefits for which it was widely used in the ancient Indian health system Ayurveda.

Although the hero ingredient, golden milk is not just about turmeric. It can also be enhanced with other spices like ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, etc to further boost its nutritional value and medicinal properties. The harmonious blend of these ingredients in turmeric milk leads to the creation of exciting flavors that benefits different aspects of our health.

Nutritional Value of Golden(Turmeric) Milk

Golden milk is a nutrient-rich beverage that contains carbohydrates, fats, and proteins as well as vitamin A, vitamin B complex, vitamin C, potassium, calcium, antioxidants, etc. The nutritional properties of golden milk may vary depending on the amount of turmeric added and the type of milk used. While cow milk has been traditionally used to contain rich amounts of vitamins A, B, C D, and E, plant-based milk like soy, has high amino acids and antioxidant activities (2) . Therefore, the nutritional value is provided according to a specific range.

Macronutrients:

Energy: 100kcal

Total lipid (fat): 6.00-8.33g

Carbohydrates: 5.00-6.67g

Protein 2.0% to 4.0%

Minerals:

Calcium: 17.8 to 85.1mg

Iron: 0.37 to 0.53mg

Zinc: 0.29 to 0.30 mg/100 mL

Antioxidant activity: 7.5 to 17.7 TEAC (mmol Trolox/kg sample) (3)

Health Benefits of golden milk

Golden milk, owing to its high nutritional value has a myriad of health benefits to offer. This ayurvedic medicine is a herbal blend of potent ingredients that can provide anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antibacterial properties, helps to manage certain chronic diseases, boosts heart, bone, and brain health, and also benefits your skin and hair health and appearance. Let us learn about these properties in detail below:

1. Reduce Inflammation and Pain:

Turmeric is known to have anti-inflammatory properties because of the special antioxidants it contains called Curcumin. It leads to the inhibition of various biochemical cycles that have an influence on causing inflammation (4) . Other than that vitamin C is also a popular antioxidant that soothes inflammation and leads to a faster wound healing process (5) . These anti-inflammatory effects may reduce joint pain from osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis (6) .

2. Enhance Brain Function and Memory:

The antioxidant properties of curcumin present in turmeric lead to an increase in the levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). BDNF is an important factor that determines neuronal growth and development, and neuronal plasticity, and also acts as a neurotransmitter. Thus, it is essential for normal brain development related to learning and memory. Therefore golden milk may help delay certain age-related brain disorders like Alzheimer’s disease (1) .

3. Might promote heart health

Turmeric and curcumin, a bioactive compound in turmeric may be helpful in maintaining proper heart functioning in more ways than one. Scientific research done on the effects of curcumin supplements showed that they lower blood pressure which can affect heart disease if present at higher levels. Curcumin also plays an interesting role in reducing the low-density lipoproteins LDL (bad cholesterol) and total triglycerides which prevent the risk of heart disease by lowering plaque formation and blockages in your blood vessels, and strokes (7) .

4. Could be great mood boosters:

The curcumin present in turmeric of golden milk has been proven to have a positive correlation with lowering depression and mood disorders. These have an impact on regulating neurotransmitters, and neuronal disturbances, thus displaying a protective effect. Additionally, the anti-inflammatory effects of curcumin also might act as an antidepressant for some people as it inhibits stress-induced toxicity. However, depression and mental health disorders do not have a one-size-fits-all solution so only relying on golden tea may not be sufficient (8) .

5. Improve Digestion:

Digestion is an elaborate biochemical process that involves different enzymes and molecules. The spices used in golden milk, namely black pepper, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, etc have been traditionally used for their effects on the digestive system. This has been backed by science as certain studies have proven that spice-induced salivary excessive salivary production leads to higher concentrations of amylase enzymes that aid in digestion. Moreover, curcumin and black pepper have also led to the secretion of bile juices in the liver which is essential for faster digestion. Therefore, golden milk may improve digestion if mixed with traditional spices (9) .

6. Prevent Cell Damage and Delay Ageing:

Golden milk is power-packed with antioxidants like curcumin, vitamin C, and vitamin A to fight naturally occurring free radicals in our body, preventing damage to cell membranes and DNA. They do it by neutralizing the free radicals or reducing the damage caused to the cells. Therefore, it helps in delaying aging and providing protection against photodamage (10) .

7. Lower the Risk of Cancer:

Cancer occurs due to the effects of our body’s free radical production on the cell, especially DNA. it causes damage or mutations that may lead to the formation of abnormal cells. The free radical damage increases due to the oxidative stress caused by the sun’s UV rays. These are tackled by the anti-oxidants as they neutralize these effects and protect the cells from further sun damage. Therefore, golden milk may help in reducing the risk of cancer as it contains potent antioxidants like curcumin and vitamin C (10) .

8. Improve bone health:

Milk, whether they are from animals or plant-based, contains vitamin D and calcium, which have been proven to be very essential for the growth, development, and maintenance of bone health. Calcium is one of the most important components of bone composition which provides stability and strength to the bones. Vitamin D helps in the absorption of calcium to help gain its benefits. Studies have also shown that calcium and vitamin D supplements play an essential role in preventing the loss of bone, fragility, and structurally weak bones, such as in the case of osteoporosis (11) .

9. Support Immune System:

Golden milk is frequently used in Indian households to provide relief against respiratory infections, fever, weakness, etc. Moreover, turmeric is also used to heal wounds and fractures. Therefore, scientists were intrigued by its anti-pathogenic, and healing properties. This led to the understanding that the curcumin present in turmeric has antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties which may have offered turmeric its healing properties (1) . Furthermore, golden milk is usually infused with spices like fresh ginger and has also shown inhibitory effects against bacteria and fungi (12) . Similarly, studies have shown that cinnamon is an anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory spice that may help in treating non-viral respiratory tract infections too (13) . Therefore, golden milk may prove to be a golden potion that boosts your immune system by providing anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties.

10. Glowing skin:

Turmeric contains curcuminoids which are potent antioxidants, anti‑inflammatory, and skin-lightening agents (14) . It has been shown that under laboratory conditions curcuminoids exhibit enzymes that degrade skin collagen, elasticity, and hydration (14) . Moreover, it contains high concentrations of vitamin C which is an excellent skin renewal nutrient that leads to increased collagen production, cell turnover, and antioxidant properties. These lead to bright and glowing skin that is internally healthy (5) .

How to Make golden milk

To enjoy the goodness of golden milk and boost your health, you can prepare a jar full of this elixir at your home and store it for regular consumption. The recipe is more than just adding milk with turmeric, so follow the below steps to enjoy a perfect cup of golden milk:

Ingredient:

120 ml milk

1 tablespoon of powdered or fresh turmeric

1 piece of grated fresh ginger

1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder

1 pinch of ground black pepper

Recipe:

Take a small pan and add the milk

Mix all the ingredients into the milk and let it boil.

Put it to simmer for 10 minutes.

Strain the drink using a fine strainer into a container

Add a pinch of cinnamon for extra flavor.

Pour it into a cup and refrigerate the rest

You can store it for up to 5 days.

Just reheat and drink daily or as per recommendations by your dieticians.

Risk and Side Effects of golden milk

For most people, golden milk is usually safe when consumed in moderation. But it should be used cautiously or completely avoided by some people. There is no evidence stating the correct amount of consumption of turmeric milk which is pregnancy and breastfeeding. Thus, it’s most reasonable to maintain moderation in your turmeric intake while you are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Some people have also experienced allergic reactions to curcumin which can show up as skin irritation after handling or consuming turmeric. If you have experienced the same contact a healthcare professional to learn more about the causes before drinking turmeric tea.

If you are on any medications, do check with your doctor about drinking turmeric tea as curcumin tends to interact with some medications, such as blood thinners, antidepressants, antibiotics, and cancer drugs.

Although there is a low probability of consuming high amounts of antioxidants through golden milk. It is important to understand that reports have shown that high levels of curcumin may increase reactive oxygen species (ROS). This has been shown to play a role in creating oxidative stress in acute vitiligo and inhibiting apoptosis caused by cytotoxic chemotherapeutic agents in breast cancer. It may also have a potential antiplatelet effect for which it is asked to be discontinued before cutaneous surgery.

Conclusion

There are a variety of health benefits of golden milk, that includes a lower risk of cancer, better digestive health, stronger bones, brighter skin, etc. Turmeric is a medicinal Indian spice that contains an antioxidant called curcumin and has anti-inflammatory properties (14) . Along with that, milk provides a high percentage of calcium and Vitamin D. Golden milk also contains a different assortment of spices that impart anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory, and enhanced digestive properties. Although there are no current studies establishing a comparison between golden milk and turmeric supplements induced with higher curcumin content, the effect of golden milk might not be immediate and may demand patience. Nonetheless, golden milk is a nutritious, delicious beverage that has a lot of healthy benefits.

