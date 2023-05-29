Black Rice Benefits: The Secret Ingredient to a Healthy Lifestyle

In a world where so many culinary gems exist, one grain stands out from the rest – black rice, which captivates both the eyes and the taste buds with its alluring dark hue and delicate texture. The benefits of black rice make the grain a hidden treasure chest that is loaded with a plethora of antioxidants that offer vigorous defense against free radicals and bolster the immune system, promoting optimal well-being ( 1 ). Its stunning color is credited to anthocyanins which are compounds that give black rice its potent anti-inflammatory properties, helping in the prevention of chronic diseases ( 2 ).

The benefits of black rice also include an abundance of vitamins, minerals, and fiber that enhance digestion, support cardiovascular health, and nourish the body from within. Its gluten-free properties appeal to the health-conscious, leading to its recent global recognition.

What is Black Rice?

Black rice was once known as forbidden rice and is rich in historical significance. Hailing from Asia, this exotic grain was once reserved exclusively for the royals and was prohibited from being indulged in by the common folk, hence giving it the mysterious alias “forbidden rice”. It possesses a subtle nutty flavor and a rich velvety texture that seems exotic on the palate. Apart from its magnificent aesthetic appeal, black rice contains a host of nutritional benefits that boast a superior level of antioxidants when compared to its white and brown counterparts ( 3 ).

When consumed today, it is believed to bestow good luck, foster a long and healthy life, and enhance one's beauty and appearance. Food enthusiasts, chefs, and home cooks from across the globe have embraced its versatility and weaved its magic into an assortment of diverse foods like salads, stir-fries, sushi rolls, and even puddings!

Is Black Rice Healthy?

Black rice is a treasure trove that overflows with a myriad of health benefits, making it a splendid choice for anyone who wants to incorporate a nourishing yet delectable diet into their lifestyle. It is rich in powerful antioxidants like anthocyanins which support in shielding the body from free radicals, decreasing inflammation, and reducing the risk of chronic ailments like cancer and heart disease ( 4 ). It is also a great source of dietary fiber which facilitates good digestion, speeds up the metabolism, and assists in the process of weight loss ( 5 ). Containing essential minerals like magnesium and iron, it regulates blood circulation and overall bodily function.

In comparison to white rice, this superfood has a lower glycemic index that prevents any sugar spikes or crashes from occurring ( 6 ). It causes a steady rise in blood sugar levels which makes it a healthier alternative for individuals who are suffering from diabetes.

Black rice has a low caloric content, causing it to be an ideal choice for those who are actively attempting to lose or maintain their weight. With a higher fiber content when compared to other grains, it can make you feel full for a longer duration, preventing the possibility of overeating ( 5 ). Its gluten-free properties also make it appropriate for individuals who are suffering from gluten allergies or celiac disease.

Advertisement

The Nutritional Value of Black Rice

The following nutritional values have been provided by the USDA for a one-quarter cup (45g) of medium-grain dry (uncooked) black rice:

Calories: 160 kcal

Fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 0 mg

Carbohydrates: 34 g

Fiber: 1 g

Sugars: 0 g

Protein: 4 g

Iron: 1.08 mg

Benefits of Black Rice

Black rice has a wide array of health benefits, some of them are mentioned below:

1. Packed with antioxidants: Compared to all the other varieties of rice that are available in the market, black rice contains the highest amount of antioxidants (3). This reduces the risk of chronic diseases like certain types of cancer and Alzheimer’s ( 4 ). The anthocyanin present helps in fighting the oxidative stress of the body.

2. Abundant in amino acids: There are 18 types of amino acids present in black rice that are critical when it comes to maintaining the body’s energy levels ( 7 ). They also assist in the repairing, functioning, and regeneration of damaged cells.

3. Great source of iron and protein: Black rice is abundant in iron and protein ( 8 ). The protein present in black rice is responsible for maintaining body functions and helps to repair damaged tissues while iron helps the cells to efficiently carry oxygen throughout the body.

4. Fights inflammation: The antioxidants that are present in black rice help to increase the production of anti-inflammatory compounds, thus reducing inflammation. It makes the immune system stronger and fights the free radical damage of the cell.

5. Supports heart health: This wonder-working rice helps in the regulation of cholesterol and triglyceride levels ( 9 ). When these levels are good, it reduces the risk of you developing any cardiovascular diseases.

6. Improves liver health: When too much fat gets accumulated in the liver, it can lead to fatty liver disease. The antioxidants present in black rice minimize this risk by lowering the deposition of fats in the liver cells ( 3 ) ( 10 ).

7. Enhances eyesight: The presence of Vitamin E and carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin in black rice benefit eye health ( 11 ). Antioxidants reduce the impact of UV radiation on the eyes and Vitamin E protects the eyes against age-related degeneration.

Advertisement

8. Detoxifying effect: A high content of antioxidants can help the body rid itself of harmful toxins. This can prevent the onset of a multitude of diseases.

9. Aids digestion: Fiber is known to regulate bowel movements. It adds bulk to the stool, removing waste from the body, preventing bloating and constipation, and promoting a healthy gut ( 5 ).

10. Stabilizes blood sugar: Black rice has a low glycemic index, hence it absorbs sugar slowly, avoids any spikes, and provides a stable form of energy ( 6 ). It also improves insulin sensitivity and helps manage diabetes.

11. Prevents obesity: The fibers present in this dark-colored rice help you to curb hunger pangs by keeping you much for longer periods of time ( 5 ). It also suppresses the action of enzymes that are responsible for cholesterol production which help in reducing body weight.

12. Fights skin aging: Since black rice is so rich in antioxidants, it helps in the reduction of oxidative cell damage which fights skin aging ( 8 ).

13. Promotes hair health: The rich mineral and vitamin content in this superfood help in boosting hair growth, nourishing hair roots, and strengthening the strands ( 8 ).

Side Effects of Eating Black Rice

Though black rice is considered a healthier alternative and is generally safe for consumption, there is always a possibility that certain foods can react differently with specific individuals. The following are a few points to consider regarding the potential side effects.

1. Allergic reactions: Though extremely rare, certain individuals may be allergic to black rice. If you experience any symptoms like swelling, itching, hives, difficulty in breathing, or gastrointestinal distress after consumption, you should seek medical help immediately.

2. Digestive issues: Being a whole grain, black rice contains high amounts of dietary fiber which promotes digestion. However, too much fiber without proper hydration can cause digestive issues like gas, bloating, or diarrhea ( 12 ). To avoid this, it is necessary to consume an adequate amount of water.

3. Blood sugar effects: While black rice might have a low glycemic index that causes a slower rise in blood sugar levels, it still contains carbohydrates. It is crucial that you keep track of your portion sizes to ensure your overall carbohydrate intake does not go overboard.

Advertisement

4. Medicine interactions: The compounds present in black rice may interact which certain medications that are consumed. This incredible grain contains phytic acid which obstructs the absorption of minerals. If you take any medications that require you to keep an eye on what you consume, then it’s best to consult a doctor before you consume black rice.

5. Tongue and teeth staining: The anthocyanins that give black rice its dark hue have the potential to temporarily stain your tongue and teeth. However, brushing your teeth after consuming this grain can help eradicate this issue.

How to Cook Black Rice

Here is an easy way to cook black rice at home:

1. Rinse the black rice in a colander under a faucet. Don’t stop until the water runs clear.

2. Soak the rice for at least one hour.

3. Add one cup of rinsed rice to a saucepan with 2 cups of water. You can add more rice if you want but maintain a 1:2 ratio of the rice and water.

4. Add a pinch of salt and bring it to a boil.

5. Once it boils, reduce the flame or heat, and cover the pan with a lid.

6. Simmer it for 30 to 40 minutes until the rice is nice and tender and the water has been absorbed.

7. Allow the rice to sit for 10 minutes while the pan is still covered.

8. Fluff the rice with a fork. Serve and enjoy!

How to Select And Store Black Rice

Selection:

Black rice will mostly be available in health-conscious food stores or specialty supermarkets.

Check the grains of black rice for many mold, discoloration, or insects.

It should be either black or a blackish-purple.

Examine its odor. It should have a fresh, nutty fragrance.

If it is packaged, check for any signs of damage or moisture.

Storage:

Once opened, transfer the black rice into an airtight container. You can also use an additional sealable plastic bag to prevent it from moisture or pests.

Store it in a cool, dry, and dark place. Avoid exposing it to direct sunlight.

Black life lasts longer than white rice, it has a shelf-life of 1 to 2 years.

Always check the expiration date on the packaging before purchasing or consuming the product.

How to Add Black Rice to Your Diet

Here are 5 fun and creative ways to incorporate black rice into your diet:

Advertisement

1. Stir-fries: Add cooked black rice into your stir-fried vegetables or meat dishes to give a nutty flavor and a chewy texture. Add your choice of sauce for an extra kick.

2. Salads: For a unique texture that you won’t be able to resist, add some cooked black rice to your salads. A light vinaigrette can help to enhance the experience.

3. Black rice pudding: Cook some black rice with coconut milk, honey, and your choice of spices and fruits. Serve it chilled for dessert or warm as an amazing breakfast option.

4. Stuffed vegetables: Add cooked black rice as a filling to vegetables like bell peppers or zucchini. You can also add some herbs, spices, or proteins to add to the flavors and texture. Bake and enjoy!

5. Black rice flour: You can grind black rice into a fine powder and use it to make gluten-free baked goods like bread, waffles, or cake! Combine it with other types of flour for better results.

Conclusions:

From archaic times to its modern resurgence, our palates have been enchanted with the delectable flavors and benefits of black rice, which has proven to be a feast for the senses! Though it was forbidden at one point in time, it is now here to stay. We hope this article inspires you to embark on a culinary voyage with this beloved black gem that's meant to enrich your diet and help you experience the glorious wonder that nature has to offer.

Sources:

1. Black Rice: An emerging 'super food'

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343193379_Black_Rice_An_emerging_'super_food'

2. Black rice and its by-products: anthocyanin-rich extracts and their biological potential

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/370836481_Black_rice_and_its_by-products_anthocyanin-rich_extracts_and_their_biological_potential

3. Phenolic Profiles and Antioxidant Activity of Black Rice Bran of Different Commercially Available Varieties

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/jf1007665

4. Antioxidants and Prevention of Chronic Disease

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/10408690490468489

5. The Importance of Dietary Fiber for Metabolic Health

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/369987144_The_Importance_of_Dietary_Fiber_for_Metabolic_Health

6. Effects of Black Rice Anthocyanin Enrichment on Bread Digestibility and Glycemic Index

https://academic.oup.com/cdn/article/5/Supplement_2/354/6293386

Advertisement

7. Black Rice Cultivation in India

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/362684704_Black_Rice_Cultivation_in_India

8. Health benefits of black rice (Zizania aqatica) - a review

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2214785321051166

9. Black rice and anthocyanins induce inhibition of cholesterol absorption in vitro

https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2013/fo/c3fo60196j/unauth

10. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: Pathogenesis and the Role of Antioxidants

https://academic.oup.com/nutritionreviews/article/60/9/289/1891680

11. Health Benefits of Black Rice

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-319-30153-2_9

12. Increased Fiber and a Healthier Gut

https://www.epainassist.com/diet-and-nutrition/increased-fiber-and-a-healthier-gut