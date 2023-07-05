The Amazing Benefits of Passion Fruit to Boost Your Immune System

A delightful combination of sweet and tart flavors with tropical undertones, this nutrient-rich fruit is a class apart from the others. Along with its toothsome taste, there are several other benefits of passion fruit that are sure to fuel your energy and revitalize your health. Furthermore, when you bite into this fruit, you will encounter a burst of tangy and vibrant flavors. The initial taste is often tart, similar to a mix of citrus fruits like lemon or grapefruit. As you continue o enjoy the fruit, the tartness mellows out, and a sweet and floral essence emerges.

What is Passion Fruit?

Passion fruit is a tropical fruit that belongs to the Passiflora genus. It is native to South America but is now cultivated in many parts of the world with suitable climates, including Africa, Australia, and Asia. Furthermore, it has a round or oval shape, with a tough outer rind that can be purple, yellow, or red. Inside, the fruit contains a jelly-like pulp filled with small, edible seeds that add a slight crunch when bitten into. You can enjoy this on your own or add it to your various other culinary creations like salads, desserts, and smoothies.

Passion fruit is known for its unique sweet-tart flavor with tropical notes. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins (particularly vitamin C), fiber, and beneficial plant compounds ( 1 ). The fruit offers various health benefits, including immune support, digestion aid, heart health promotion, and skin nourishment ( 2 ). It is commonly used in juices, smoothies, desserts, and cocktails, and is cultivated in regions with suitable climates worldwide.

Nutritional Value of Passion Fruit

Passion fruit is not only delicious but also offers a range of essential nutrients. Here is an overview of the nutritional value of passion fruit per 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of edible portion( 3 ):

Passion fruit calories: 97

Carbohydrates: 23.4 grams

Dietary fiber: 10.4 grams

Sugars: 11.2 grams

Fat: 0.7 grams

Protein: 2.2 grams

Passion fruit is also a good source of several vitamins and minerals, including:

Vitamin C: 30.2 milligrams (50% of the recommended daily intake)

Vitamin A: 1274 international units (25% of the recommended daily intake)

Vitamin B3 (Niacin): 1.5 milligrams (8% of the recommended daily intake)

Potassium: 348 milligrams (10% of the recommended daily intake)

Iron: 1.6 milligrams (9% of the recommended daily intake)

Additionally, passion fruit contains various beneficial plant compounds, such as antioxidants (including flavonoids), which contribute to its health-promoting properties ( 1 ). Furthermore, it is also richer polyphenol when compared to other fruits like banana, lychee, papay, pineapple, and mango ( 4 ).

Health Benefits of Passion Fruit

In addition to its delightful taste, passion fruit offers several health benefits and it is a good source of essential nutrients, including vitamins A and C, potassium, and dietary fiber which nutrients contribute to overall health and well-being ( 2 ). Scroll down to read more about passion fruit benefits.

1. May help people with diabetes

Owing to the fact that calories in passion fruit are low (17 kcal in one) and rich in pectin, just one is enough to make you feel full ( 3 ). This is especially beneficial for those with diabetes who need to manage their carbohydrate intake while ensuring adequate nutrient intake. In addition to that, it is rich in dietary fiber, which can help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream ( 5 ). Fiber also promotes satiety, aiding in weight management, which is important for diabetes management ( 2 ).

On top of that, the glycemic index (GI) measures how quickly food raises blood sugar levels. Passion fruit has a low GI, which means it has a minimal impact on blood sugar levels ( 6 ). This is beneficial for individuals with diabetes as it helps maintain stable blood sugar control.

2. Strengthens the immune system

One of the best passion fruit health benefits is that it is a powerhouse of antioxidants, such as vitamin C and beta-carotene, which help combat free radicals in the body. Vitamin C helps stimulate the production of white blood cells, enhances the function of immune cells, and supports the body's defense against infections and illnesses ( 7 ).

Furthermore, antioxidants protect cells from damage, boost the immune system, and may have anti-aging effects ( 8 ) Also, some studies suggest that the purple variant of passion fruits may have antimicrobial properties, meaning it can inhibit the growth of certain bacteria and fungi ( 9 ). This can help protect against common pathogens and potentially strengthen the immune response.

3. Helps in digestion

This delicious-tasting fruit is also known to promote digestion and support a healthy digestive system owing to the fact that it has a high fiber content ( 2 ). Fiber adds bulk to the stool, promotes regular bowel movements, and helps prevent constipation. It also supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria and provides fuel for their fermentation, promoting a healthy gut microbiome. It also contains enzymes, such as bromelain and papain, that aid in the breakdown of proteins, supporting efficient digestion.

What’s more is that the acidic nature of passion fruit can stimulate the production of digestive juices in the stomach, such as gastric juices and digestive enzymes. This can enhance the overall digestive process and help break down food more efficiently ( 2 ). However, it’s important to note that some people may be sensitive to these acidic juices present in the fruit.

4. Promotes heart health

The fruit contains heart-healthy compounds like fiber and potassium, which support cardiovascular health as it contains potassium, an essential mineral that plays a vital role in maintaining heart health ( 2 ). Potassium is known to help regulate and lower blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium, supporting normal heart rhythm, and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Furthermore, yellow, purple, and orange passion fruit contain high levels of antioxidants, such as flavonoids and anthocyanins, which help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. Oxidative stress and inflammation are linked to the development of heart disease, and the antioxidants in passion fruit can help protect against these processes ( 10 ).

5. Contributes to skin health

Passion fruit is a hydrating fruit, with a high water content that helps moisturize the skin from within. Proper hydration is essential for maintaining healthy skin, as it helps improve elasticity, reduce dryness, and promote a glowing complexion ( 11 ). Due to its high vitamin C content, it also boosts collagen production. Collagen is a protein that provides structure and elasticity to the skin. Adequate collagen production helps keep the skin firm, supple, and youthful-looking ( 12 ).

Additionally, it contains anti-inflammatory compounds that can help calm and soothe the skin. This can be particularly beneficial for individuals with inflammatory skin conditions, such as itching, acne, eczema, or psoriasis ( 13 ). Add this fruit to your diet while maintaining a good skincare routine to protect your skin from fine lines, dryness, oiliness, and rashes.

6. May reduce anxiety

While passion fruit has not been extensively studied for its direct effects on anxiety, it does possess certain properties that may potentially help reduce anxiety symptoms as it contains magnesium, a mineral known for its potential calming effects on the nervous system. Magnesium is involved in regulating neurotransmitters and may contribute to a sense of relaxation and reduced anxiety ( 14 ).

Furthermore, the presence of vitamin C and flavonoids have been linked to a reduced risk of anxiety and stress-related disorders. Antioxidants help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, which can contribute to anxiety.

7. May cure insomnia

While passion fruit is often used as a natural sleep aid and can contribute to better sleep quality, it is important to note that it is not a guaranteed cure for insomnia ( 15 ). Insomnia is a complex sleep disorder that can have various underlying causes, including medical conditions, psychological factors, lifestyle habits, and more.

Passion fruit may have certain properties that can support better sleep, such as its magnesium content, which can help relax the nervous system. The antioxidants may help reduce stress and promote a sense of calmness. Additionally, passion fruit's potential sleep benefits may stem from its ability to regulate serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter involved in sleep regulation.

8. May help in weight loss

The mere fact that passion fruit is low in calories makes it a suitable choice for those aiming to manage their calorie intake while still enjoying a flavorful fruit. As mentioned earlier, the presence of fiber makes you feel like you are full and satiates your hunger. Along with that, the fruit also has high water content, contributing to hydration. Staying hydrated can support weight loss efforts by promoting proper metabolism, optimizing digestion, and reducing water retention.

Despite being low in calories, passion fruit provides essential nutrients, including vitamins A and C, potassium, and dietary fiber. Just eating food with low calories isn’t going to help you in your weight loss journey. You need these vital nutrients for your overall health that will make you healthy and energetic while increasing your metabolism.

9. May strengthen the bones

Passion fruit contains small amounts of calcium, which is a crucial mineral for maintaining bone health ( 16 ). While the calcium content in passion fruit is not significant, consuming a variety of calcium-rich foods can contribute to overall calcium intake, which is essential for strong bones.

Additionally, passion fruit contains vitamin C, which aids in calcium absorption and fights against oxidative stress and inflammation. Chronic inflammation can contribute to bone loss and weaken bone health. And by reducing inflammation, antioxidants in passion fruit may indirectly support bone health.

How to Eat a Passion Fruit

There are many types of passion fruit that come from various regions of the world. However, the trick to eating them is the same for all. Here are some simple steps to enjoy this fruit that is loaded with essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals:

Always look for a passion fruit that has wrinkled skin, indicating ripeness. The skin should be slightly shriveled and have a purple or yellow color, depending on the variety.

Wash the passion fruit thoroughly under running water to remove any dirt or impurities. Dry it with a clean cloth or paper towel.

Then, hold the passion fruit firmly and use a sharp knife to slice it in half, from top to bottom. To note, the skin is tough. So, be cautious while cutting.

Inside the passion fruit, you will find a jelly pulp filled with small edible seeds. Use a spoon to scoop out the pulp and seeds from both halves of the fruit.

The passion fruit pulp along with seeds is the edible part. The pulp has a tangy and tropical flavor. You can eat it directly from the spoon or use it in various culinary preparations. Also, you can either spit the seeds out or chew and swallow them. The choice is yours because the seeds are edible.

Side Effects of Passion Fruit

Passion fruit is generally considered safe for consumption and does not commonly cause adverse side effects when consumed in moderate amounts. However, people with specific conditions or sensitivities may experience some side effects. Here are a few potential considerations:

1. May cause allergic reactions

While rare, some people may be allergic to passion fruit. Allergic reactions can range from mild symptoms such as itching, rash, or hives to more severe reactions like difficulty breathing or anaphylaxis. If you have known allergies to other fruits or suspect an allergy to passion fruit, it is advisable to avoid consuming it or seek medical advice before eating it.

2. May cause digestive problem

Passion fruit contains dietary fiber, which can aid digestion for most people. However, consuming excessive amounts of fiber-rich foods, including passion fruit, may lead to gastrointestinal discomfort such as bloating, gas, or diarrhea, especially in individuals with sensitive digestive systems. It is recommended to consume passion fruit in moderation and listen to your body's response.

3. May interact with medications

If you are taking any medications, particularly those that are metabolized in the liver, it is advisable to consult with your healthcare provider. Passion fruit contains certain compounds that may interact with specific medications, potentially affecting their effectiveness or increasing the risk of side effects.

4. Has high potassium intake

Passion fruit is a good source of potassium, which is generally beneficial for health. However, people with kidney problems or those on potassium-restricted diets may need to monitor their intake of potassium-rich foods, including passion fruit. In such cases, excessive potassium intake can be harmful ( 17 ).

Conclusion

The benefits of passion fruit can be enjoyed on its own, or it can be added to fruit salads, smoothies, yogurt, desserts, or used as a topping for cakes and ice creams. It also pairs well with savory dishes, such as seafood or salads, adding a unique tropical twist. Experiment with different ways to incorporate passion fruit into your favorite recipes to enjoy its distinct flavor.

