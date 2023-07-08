Benefits of Magnesium Oil: The Secret Elixir to a Healthy Life

Mother Earth has many hidden treasures that can benefit the human mind and body. One such elixir is magnesium. This compound is present in the body and contributes to many vital functions. You need it for optimal nerve function and muscle movement ( 1 ). Magnesium oil is ideal for solving any deficiency you may have of magnesium and helps you to feel rejuvenated every day ( 2 ). Read on to learn more about the benefits of magnesium oil along with its potential side effects. There is also a quick DIY oil recipe that you can try to make the oil at home.

What Is Magnesium Oil?

Magnesium oil is a term used to describe a concentrated solution of magnesium chloride that is applied topically to the skin ( 2 ). Despite its name, magnesium oil is not an oil but a water-based liquid with a slippery texture. It is typically used for potential health benefits, particularly for increasing magnesium levels ( 2 ). However, it's important to note that scientific research on the effectiveness of magnesium oil is limited, and its health benefits are still a subject of ongoing investigation.

The origin of magnesium oil can be traced back to ancient seawater deposits. These deposits are said to contain high levels of magnesium chloride. This compound can be extracted and processed into a liquid form suitable for topical application. One significant source of magnesium oil is the ancient Zechstein Seabed, located in Northern Europe ( 3 ). The underground mineral deposit is estimated to date over 250 million years. This particular deposit is high in purity and concentration of magnesium chloride ( 3 ).

Amazing Benefits of Magnesium Oil

Magnesium oil offers several potential benefits when used topically. Here are 10 benefits associated with magnesium oil:

1. Promotes Muscle Relaxation

The benefits of topical magnesium oil include relaxing muscle stiffness and promoting a sense of calmness. It is ideal for people experiencing muscle cramps or soreness ( 4 ).

2. Supports Better Sleep

By helping to relax the human body and calm the nervous system, magnesium oil may assist in improving sleep quality and reducing insomnia symptoms ( 5 ). Use magnesium oil to get a restful sleep.

3. Alleviates Stress And Anxiety

Magnesium is known to have a calming effect on the body, and applying magnesium oil topically may help reduce stress and anxiety symptoms ( 5 ).

4. Enhances Exercise Performance And Recovery

Magnesium promotes healthy muscle function and spontaneous energy production. Using magnesium for sore muscles may support performance, endurance, and recovery ( 6 ).

5. Relieves Migraine Headaches

Advertisement

Some individuals relieve migraines by applying magnesium oil to their temples or necks. It is one of the most sought-after benefits of magnesium oil, as more and more people now suffer from migraines ( 4 ).

6. Supports Bone Health

Maintaining bone health is one of the major benefits of magnesium. The topical application of magnesium oil may contribute to better magnesium absorption for bone strength ( 7 ).

7. Soothes Skin Conditions

Magnesium oil may have anti-inflammatory properties. This unique feature helps control certain skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne ( 8 ).

8. Boosts Energy Levels

Magnesium has an important role to play in the production of energy. Using magnesium oil topically may help combat fatigue and increase energy levels ( 6 ).

9. Supports Heart Health

Proper heart function is one of the benefits of magnesium oil. The intravenous application of magnesium oil may help maintain a healthy heart rhythm and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease ( 9 ).

10. Promotes Healthy Bowel Movement

Using magnesium for bowel movements is beneficial as it helps the intestines retain water. This water retention smooths out the roughage and promotes easy passage from the body ( 10 ).

Side Effects of Using Magnesium Oil

While magnesium oil is generally safe for topical use, some individuals may experience side effects or sensitivities. Here are 9 potential side effects that can occur when using magnesium oil:

1. Skin Irritation

Some people with sensitive skin may develop skin irritation or redness at the application site. Doing a patch test before applying magnesium oil to a larger skin area is advisable ( 11 ).

2. Itching

Magnesium oil can cause itching on the skin. You must never apply it in higher concentrations or on sensitive skin ( 11 ).

3. Dryness Or Flakiness

Depending on the skin, this oil may cause dryness or flakiness of the skin. It is recommended to moisturize the skin after applying the oil ( 11 ).

Advertisement

4. Allergic Reactions

Rarely, individuals may experience allergic reactions to magnesium oil, including rash, hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing. If you experience any allergies, seek medical help immediately ( 11 ).

5. Digestive Discomfort

While magnesium helps with constipation, it may cause digestive discomfort, such as upset stomach or diarrhea, when consumed in large quantities ( 12 ).

6. Nausea

Some people may experience mild nausea after using magnesium oil, however, this side effect is less common ( 12 ).

7. Dizziness Or Lightheadedness

Using excessive amounts of magnesium oil or applying it to a large body area may lead to dizziness or lightheadedness ( 12 ).

8. Lowered Blood Pressure

Magnesium relaxes blood vessels, so using large amounts of magnesium oil may lower blood pressure. Individuals suffering from low blood pressure should be careful when taking it ( 12 ).

9. Drug Interactions

Magnesium can interact with certain medications, such as antibiotics or blood pressure medicines. It is essential to consult a doctor before taking magnesium oil ( 12 ).

How to Make Magnesium Oil at Home?

Now that you are familiar with the benefits of magnesium oil, it's time to make it at home with a simple process. Here's a basic recipe to create magnesium oil:

Ingredients:

Magnesium flakes or magnesium chloride flakes

Filtered water

Instructions:

Measure out 1/2 cup of magnesium flakes. Heat 1/2 cup of filtered water in a saucepan. Let it boil until it reaches a gentle simmer. Remove the saucepan from the stove. Next, add the magnesium flakes to the hot water. Stir the ingredients until the flakes are completely dissolved. This may take a few minutes. Let the mixture rest and reach room temperature. Once it reaches room temperature, transfer the mixture to a glass spray bottle or an airtight container for storage. Your homemade magnesium oil is now ready to use!

Note: It's essential to use magnesium flakes intended explicitly for topical use, as other forms of magnesium may not dissolve properly or be harmful if applied to the skin.

Advertisement

How to Use Magnesium Oil in Different Ways?

To use magnesium oil, spray or rub a small amount onto your skin and massage it. It is commonly applied to areas with muscle tension or cramps. It's normal to experience a tingling sensation upon application. There are various ways to use magnesium oil. Here are 9 different methods of using magnesium oil:

1. Topical Application

Apply magnesium oil directly to the skin and massage it. It is the most common and effective way to use magnesium oil.

2. Massage Oil

Use magnesium oil to massage the desired areas and massage it gently into the skin.

3. Bath Soak

Add magnesium oil to a lukewarm bath and soak in it for 20-30 minutes to allow your body to absorb magnesium through the skin.

4. Foot Soak

Fill a pedicure set tub or bucket with warm water and add magnesium oil. Soak your feet in the solution for a relaxing foot bath.

5. Spray for Muscle Cramps

Spray magnesium oil directly onto areas experiencing muscle cramps or tension to help relax the muscles. This magnesium oil spray benefit can be used by athletes as well.

6. Scalp Treatment

Promoting hair growth is one of the many benefits of magnesium oil. Just apply magnesium oil to the hair follicles and scalp and gently massage it to promote scalp health and hair growth.

7. Face Mist

Dilute magnesium oil with water and pour it into a spray bottle. Use it as a refreshing face mist to promote skin health ( 13 ).

8. Sleep Aid

Apply magnesium oil to the sole of each foot before bedtime to promote relaxation and support a better night's sleep ( 5 ).

Advertisement

9. Hair Conditioner

Mix magnesium oil with your favorite conditioner and apply it to enhance hair strength and vitality.

Conclusion

In today’s fast-paced and hectic life, everyone wants a few moments of relaxation and calm. To let every muscle in the body relax and rejuvenate. With so many benefits of magnesium oil coming to the forefront, it is vital to incorporate it into your daily routine. You must watch out for its side effects as different compounds react differently for everyone. The oil or liquid is easy to make at home, and you won't have to spend your hard-earned money on expensive potions. So, waste no time and grab the ingredients today to give your body a new start with magnesium oil.

ALSO READ: Milk of Magnesia for Oily Skin: Get Flawless, Matte Complexion.