8 Benefits of the Miracle Drink to Enhance Your Health

A Miracle Drink that can help you say goodbye to numerous health maladies may sound like a hoax. However, there has been scientific data published to back the properties and benefits of this Miracle Drink that’s also known as ABC juice. This juice, as the acronym goes contains “A- apples”, “B-Beetroots” and “C-Carrots”. But why is it called a Miracle Drink you may wonder. Well, because these fruits and vegetables are a rich source of essential nutrients like Vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and more.

In this article, we will discuss more about how these nutrients help our bodies to stay energetic, healthy, and glowing from the inside out. From boosting immune health to improving skin appearance, this juice does it all and thus perfectly embodies the title of the healthiest juice that can be consumed daily. So, as we explain all the nitty gritty, you can get to juicing your way to a healthier self!

What Is The Miracle or The ABC Drink?

Miracle Drink or the ABC drink is a health potion made from a harmonious blend of apple, beetroot, and carrot juice. This dark red drink is highly nutritive without compromising on the taste. The apple provides natural sweetness, vitamins (especially vitamin C), antioxidants, and dietary fiber, the carrot is rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, along with vitamins and minerals, and the beetroot offers essential nutrients such as folate, manganese, potassium, and antioxidants. Celebrated for its health benefits like potential immune, digestive health, and skin health boosters, this miracle drink is true to its name. Nonetheless, it is advisable to consult a healthcare provider before incorporating it into your daily routine if you have any allergies, metabolic diseases, or medications.

Benefits of ABC Juice

ABC juice is packed with a plethora of essential nutrients, such as vitamins A, B complex, C, E, and K along with both micro and macro minerals like folate, zinc, copper, iron, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, and manganese. This offers a myriad of health benefits when consumed regularly. Let us check out some of the benefits of miracle drink that you can achieve by consuming it regularly:

Boosts Immunity: ABC juice is a reservoir of nutrients that offer the body strength to fight against diseases through different metabolic pathways. Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant, is one of the most abundant nutrients. It supports the immune system by aiding our immune cells in initiating microbial killing. It also supports faster wound healing by various different pathways. Therefore, ABC is an effective supplement for respiratory infections such as like flu, common cold, bad breath, throat infections, and allergies (1) . Moreover, it contains iron which is essential for the growth and development of immune cells, especially one type of white blood cell called lymphocytes. It also aids in better blood oxygen transfer throughout the body which helps to keep our cells healthy (2) . Offers Anti-aging Effects: One of the primary reasons behind cell aging is oxidative stress that impacts important molecules such as proteins, DNA, lipids, etc. which are essential for healthy cellular functioning. The body’s ability to fight these stressors is only limited and requires a helping hand through the food that you eat. Vitamins such as C, E, and K, and molecules like beta-carotene act as helpers by scavenging the molecules that cause damage to the cells (3) . These nutrients are called antioxidants which are present in the ABC juice in high concentration. Therefore, consuming this elixir may help delay signs of aging and make you look youthful and radiant. Improves Digestive Health: All three ingredients in this juice contain high amounts of dietary fibers which are essential to maintaining a healthy gut. Dietary fibers promote better digestion in many different ways, one of which is by absorbing more water, softening your stool, and decreasing the instances of diarrhea. It also helps by helping probiotic microbes to flourish and function well in your gut which is quintessential for a healthy functioning gut (4) . So, if you have gut issues, give this miracle drink a chance, you may be surprised by how effective it may be. Boost Skin Appearance: The myriad of bioactive compounds present in ABC juice function in various ways to offer skin protection against cellular oxidative stress, UV damage, acne, dehydration, and low skin elasticity. They help in the healthy growth and development of cells in our skin, for example, Vitamin C induces higher cellular turnover of collagen, a connective tissue essential for maintaining skin elasticity and plumpness. Some also act as building blocks or catalysts of certain enzymes that are required for biochemical pathways that keep your skin flawless. For example, carotene is required for the synthesis of certain proteins present in the epidermis, these maintain the skin barrier protecting it from damage and infection (5) Improves Cognitive Functions: Your diet plays an extremely important role in shaping and boosting your cognitive function. Research states that Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D supplements help improve memory in women and elderly respectively. Additionally, a combination of vitamins C, E, and carotene supplements prevents rapid degeneration of cognitive function in the elderly. Minerals like zinc, copper, and iron have been associated with improvement in cognitive decay in Alzheimer’s patients. Thus, consuming ABC drinks may help improve brain health and function over the years (6) . Enhances Vision: Vitamin A is a key nutrient that helps to maintain our eye health. There have been studies that showed that patients with Vitamin A deficiency showed impaired vision and night blindness. This is because it is an important nutrient that is required for the functioning of photoreceptor cells called rods and cones. These act as mediators that help the eyes to perceive vision by picking up light and signaling the brain. Therefore, to keep your eyes healthy, you may consider having a glass of this Miracle Drink (7) Cleanses The Body: Most detox drinks are basically high-nutrient-containing mixes of fruits and vegetables. ABC is one such which contains antioxidants to fight damage-causing toxins that may be produced both inside or outside the body and help in blood purification. It also contains dietary fibers that clear out your internal organs directly or indirectly, thus detoxifying our bodies off of the unhealthy food and beverages we may consume (4) . Dietary fiber further improves blood cholesterol and maintains optimal blood pressure thus helping to keep the overall body healthy and clean (4) . Weightloss Drink: ABC is a beneficial drink that can be included in your weightloss diet as it offers hydration, nutrition, and the feeling of fullness for a prolonged period. Both water and dietary fiber contents in this juice add weight to your stomach and maintain perceived satiety for a long time by delaying gastric emptying (8) . This will thus prevent snacking habits and overconsumption of food which will ultimately aid in weight loss.

When Should You Drink the Miracle Drink?

Drinking a full 8oz glass of Miracle Drink daily is extremely beneficial for your health. It is usually seen to have worked wonders on an empty stomach. Therefore, experts recommend it to be consumed one hour before breakfast and if you miss it, you may consider consuming it on an empty stomach in the evening as well. It takes around 2 hours to get fully absorbed by the body and the cells to get its nutrients. Since it's a herbal potion, you may require lots of patience to experience its true benefits. Usually, it takes about a month to show visible results, and in some cases may extend to even three months. Nonetheless, one must only use it as a supplement and not replace it with pharmaceuticals prescribed by a professional healthcare expert.

How Does The Miracle Drink Fight Cancer?

All three of the Miracle Drink ingredients are known to contain antioxidants. Antioxidants as already established are important to prevent cell damage which in turn helps in preventing free-radical damage-related annomalies like cancer (9) . Moreover, one of the ingredients, beetroot, has been used as a natural cancer treatment in countries like Europe for many centuries for its anti-cancerous properties (10) . These properties are derived from a special enzyme present in the beetroot juice called betazyane, it promotes higher uptake of oxygen into the cells and prevents extracellular damage of vitamin C within the body. vitamin C along with betazyane, therefore increasing the body’s ability to fight cancer by inhibiting the growth of tumor cells.

Furthermore, beetroot is packed with iron, a nutrient essential to regulate healthy red blood cell count and blood oxygen circulation in the body. Therefore, the higher the oxygen supply to cells and tissues, the lower the cancer risk as research has proven that proliferation and new cell formation of tumor cells are related to low oxygen supply (11) .

What Are the Ingredients in the Miracle Drink?

The name ABC juice itself gives away the key ingredients in the Miracle Drink. However, as per your taste preferences, you may add lemon, ginger, mint, etc. Here are some of the most used ingredients in Miracle Drinks:

Apples: Rich in fiber, vitamins (especially vitamin C), and antioxidants. Beetroot: Contains essential nutrients like folate, manganese, potassium, and antioxidants. Carrots: Good source of beta-carotene, vitamins, and minerals. Lemon: Provides vitamin C and adds a citrusy flavor. It's often included for its alkalizing properties. Ginger: Known for its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Mint: Adds a refreshing flavor and may have digestive benefits. Honey (sometimes): Used as a natural sweetener. Honey may also have antibacterial properties.

How to Make the Miracle Drink?

To prepare a miracle drink or ABC juice, you need to combine different ratios of apple, beetroot, and carrot as per your taste. Let us check out one of the simplest ABC juice recipes to help you make your own Miracle Drink:

Ingredients:

1 medium-sized Apple

1 medium-sized Beetroot

1 medium-sized Carrot

1/2 Lemon (peeled)

1-inch piece of Ginger

1-2 cups of Water (adjust for desired consistency)

Instructions:

Peel the apple, beetroot, carrot, and ginger, then cut them into smaller pieces. Place all the prepared ingredients into a blender. Squeeze half a lemon juice out and add that too. Add 1-2 cups of water, depending on your desired consistency. Blend until smooth. If you prefer a thinner consistency, you can strain the juice using a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth. Taste and adjust the sweetness or tangy flavor according to your preferences by adding some honey or lemon juice to it. Add ice cubes and relish this refreshing health elixir.

What Are the Side Effects of ABC Miracle Juice?

While a Miracle ABC Juice is generally considered a healthy and safe drink, it may affect certain people inducing some unwanted side effects. Therefore, it is important to stay aware of the potential health issues you may experience while consuming this juice. Here, are the common ABC juice side effects:

Digestive Issues: Some people may experience digestive discomfort, such as bloating or gas, particularly if they are not accustomed to consuming high-fiber foods. Gradually introducing fiber-rich foods into your diet can help reduce these effects. Blood Sugar Levels: The natural sugars present in fruits, particularly in large quantities, can affect blood sugar levels. Individuals with diabetes or those concerned about blood sugar spikes should monitor their intake and consult with a healthcare professional. Allergies: Individuals with allergies to specific fruits or vegetables such as apple, ginger, beetroot, and carrots used in the juice should avoid those ingredients as they may trigger allergic reactions. Drug Interactions: Certain medications may interact with components of the juice, especially if it contain ingredients like ginger or lemon. Consult with a healthcare provider if you are taking medications to ensure there are no potential interactions. Kidney Issues: Beets are high in oxalates, which can contribute to the formation of kidney stones in susceptible individuals. If you have a history of kidney stones, it's advisable to moderate your intake of foods high in oxalates (12) .

Conclusion:

Now that we covered all the important information about the benefits of Miracle Drink. Let’s quickly understand the crux of all the health effects drinking this juice regularly may have. ABC juice contains a variety of important nutrients that help the body by boosting immunity, enhancing digestion, clearing the skin's appearance, warding off infections, and helping regulate cognitive functions. Although it is an extremely safe drink, it may cause certain side effects such as allergies, kidney issues, bloating, etc. Therefore, it is recommended to seek expert advice before incorporating it into your diet, especially if you are on certain medications or suffering from health concerns. It is also essential to remember to use this drink as a supplement to other prescription medicines and not as a substitute.

