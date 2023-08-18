The Benefits of Natto to Enhance Your Health And Wellness Journey

Natto is a traditional Japanese superfood that has earned its place as a global cuisine for its distinctive aroma and taste. Beyond its strong flavors, the remarkable health benefits of Natto make it popular amongst both culinary and health enthusiasts alike. From promoting heart health through its beneficial impact on cholesterol levels to providing a boost of gut-friendly probiotics, Natto can be an excellent food option for balanced and wellness-oriented diets.

In this article, we will embark on a culinary odyssey to unveil the properties of a hidden gem called Natto. The acquired taste, rich nutritional profile, and potential contributions to overall well-being that natto brings to the table will be discussed further in-depth so that you can make an informed choice before relishing this unique dish.

What is Natto?

Natto is a type of food that is derived from soybeans which are fermented with a bacterium species called Bacillus subtilis var. natto. The Bacillus bacteria activates a natural enzyme called Nattokinase when it ferments boiled soybeans (1) . This offers delicacy and acquired taste due to the distinctive cheesy flavor, slimy and sticky texture, and pungent smell. Consumption of nattokinase also offers several health benefits along with other essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, and vitamins, Natto's potential health advantages span a wide spectrum (1) .

Natto has a rich history rooted in Japanese culture dating back centuries. Earlier, it was most popular in the eastern regions, including Kantō, Tōhoku, and Hokkaido. Often served with karashi mustard, soy, or tare sauce, and sometimes Japanese bunching onion, this can be eaten both for breakfast or lunch with some rice.

Types of Natto

There are different types of natto that offer a range of flavors and textures to suit various preferences and culinary uses. Some notable ones are as follows:

Regular Natto: The traditional and most widely consumed form – regular natto consists of soybeans fermented with the Bacillus subtilis bacteria. It has a distinct stringy texture and a strong aroma. Karashi Natto: This variation is seasoned with mustard, giving it a spicy kick that balances the traditional natto flavors. Wasabi Natto: Infused with the pungent taste of wasabi, this type adds a zesty and slightly fiery element to the dish. Miso Natto: Incorporating miso paste during fermentation results in a milder and creamier version of natto. Gokoku Natto: Gokoku natto combines different beans and grains, like adzuki beans, black beans, and barley, to create a diverse texture and enhanced nutritional profile. Hikiwari Natto: This variety involves crushing the natto into a paste-like consistency, which some find more palatable than the traditional stringy texture.

Nutritional Value of Natto

Natto is power-packed with a multitude of essential nutrients for which it can also be considered a superfood. It is also a great protein source for vegetarians and vegans. Since there might be small differences in the nutritional content of different types of natto such as black soybean natto, Karashi natto, Gokoku natto, etc., we are only considering the nutritional value of regular natto here.

A 100-gram (g) serving (a little more than ½ cup) of natto contains the following nutrients, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) (2) :

Calories 211

Protein 19.4 g

Fat 11 g

Carbohydrates 12.7 g

Fiber 5.4 g

Sugars 4.89 g

Calcium 217 milligrams (mg)

Iron 8.6 mg

Potassium 729 mg

Sodium 7 mg

There are also small amounts of vitamin B6, folate, pantothenic acid, and antioxidants along with certain other beneficial plant compounds like polyphenols. Additionally, since it is a product of fermentation, natto is a rich source of probiotics too (3) .

Health Benefits of Natto

There are several benefits of Natto because of its abundant source of nutrients. Let us discuss these benefits in detail below:

Strengthening Bone: Natto is known to be a big reservoir of Vitamin K, especially in the form of Vitamin K2. It is well known that Vitamin K plays a key role in bone growth and formation. They do so by stimulating bone cell differentiation as well as helping in increasing the level of different products required for bone cell development like alkaline phosphatase and insulin-like growth factor, etc. They also regulate the mineralization and prevent the resorption of bone cells which prevents the reduction of bone mineral density and thus maintains bone strength (4) . Improves Digestion: Natto is a fermentation product that offers a high density of probiotics. Probiotics are essential bacteria that help to keep our gut healthy by preventing pathogenic bacterial growth, regulating enzymes, and aiding digestion (5) . Moreover, Natto also contains high quantities of fiber which is another essential nutrient required for a healthy digestive system. Fiber helps in maintaining regular bowel movements as well as acts as nutrition for the growth of probiotic bacteria (6) . Therefore, natto may help in promoting good digestive health in people. Regulates Blood Cholesterol: Nattos’s diverse array of antioxidants offers inhibitory effects on biochemical pathways that lead to reduced degradation of fats and growth of adipose tissue (fat accumulating). This, therefore, increases the breakdown of fat molecules preventing accumulation and increased levels of cholesterol (1) . Furthermore, the antioxidant Lunasin also has anti-inflammatory effects which may be associated with irregular lipid metabolism such as reduced HDL (good cholesterol) (1) . This further helps in reducing the risk of heart disease or high blood pressure. Therefore, regular natto consumption may help you keep your cholesterol levels in check. Regulates Blood Glucose: High blood glucose levels are associated with insulin resistance. Insulin resistance may occur due to certain factors, one of which is high fat, cholesterol content, and obesity. Therefore, as natto has hypocholesterolemic properties, it also offers antidiabetic effects. Along with that, a study done on women aged 19–39 years who were provided a diet that included soy protein for six weeks showed that the bacteria used for the fermentation of soybeans during the preparation of natto, Bacillus subtilis natto, has been proven to help in reducing type 2 diabetes in humans (1) . May Lower Cancer Risks: Many different studies done on various fermented soy dishes like miso soup (Japanese molded soy paste blended with water and salt), and chungkukjang (a Korean short-term fermented soy paste) show that the bacterial strain used for fermentation, Bacillus had administered growth inhibitory effects on cancerous cells. Moreover, the antioxidants isoflavonoids have also been proven to have anti-cancerous effects which were studied via the relationship of miso soup and lower risk of stomach cancer (1) . May Have Antiallergic Properties: Allergies occur when our immune responses elevate when they come in contact with certain triggers. A scientific study done by Lee et all stated that natto possesses antiallergic properties on epidermis pigmentation, ear thinning, internal lymph nodes, and mast cell infiltration, among other things (1) . Supports the Immune System: The polyphenols present in natto have cell-killing or cytotoxic effects which aid the immune system to ward off pathogenic bacteria. An animal study done on calves had shown that natto-supplemented calves had higher levels of IgG levels (1) . IgG is a protein part of our immune system that is necessary for protecting us from infections (7) . The probiotic properties of natto also offer additional immunological properties as they inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and regulate certain metabolic activities that maintain our health (5) . Aids Weight Management: Natto is a high-protein and fiber-dense fruit that contains just 37 calories and 12% of your recommended daily fiber in one fruit. Dietary fiber is known to induce the feeling of fullness and maintain it for a long time as they are insoluble and takes time to be released from the body (6) . They can also be incorporated into vegetarian or vegan diet routines as a rich source of proteins, especially to gain muscles and reduce fats (8) .

How to Select And Store Natto

Selecting Natto:

When selecting natto, keep the following tips in mind:

Check the Packaging: Opt for natto that is securely sealed and well-packaged to maintain freshness and prevent any leakage. Inspect the Beans: Look for plump, evenly-sized soybeans. Avoid packages with shriveled or discolored beans, as this could indicate poor quality. Check the Smell: Natto has a distinct aroma that can be strong for some. However, it should not have an unpleasant or foul odor. If the smell is off-putting, it might indicate spoilage. Look for Consistency: If you prefer traditional natto, ensure that the product has a characteristic stringy texture. Variations like hikiwari natto will have a different texture due to being crushed. Expiry Date: Check the expiration date to ensure freshness. Consuming natto beyond its expiration date could affect its taste and quality. Brand Reputation: If you're new to natto, consider reputable brands that are known for producing quality fermented foods. Varieties: Depending on your taste preferences, choose the type of natto that suits you best, such as regular, flavored, or mixed varieties.

By paying attention to these factors, you'll be more likely to select natto that meets your expectations in terms of flavor, texture, and overall quality, and savor one of the healthiest Japanese dishes.

Storing Natto

To keep natto fresh and maintain its quality:

Refrigeration: Store natto in the refrigerator at a temperature of around 36-41°F (2-5°C). Cold storage helps slow down the fermentation process and maintains its taste. Sealing: If the natto comes in a container with a lid, ensure it's tightly closed after use to prevent air exposure and maintain freshness. Use-by Date: Consume natto within the time-frame indicated on the packaging for the best taste and quality. Avoid Freezing: Freezing natto can alter its texture and flavor, so it's generally recommended to avoid freezing it.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure that your natto remains delicious and retains its nutritional benefits.

How to Make Natto

If you are not a huge fan of store-bought natto, you can also opt to make it at home. Making natto at home involves a fermentation process that requires careful attention to hygiene, environmental conditions, and timing. Here are the basic guidelines one may follow in order to prepare and gain the benefits of natto:

Ingredients:

Soybeans (200g) Natto starter culture (available online or at Asian grocery stores) Water

Instructions:

Preparing the Soybeans: Wash the soybeans thoroughly Soak them in water for about 12 to 14 hours, or until they double in size. Drain and rinse the soaked soybeans.

Steaming the Soybeans:

Wash the soybeans thoroughly Soak them in water for about 12 to 14 hours, or until they double in size. Drain and rinse the soaked soybeans.

Steam the soybeans until they are fully cooked and soft. This usually takes around 3 to 4 hours. You can use a steamer or a pressure cooker for this step.

Cooling the Soybeans:

Allow the steamed soybeans to cool down to room temperature.

Mixing in the Natto Starter:

Dissolve a small amount (follow the package instructions) of natto starter culture in a little bit of warm water. Gently mix the dissolved starter culture into the cooled soybeans, making sure they are evenly coated.

Fermentation: Place the soybeans in a container that can be tightly sealed. You can use a plastic container or glass jar. Cover the container with a lid and place it in a warm, dark, and slightly humid place. The ideal fermentation temperature is around 100°F (37-40°C). You can use a warm oven or a yogurt maker. Let the soybeans ferment for about 24 to 48 hours. The longer the fermentation, the stronger the flavor.

Checking for Readiness:

Place the soybeans in a container that can be tightly sealed. You can use a plastic container or glass jar. Cover the container with a lid and place it in a warm, dark, and slightly humid place. The ideal fermentation temperature is around 100°F (37-40°C). You can use a warm oven or a yogurt maker. Let the soybeans ferment for about 24 to 48 hours. The longer the fermentation, the stronger the flavor.

After the fermentation period, check the beans. They should be covered in a sticky, stringy substance, which is characteristic of natto. The smell will also be distinct.

Storing Natto:

Once the beans are ready, refrigerate them to slow down the fermentation process. This will help develop the characteristic flavor over time.

It is important to keep in mind that making natto requires practice, and the texture and taste of your homemade natto might vary from batch to batch. It's recommended to start with a small batch and refine your technique over time. Additionally, you might need to adjust the fermentation time and conditions based on your environment and preferences.

Risk And Side Effects of Consuming Natto:

While natto is considered a super nutritious and considerably safe food option, it may have some potential drawbacks and side effects for certain individuals. Here are a few ill effects associated with consuming natto:

Allergies or Sensitivities: Since the hero ingredient of natto is soybean, people who are allergic to soybeans experience allergic reactions or sensitivities. These people may face symptoms ranging from digestive issues, and skin rashes, itching, hives, eczema, etc. to severe respiratory problems like chest pain and anaphylaxis (9) . May Interact With Drugs: Natto is rich in vitamin K2, which is beneficial for bone health and the formation of blood clots. However, if you are taking medications like warfarin, which is a blood thinner, consuming large amounts of vitamin K-rich foods like natto may interfere with the medication's effectiveness. Therefore, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional if you have concerns about vitamin K intake. Potential for Histamine Production: Fermented foods like natto can sometimes contain higher levels of histamine, which could trigger symptoms in individuals who are sensitive to histamine or have histamine intolerance.

Therefore it is essential to remember that like with any food, individual reactions can vary, and what might cause discomfort for one person may be well-tolerated by another. If you're considering adding natto to your diet or have any concerns, it's a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have allergies, sensitivities, or specific health conditions.

Conclusion

Natto is a traditional Japanese fermented soybean dish consisting of a powerful and unique nutritional profile. This group of nutrients and bioactive compounds contribute to a myriad of health benefits of natto, including the ability to control blood cholesterol levels, prevent arterial sclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension, promote bone growth, control the bacterial balance in the intestines, improve immunity, and so on. While natto offers numerous potential health benefits, it may not suit every individual well. Therefore, drastic dietary changes should be made based on personal preferences, health goals, and any specific medical considerations.

