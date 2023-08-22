Benefits of Himalayan Salt Lamp for a Calming Mood And Ambiance

Creating a warm and cozy ambiance at home is a huge mood booster. Allowing subtle light to glow while you’re relaxing or sleeping can be comforting. While the benefits of Himalayan salt lamps are many, they are mostly known for the beautiful luminance they infuse in any space they are placed in. The beauty of these rock salt lamps comes from the fact that they are designed with a touch of artfulness that feels perfect for your chill time at home. On a lighter note, these radiant beauties might come in handy to bid goodbye to winter blues.

Himalayan salt lamps can be your best companions when you want to unwind without feeling overwhelmed by lights or powerful scents. You can place these pink salt lamps anywhere and they’ll enhance the vibe of the atmosphere gently and naturally. Place these glowing beauties around to take care of the warm glow and a breezy mood you may need to indulge in a soothing sleeping experience or a calming reading time. Let’s explore the rock salt lamp benefits in detail so you may make another aesthetic addition to your home.

What Is Himalayan Salt Lamp?

A Himalayan salt lamp is a neat set-up of a bulb placed in chunks of pink Himalayan salt. They emit a pleasing vividness and reflect your unique and aesthetic taste for beautiful home decor elements. The composition of pink Himalayan salt is rich in nutrients like zinc, iron, magnesium, and calcium ( 1 ). Featuring a variety of shapes, styles, and sizes, these lamps can both blend in nicely and stand out — depending on the interior of your home and of course your requirements and taste. So, whether you want to make your study table appear more inviting or your bedroom more comfortable — Himalayan salt lamps won’t disappoint you. On another note, when you just want a gentle hint of dim light, they might be your go-to for feeling warm and cheerful.

How Do Himalayan Salt Lamps Work?

Studies indicate that salt crystal lamps release negative ions in abundance because of which they are quite effective for improving your immunity, enhancing your brain activity, as well as reducing the occurrences of cough and flu ( 2 ). They follow a mechanism that involves:

The salt lamp has a warm surface and it works on the principle of reacting with water particles in its surroundings continuously.

As a result of this reaction, a solution of salt and water is formed.

Once the salt solution is formed, water vapor is formed and evaporating takes place because of which the bulb emits a pink glow.

The generation of negative as well as position ions takes place.

The quantity of negative ions is more than the quantity of positive ions.

Thus, the processes of reaction and evaporation continue to occur and give the salt lamp its special luminescence.

The darker the pink crystals, the clearer the light the salt lamp radiates.

What Are the Health Benefits of Himalayan Salt Lamp?

Apart from exhibiting serenity and stillness, Himalayan salt lamps have many potential benefits, especially if you’re dealing with health concerns such as stress, respiratory problems, or asthma. Some of them are:

1. May Induce Pleasantness

Studies indicate that the presence of salt lamps cleanses the environment which may reduce anxiety and make you feel light-hearted and calm ( 2 ). The emission of negative ions has proven to alleviate mood disorders and relieve symptoms of depression ( 3 ). So, when you feel overwhelmed or the bad days feel too much, the addition of a salt lamp can help you distress.

2. May Improve Your Well-being

Salt lamps emit negative ions in great quantities that have proven to be quite effective for boosting your mental health and emotional well-being. Himalayan salt lamps may also enhance energy production and boost your metabolism ( 4 ). So, on days when you’re feeling the work blues and your stress levels are increasing, you may want to use this lamp to relieve you of your mental baggage and enhance your energy levels.

3. May Ease Asthma

Asthma may be triggered both by indoor and outdoor pollutants and poor air quality may worsen asthma ( 5 ). Research indicates that salt lamps can help neutralize and purify the air that improves the air quality index which is highly beneficial for individuals suffering from asthma or pollen allergies ( 2 ). Apart from that, air pollution has also been proven to deteriorate human health ( 4 ). The presence of negative ions might also inhibit bacterial growth, and control air pollution to make the air more breathable and clean ( 3 ). So, if you want to detoxify the atmosphere of your home, salt lamps can be of great help.

4. May Help Treat Tumors

Tumors result in the creation of different types of cell formation and each cell type may respond distinctly to medication and remedies ( 6 ). Pink Himalayan Salt has demonstrated healing properties for reducing the impact of tumors and as such can be used in the process of radiation dosimetry ( 7 ).

5. May Enhance Cognitive Performance

According to a survey, exposure to salt lamps may enhance cognitive performance and make you feel more alert and receptive ( 8 ). So, if you’re planning to study and work with more attention, constant exposure to salt lamps might solve your problem of losing focus and failing to concentrate for a long time.

6. May Prevent Respiratory Infections

Poor indoor air quality has proven to be one of the major causes of respiratory diseases and using a salt lamp can dilute the air by 20%, eliminate airborne pollutants as well reduce your exposure to toxic particles ( 9 ). So, if you want to ensure you’re breathing in good-quality air, a salt lamp might be a great addition.

7. May Improve Sleep Cycle

Research indicates that the presence of salt lamps can treat irregular sleep patterns and improve and provide great relief from hay fever and body aches and pains ( 10 ). With body aches, you may find it difficult to sleep properly. So, for a good night’s sleep, the soothing glow of salt lamps may be a good choice.

Side Effects of Himalayan Salt Lamp

While the Himalayan salt lamp is a great pick for a variety of reasons, it can also pose some risks and create negative effects. Some of them are:

1. May Trigger Organ Damage

Himalayan salt lamps contain cadmium that has proven to have lethal effects on your organs as cadmium is quite toxic in nature ( 11 ). So, you may need to assess the impact of salt lamps on your body to understand whether it’s doing more harm than good. Notice the allergy symptoms while using it constantly.

2. May Cause Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is characterized by many symptoms like bone fragility or fractures ( 12 ). Owing to the percentage of cadmium, salt lamps may also affect your bone health and cause osteoporosis ( 11 ).

Conclusion

Enlightening your home with a naturally beautiful glow may help you in unwinding better. The delicate light of the Himalayan salt lamp may relieve you of the stresses and worries that ruined your day or made you feel overwhelmed. However, the benefits of Himalayan salt lamps are not just limited to being an aesthetic element or mood lifter. Having a salt lamp in your home can improve your well-being, and help you sleep and respond well. These radiant beauties can be your saviors when you just want to let loose and clear your mind. Happy unwinding!

