7 Incredible Benefits of Peaches And Some Delicious Recipes to Enjoy the Fruit

Peaches, also known as prunus persica, is a small fruit which has a fuzzy feel with sweet yellow or white flesh inside. Studies suggest that peaches may predate human civilization and have been around since much before agriculture began. In recent times, this fruit has an annual production of nearly 20 million tons, a testimony to its huge popularity ( 1 ). The various health benefits of peaches may be attributed to their abundance of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other chemical compounds which can have a positive impact on the body. It is majorly eaten in its raw form as is or is incorporated in multiple other dishes. From the nutrients found in this fruit, its health benefits, and how to store it to some recipes that you may make 一 in this article, we have put together the ultimate food guide to everything you need to about this sweet and healthy fruit.

Nutrition Facts of Peaches

The peach fruit has various nutrients which play a vital role in maintaining the overall health of your body. Here are all the vitamins, minerals, and other chemical compounds which you may find in one serving (150 grams) of the fruit ( 2 ):

Energy: 63 calories

63 calories Water: 132 grams

132 grams Protein: 1.36 grams

1.36 grams Carbohydrate: 15.2 grams

15.2 grams Fiber: 2.25 grams

2.25 grams Sugars: 12.6 grams

12.6 grams Calcium: 6 milligrams

6 milligrams Magnesium: 12 milligrams

12 milligrams Phosphorous: 33 milligrams

33 milligrams Potassium: 183 milligrams

183 milligrams Vitamin C: 6.15 milligrams

6.15 milligrams Vitamin A: 36 micrograms

36 micrograms Beta Carotene: 336 micrograms

336 micrograms Lutein: 198 micrograms

198 micrograms Vitamin E: 1.1 milligrams

1.1 milligrams Vitamin K: 4.5 micrograms

Along with these nutrients, peaches are also rich in bioactive compounds such as gallic acid, protocatechuic acid, chlorogenic acid, p-coumaric acid, ferulic acid, and more. The fruit also exhibits high antioxidant activity which may have various advantages for your body and overall health ( 3 ). As the peel and flesh of this fruit ripens, it gains more antioxidants ( 4 ). Now that you know everything about the peach nutrition, ahead find everything about how these nutrients may be beneficial for your body.

7 Health Benefits of Peaches

From preventing cancer, relieving stress, and helping in weight loss to improving your vision ─ there are multiple benefits of peaches for your health and body. Here are some favorable impacts of this sweet fruit that you should know about.

1. May Improve Your Skin’s Health

Since the peach fruit is rich in vitamin A, it may have a positive effect on your skin ( 2 ). Studies suggest that vitamin A is fat-soluble and plays an imperative role in improving the immunity of your skin. Moreover, this vitamin and its derivatives may sustain the skin microbiome, fight skin infections, and also prevent inflammatory diseases ( 5 ). The fruit also has vitamin C which is a vital ingredient in skincare. According to research, this vitamin may protect your skin from sun damage, lighten dark spots, reduce wrinkle formation, boost collagen synthesis, and more ( 6 ). Hence, consuming peaches may be beneficial for promoting skin health and appearance.

Advertisement

2. May Help in Losing Weight

The peaches nutrition data states that it has low calories and cholesterol. Moreover, more than 85% of this fruit contains water ( 2 ). Hence, peach is one of the best foods to eat while trying to lose weight as it gives the feeling of being ‘full’ without leading to an increased calorie intake. Also, the fruit has a good dietary fiber content which may regulate your appetite by reducing hunger and prolonging the satiety effect ( 7 ). This eventually may cause weight loss.

3. Fights Against Diseases And Oxidative Stress

The presence of antioxidants in this fruit may have various health advantages for your body ( 8 ). According to research, oxidative stress may cause multiple problems such as autoimmune disorders, aging, neurodegenerative diseases, and more. However, when you eat antioxidants in the form of peaches, they may act as natural ‘free-radical scavengers’ that prevent and repair oxidative damage. Hence, this helps in boosting your immune system, fight against oxidative stress, promote good health, and also protect the body from diseases ( 9 ).

4. May Combat Some Types of Cancers

One of the biggest benefits of peaches is that they may help in preventing certain forms of cancer. The peel and flesh of this fruit contains a chemical compound called carotenoid, an antioxidant, that has anticancer properties ( 10 ). Another study states that they are packed with polyphenols which is an antioxidant that helps to inhibit the growth of tumors and also has an anti-metastatic effect on the body ( 11 ). These peach polyphenols may have cytotoxic effects and also the ability to kill breast cancer cells without causing damage to the normal cells in the body ( 12 ).

5. Promotes Good Bone Health

Another benefit of eating peaches is that they may help in developing healthy bones and have a favorable impact on bone density. One serving (150 grams) of this fruit contains about 183 milligrams of potassium which may be beneficial for your bones ( 2 ). Studies suggest that dietary potassium may act as an alkaline source, neutralize the acid load in the human body, and also reduce the loss of calcium from bones. This may have a positive effect on bone mineral density and hence, consuming this fruit may promote good bone health ( 13 ), ( 14 ).

Advertisement

6. May Be Good For Your Eyes

Peaches contain about 198 micrograms of lutein which may have multiple benefits for the human eye ( 2 ). Lutein is a form of carotenoid which has anti-inflammatory properties and positive effects on eye health. Research states that lutein may improve and prevent age-related macular disease, which is one of the biggest causes of impairment in vision and blindness ( 15 ). Hence, this chemical compound may help in promoting good eye health.

7. Encourages Wellness of the Heart

Eating a peach every day may be beneficial for your heart. But how are peaches healthy for the cardiovascular system? According to studies, the fruit is enriched with chemical compounds like flavonoids and stilbenes that may help reduce the risks of heart diseases, regulate blood pressure, and maintain cholesterol levels ( 16 ). Further, peach polyphenols may also prevent the risk factors that lead to cardiovascular diseases and cardiometabolic disorders ( 17 ). So, the consumption of this fruit may help encourage the well-being of your heart.

How to Select And Store Peaches

The peach fruit is often available in multiple varieties, the most common ones being yellow and white versions. While the white peach is typically sweet, the yellow one has a tart flavor. Ahead, find some points that you may consider while selecting and storing this fruit.

Selecting Process

The most important tip while selecting peaches is to make sure that you smell them before selecting them. If the fruit smells sweet, chances are high that it will be ripe. Hence, remember that: the sweeter the smell, the riper the fruit. Avoid peach fruit which is brown, bruised, or has wrinkles on it. You also need to ensure that you’re not picking damaged or over-ripe fruits. Instead, search for a peach that is gold or yellow. While selecting this fruit, a good thumb rule is to pick only those fruits which are soft to the touch but not mushy. Even after they are plucked and picked, peaches continue to ripen over time. Hence, the flesh of the peach should be firm but slightly soft. Do not get attracted to the red peach available in the market. They are also known ‘pleaches’ and are basically a hybrid of plums and peaches. Hence, they are not true peaches and have nothing to do with better quality or taste. Instead, this red peach belongs to a different family or type of fruit.

Storage Process

Peaches which are ripe last roughly a week at room temperature. It's advisable to keep them in your refrigerator to prevent over-ripening if you don't intend to eat them within a week. After being harvested, the fruit keeps ripening. Therefore, if they are excessively firm, consider leaving them out on your countertop for one to three days. The peach fruit will ripen on its own. Before you decide to freeze the ripened peaches, it is recommended to slice them first and rub a little lemon juice on their flesh. This technique prevents the fruit from browning while it is in storage ( 18 ). You may also purchase frozen or canned peaches. However, you may consider opting for canned fruit stored in water instead of syrup for a healthier option. Keep in mind that canned peach fruit might contain fewer antioxidants than fresh or frozen versions.

How to Eat Peaches ─ 4 Recipes to Try

Advertisement

From smoothies, salads, jams, and desserts, to soups ─ the benefits of peaches may be reaped in multiple different forms. Ahead, find some recipes that you may try with this sweet fruit.

1. Peach And Caprese Salad

Ingredients:

One medium peach

Four ounces of mozzarella cheese

Two cups of lettuce leaves

One large heirloom tomato

Half a cup of basil leaves

Two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

One tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

1/4 teaspoon of sea salt

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Start by cutting the mozzarella cheese into large pieces. Then on a plate, begin to layer the lettuce leaves, peach wedges, tomato slices, mozzarella cheese, and garnish with basil leaves. Once everything is layered, drizzle the olive oil and vinegar onto the vegetables and cheese. In the end, sprinkle some salt and pepper for seasonings. Remember to serve this salad fresh.

2. Peach Pound Cake

Ingredients:

One cup of softened butter

Two cups of sugar

Six eggs

One teaspoon of almond extract

One teaspoon of vanilla extract

Three cups of all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon of baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

Half a cup of sour cream

Two cups of fresh or frozen peaches

Whipped cream (optional)

Method:

First, preheat your oven to 350° and simultaneously grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan. Then, in a large bowl, mix the butter and sugar for about 5-7 minutes until it is fluffy. While you do this, keep adding eggs one by one. Mix the vanilla and almond extracts into the fluffy mixture. Once you get a light and white mixture, combine the flour, baking soda, salt, and sour cream. Stir the mixture well and then add the peaches. Pour this mixture into the pan and bake for about 60-70 minutes. After the cake has finished baking, remove the pan from the oven and allow it to cool down for 10 minutes. Slice the cake, and serve with whipped cream or additional peach wedges if desired.

Advertisement

3. Fruit Salsa

Ingredients:

One finely chopped cucumber

Two finely chopped green capsicums

Two finely chopped tomatoes

One finely chopped peach

One small banana finely chopped

One finely chopped onion

One segmented and sliced orange

Two tablespoons of lemon juice

One tablespoon of cilantro

One tablespoon of parsley

One minced garlic clove

1/4 teaspoon salt

Salt and pepper

Method:

In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients (except peach and banana). Put the bowl in your refrigerator for about 30 minutes. This will allow the flavors to blend. Remove the bowl from the fridge, and then stir in the bananas and peach. You may serve this salsa with nachos, crackers, or chips.

Advertisement

4. Peach Smoothie

Ingredients:

One sliced peach

Half a cup of peach or apricot juice

1/4 cup vanilla yogurt

Two ice cubes

Method:

Combine the ingredients in a blender. Then, keep processing everything together until you get a properly blended mixture. Pour it into the glass and drink immediately.

From helping to control blood pressure, promoting good heart health, and improving vision, to boosting your skin’s immunity ─ there are multiple benefits of peaches for the human body. It is a sweet fruit with a fuzzy peel usually in white or yellow color that may be eaten raw. It is also versatile enough and may be easily incorporated into a variety of dishes like soups, salads, desserts, jams, smoothies, and much more. However, it is essential to ensure that you do not consume peaches in excessive quantities as they may cause more harm than good to your body and overall health.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Surprising Health Benefits of Kimchi