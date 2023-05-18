25 Best Food for Upset Stomach That Can Soothe the Symptoms

An upset stomach is a common problem that may happen to you often. While it may be tricky to navigate and overcome, it is also a big indicator of indigestion in your digestive system. According to research, this might lead to symptoms such as nausea, bloating, constipation, fatigue, headache, and more ( 1 ). Understanding what’s best for upset stomach can help you soothe the symptoms at home. Ahead, find the ultimate curation of the best food for upset stomach that may provide relief.

What Is the Reason for an Upset Stomach?

Studies state that your lifestyle and dietary habits may play a pivotal role in causing gastroesophageal reflux disease and eventually, upsetting your stomach ( 2 ). These factors such as consumption of spoiled food, smoking, disturbed sleep, improper nutrition absorption, etc. might lead to a form of gastrointestinal tract upset, which is also known as indigestion or dyspepsia ( 3 ).

According to research and anecdotal evidence, as a result of these digestive problems you may experience issues like constipation, bloating, vomit sensation, heartburn, acid burps, and more ( 3 ), ( 4 ). However, these stomach problems may be resolved by making changes in your diet. Are you thinking of what to eat to help recover from these issues? Here is a detailed insight into the best food for upset stomach that might provide relief and comfort to you.

25 Best Food to Try for Upset Stomach

From consuming yogurt, bananas, and ginger, to sweet potatoes — here’s a comprehensive guide on the best food to eat for upset stomach.

1. Banana

Bananas are a nutritious fruit which is packed with carbohydrates, fatty acids, proteins, and other minerals. It contains various chemical compounds such as flavonoids, phenols, tannins, saponins, and alkaloids that might be beneficial for your body and overall health. Studies state that bananas have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-microbial properties which may be helpful in digestion and flushing out toxins ( 5 ).

Note: You may eat bananas on day one to treat traveler’s diarrhea. It is a pivotal component in the BRAT diet which may help treat an upset stomach ( 6 ).

2. Toast

According to research, toast made from white bread is low on fiber and may make your stool firm. Since the taste of toast is bland, it might not aggravate your digestive system. Hence, eating toast is well-tolerated and might improve diarrhea symptoms ( 6 ), ( 7 ).

Note: White bread toast may be consumed during the onset of diarrhea as it’s a part of a BRAT diet. It might fight the symptoms of diarrhea effectively ( 6 ), ( 7 ).

3. Rice

White rice is a refined grain which might be easy for your body to digest and hence, heal an upset stomach ( 6 ). Also, according to research, consuming white rice water may help in making your stool firm and reduce the symptoms of diarrhea ( 7 ).

Note: White rice water may effectively help in reducing the frequency of stools and hence, help in treating diarrhea ( 8 ).

4. Applesauce

One of the best food for upset stomach, applesauce is easy to chew. Since it is made with apples, it consists of pectin which may help modulate gut microbiota and improve gut barrier function.

Note: Applesauce is a part of the BRAT diet, and may be consumed on day one of diarrhea. It might treat the symptoms of stomach flu such as diarrhea and pain ( 6 ), ( 9 ).

5. Beetroot

Beetroots have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which may be beneficial for your digestive system and overall health. These properties might help in preventing inflammatory disorders in your stomach and also flush out toxins from your body. Further, studies state that beetroots stimulate the production of bile in your body which promotes good digestion ( 10 ).

Note: According to anecdotal evidence and claims, consuming beetroot might cause diarrhea for some people due to high-fiber content. However, for others, the vegetable may have positive effects on digestion and improve gut health ( 10 ). Hence, it should be eaten with caution.

6. Yogurt

Yogurt is a fermented milk product which is rich in vitamin B groups, proteins, and other minerals which may benefit your gut health and improve its microbiota ( 11 ). Studies suggest that it is packed with good bacteria which might help in inhibiting diarrhea and inflammatory bowel disease, prevent constipation, reduce the risk of colon cancer, and improve bowel movement ( 12 ). Hence, yogurt may be one of the best food for upset stomach to provide comfort and relief.

Note: Yogurt has probiotics which might restore the balance of good bacteria. It may provide relief during an upset stomach and also treat diarrhea ( 12 ). You may eat a little yogurt on day one of diarrhea.

7. Papaya

Wondering what is the best food for an upset stomach? Here’s your answer — papayas! This fruit has good amounts of food fibers, flavonoids, folates, potassium, magnesium, saponins, polyphenolic compounds, carotenoids, and vitamins A, C, E, and B which may benefit your body and health ( 13 ). Papaya might have a positive impact on treating indigestion and problems in the gastrointestinal tract. Studies state that consuming this fruit may fight bloating, constipation, symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, and heart burns ( 14 ).

Note: Eating papaya during an upset stomach might prevent constipation, bloating, heartburns, and symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome ( 15 ). However, consuming too much of this fruit may aggravate diarrhea, hence it should be eaten consciously.

8. Whole Grains

Whole grains may be good food for upset stomach and diarrhea as they have soluble and insoluble fiber which is great for your digestive system. The insoluble fiber might promote bowel movement and provide nutrition to the good gut bacteria. Soluble fiber forms a gel-like substance in your large intestine that might trap food. This trapped food causes increased satiety and also slows down glucose absorption in your body. You may consume distinct types of whole grains such as quinoa, sorghum, oats, broken wheat, brown rice, and more ( 16 ).

Note: Whole grains provide nutrition to the good gut bacteria and promote bowel movement ( 16 ). But since it is high in fiber, it may not be ideal to treat diarrhea.

9. Cumin

While it is widely used for flavoring purposes in cuisines, cumin has now become an effective remedy for symptoms of an upset stomach. Studies state that it has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which may benefit your digestive system. According to research, cumin extract may have a positive impact on irritable bowel syndrome symptoms. Hence, consuming cumin might reduce stomach pain, and bloating, improve stool consistency and also the defecation frequency ( 17 ). This leads to good gut health and a healthy digestive system in your body.

Note: Cumin may help in treating stomach ache and bloating, and improve stool consistency ( 17 ). Its effect on diarrhea treatment is still being studied.

10. Sweet Potatoes

In case you’re thinking about what will help with a upset stomach, then here’s your cue. Research states that sweet potatoes are high in food fiber which may improve your bowel movement and promote enhanced nutrient absorption ( 18 ).

Note: Sweet potatoes are high in dietary fiber, hence they might cause diarrhea if consumed in excess. However, the same fiber may improve bowel movement and benefit your digestive system through elevated nutrient absorption ( 18 ). So, it may be eaten cautiously.

11. Fennel Seeds

Considered to be one of the most effective and best food for upset stomach, fennel seeds are a common herbal medicine which is used for multiple purposes. According to studies, the essential oil derived from fennel seeds has antioxidant and antimicrobial properties which might benefit your digestive system. Further, this spice has chemical compounds such as monoterpenes and phenylpropanoids which may treat digestive disorders such as bloating and dyspepsia ( 19 ). You may toss fennel seeds into your salads, sandwiches, stews, smoothies, desserts, and more.

Note: Seeds of fennel have positive effects for treating bloating ( 19 ). You may also boil fennel seeds in water and drink it as a treatment for diarrhea on day one.

12. Ginger

Ginger has been commonly used across the globe in dishes and also for health-related problems. Studies suggest that ginger roots have been used for thousands of years as a herbal medicine to treat colds, inflammation, cough, nausea, and improper digestion. Ginger has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which may be helpful for your gut health and body. The research also states that ginger might have a positive effect on enzymes as it may help in breaking down fats and proteins in your digestive system ( 20 ). Hence, ginger is considered to be an effective remedy to treat an upset stomach.

Note: Ginger may be effective in curing vomiting, nausea, abdominal spasms, gas, and diarrhea. You may grate it and include it in a cup of tea.

13. Fish

Fishes are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, iodine, taurine, selenium, carnitine, and proteins ( 21 ). These nutrients are beneficial for your overall health due to their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which contribute to improved bowel movement and digestion ( 22 ). Additionally, omega-3 fatty acids in fish may reduce the symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease by decreasing the oxidative stress caused by proinflammatory biomolecules ( 23 ). To get a high amount of omega-3 fatty acids, you may incorporate fish like cod, herring, wild salmon, tuna, and carp into your diet.

Note: Since fish is lean meat and easy to digest, small quantities of fish may be consumed without aggravating the digestive system during an upset stomach.

14. Avocado

What’s the best breakfast food for upset stomach? Avocados! They are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, dietary fiber, and other essential nutrients. Consuming avocados for breakfast might soothe an inflamed stomach and change the microorganisms in your gut. This may treat digestive problems like colitis, biliousness, and autointoxication ( 24 ), ( 25 ).

Note: Anecdotal evidence states that eating too many avocados might lead to diarrhea as it has high fat and fiber content. Hence, consume it in moderation and avoid it if you have loose stools.

15. Apple

Apples are a widely consumed fruit and have essential vitamins and minerals. They have chemical compounds like phytochemicals which include catechin, quercetin, chlorogenic acid, and phloridzin ( 26 ). These elements give apples antioxidant properties which might reduce oxidative damage in your digestive system. Further, studies suggest that pectin in apples may promote the growth of good gut bacteria which results in improved digestion ( 27 ).

Note: Apples may provide relief during constipation and also treat diarrhea ( 26 ), ( 27 ).

16. Cucumber

Cucumbers have been used for medicinal purposes in India since ancient times. Cucumbers have high water content and are low in calories. They have antioxidant and antidiabetic properties which may benefit your body and overall health. Studies state that cucumbers have a cleansing action which may remove the chemical toxins from your body. The seeds of this vegetable have a cooling effect and prevent constipation ( 28 ).

Note: According to anecdotal evidence, cucumbers might regulate the fluid balance in your body and hence help with constipation and diarrhea. However, eating excessive cucumber may cause indigestion, especially in those with existing digestive issues. Hence, it should be consumed cautiously.

17. Prunes

Studies suggest that prunes have soluble and insoluble fiber. Prune juice contains chemical compounds like pectin, sorbitol, and polyphenol which may benefit your digestive system. Consuming prune juice may effectively decrease hard stools and cause an increase in the normal, non-watery stool. Hence, this might fight constipation ( 29 ).

Note: Prunes have insoluble fiber which might worsen or cause diarrhea. However, prune juice might help in preventing constipation ( 29 ).

18. Kimchi

If you’re wondering about the best food for settling an upset stomach, then here’s an exciting option. A fermented Korean food, kimchi has spicy cabbage or carrots. Eating kimchi might prevent irritable bowel syndrome by increasing the dietary fiber intake in your body, fighting harmful fecal enzyme activities, and reducing serum inflammatory cytokine levels. It may improve your gut health and immune system ( 30 ).

Note: Since kimchi is a fermented food, it is considered a good source of probiotics ( 30 ). This might be useful in treating diarrhea and other digestive problems.

19. Flaxseed

Flaxseed is rich in biologically active elements such as lignans, linolenic acid, and dietary fiber. This superfood has antioxidant and anticancer properties which may have positive effects on your overall health. Due to the presence of these chemical compounds and properties, consuming flaxseed regularly might reduce the intensity of constipation symptoms ( 31 ). You may consume it in the form of whole flaxseed, ground flaxseed meal, or flaxseed oil.

Note: According to anecdotal evidence, consuming too much flaxseed might speed up the intestinal movement and lead to diarrhea. Hence, keep a check on the quantity.

20. Green Beans

Green beans are considered to be one of the best food for upset stomach. Studies state that the insoluble fiber found in green beans might not be able to undergo the fermentation process by bacteria in your colon. As a result, this vegetable promotes laxation and helps in forming bulky stools ( 32 ). Thus, consuming green beans may help in maintaining a good digestive system and prevent constipation.

Note: You may eat boiled green beans on day two of diarrhea, especially as a part of soup.

21. Green Kiwi

A study on diets for constipation suggests that green kiwi might be a great food to improve bowel movements. This fruit has a protease enzyme called actinidine which may stimulate upper gastrointestinal tract mobility. Hence, consuming kiwis might help in increasing defecation frequency, softness of bowel motion, and improved stool volume ( 33 ).

Note: The side effects of eating too much kiwi is nausea, vomit, and diarrhea.

22. Kefir

Kefir is a fermented probiotic milk product which may have positive effects on the symptoms of constipation. Studies state that kefir milk consists of bacteria and yeast which live together in a symbiotic relationship. It has antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic effects which may benefit your digestive system. Research suggests that probiotics like kefir may be the best food for diarrhea in adults. Drinking kefir daily may improve bowel satisfaction scores and increase stool frequency in your body ( 34 ), ( 35 ).

Note: Kefir has probiotics which may restore balance of good bacteria, provide relief in an upset stomach, and treat diarrhea. You may drink kefir on day one of diarrhea.

23. Oats

Oats contain bioactive compounds such as tocols, phenolic acids, sterols, avenacosides, and avenanthramides ( 36 ). According to research, consuming oats regularly might improve your gut microbiota, increase stool weight, and decrease the symptoms of constipation ( 37 ). However, ensure that you do not eat too much oats as it might be harmful to your gut health.

Note: The soluble fiber in oats might help bind stool and hence treat diarrhea ( 37 ). Avoid eating oats excessively.

24. Green (Unripe) Bananas

According to studies, green bananas are a good source of dietary fiber, vitamin C, potassium, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, provitamin A, and vitamin B6. It has bioactive elements like phenolic compounds which may benefit your digestive system ( 38 ). A study conducted on children states that green bananas may be used in diets to treat acute diarrhea as well constipation ( 39 ).

Note: Green banana might be consumed on day one of diarrhea as it may improve the symptoms of upset stomach.

25. Licorice Root

Licorice has been known for its therapeutic and physiological effects. It has anti-inflammatory, antioxidative, antimicrobial, and anti-allergenic properties which may be helpful for your body and overall health. Studies suggest that consuming licorice in the form of candies, gums, herbs, and food supplements may have capability to treat gastrointestinal disorders ( 40 ). Hence, licorice may be the best hangover food for upset stomach which might provide relief.

Note: According to claims and anecdotal evidence, eating too much licorice root during diarrhea may aggravate the problem.

Conclusion

Lifestyle and dietary habits are important as they play a major role in the digestive health. Poor lifestyle choices and an unbalanced diet may lead to gastroesophageal reflux disease and frequently upset stomach ( 2 ). From eating spoiled food and lack of sleep to smoking — all are factors that may cause indigestion or dyspepsia ( 3 ). Often, the symptoms of these digestive problems may appear as constipation, vomit sensations, heartburns, bloating, stomach pain, diarrhea, and more ( 3 ), ( 4 ). But luckily, including certain foods in your diet might help fight these gastrointestinal issues.



Some of the best food for upset stomach ranges from sweet potatoes, yogurt, and whole grains, to ginger. These food sources contain high amounts of bioactive compounds, nutrients, and fiber which may be beneficial for your gut health and body. Hence, according to the severity and seriousness of your symptoms, you may incorporate a food option from our list to provide relief and comfort!

