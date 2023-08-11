Lesser-known Health Benefits of Basmati Rice Make It a Healthy Staple

Basmati rice is a distinct and aromatic variety of long-grain rice primarily grown in the Indian subcontinent ( 1 ). It is not only a culinary delight, but the health benefits of basmati rice also make it an essential choice in every household. With its popularity for slender grains and pleasant aroma, it has become a favorite in kitchens worldwide.

With its origins in the foothills of the North-western Himalayas, basmati rice has been an integral part of Indian cuisine for centuries ( 2 ). Basmati rice adds a touch of elegance to dishes and offers an array of nutrients. Opting for basmati rice may be a healthier option due to its unique nutritional profile compared to other rice variants ( 3 ).

Basmati rice, loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, can fit seamlessly into your daily meal plan ( 4 ). So, here are some of the health benefits of white basmati rice and the nutritional value this revered grain brings.

Nutrition Value of Basmati Rice

Basmati rice is not just about its fine texture and aromatic essence; it is also a rich source of nutrients. As research says, 100gms of cooked basmati rice contains ( 5 ):

Energy: 129kcal

Protein: 2.67g

Total lipid (fat): 0.28g

Carbohydrate by difference: 28g

Fiber, total dietary: 0.4g

Calcium: 10mg

Iron: 1.19mg

Magnesium: 12mg

Phosphorus: 43mg

Potassium: 35 mg

Sodium: 245mg

Zinc: 0.49mg

Copper: 0.069 mg

Vitamin B-6: 0.092 mg

Folate, total: 58µg

Basmati rice is a great choice for people of all ages as the presence of minerals like calcium, phosphorus, and potassium, alongside vitamins such as thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, and tocopherol, showcases its extensive nutritional range ( 3 ). The nutrients present in basmati rice can help in preventing ailments like high blood pressure, Alzheimer's disease, and risk of heart disease while also supporting skin health ( 3 ).

Health Benefits of Basmati Rice

To put it in simple words, basmati health benefits make it an excellent choice for everyday diet. Basmati rice, often recognized for its distinct rich aroma and long grains, and fluffy texture, is a culinary delight and takes very little cooking time. Let’s delve a little deeper and find out how these nutrients present in basmati rice can help in living a healthier life.

1. Energy Boost:

Aromatic basmati rice, like other varieties of rice, is calorie-dense. So, you can gain your all-day energy from the calorie content of basmati rice. It provides essential calories that work as an energy source for our daily physical and metabolic activities. The health benefits of brown basmati rice include enhanced brain health and energy for daily physical activities from its carbohydrate ( 7 ).

Advertisement

2. Muscle Building:

Protein, an essential macronutrient present in basmati rice, aids tissue repair, muscle building, and overall body maintenance ( 8 ).

3. Easy Digestibility:

Although present in modest amounts, the soluble fiber in basmati rice can assist in improving digestion and regulating cholesterol. Since basmati rice has loads of dietary fiber in it, it is easy to digest ( 9 ).

4. Improved Metabolism And Nerve Function:

Basmati rice contains Vitamin B1 or Thiamine and vitamin B6, which are crucial for converting food into energy. Additionally, it improves nerve function and increases body metabolism ( 10 ).

5. Improved Immunity:

Copper in Basmati rice helps build red blood cells and strengthens the immune system ( 4 ), ( 11 ).

6. May Support DNA Synthesis:

Basmati rice has an adequate amount of folate and iron. Folate protects pregnant women from congenital disabilities and supports DNA synthesis and cell division ( 12 ). Additionally, iron helps in better cellular function.

7. Better Bone Health:

Basmati rice is enriched with magnesium, phosphorous, and zinc. Magnesium in basmati rice is essential for muscle function, nerve function, and bone health ( 13 ). Phosphorous helps form and maintain bones and teeth ( 14 ). Zinc is counted among essential minerals that strengthen the immune system, heal wounds, and improve metabolic activities ( 4 ).

8. Weight Loss:

No added sugar in Basmati rice can benefit those monitoring sugar intake. And at the same time, it helps in the weight loss process ( 15 ).

9. Blood Sugar Control:

Basmati rice is among lower glycemic index foods which helps in controlling blood sugar levels option for people suffering from diabetes ( 6 ).

So, the long-grained aromatic rice variety is cherished not only for its unique flavor but also for its array of health benefits. Enriched with essential nutrients, this rice improves several bodily functions and supports overall health. The varied nutrients in basmati rice help promote well-being and ward off various diseases. Adding basmati rice to a balanced diet prevents you from missing essential nutrients.

Advertisement

Side Effects of Basmati Rice

Basmati rice is packed with loads of nutrients. It can be a healthy option for a balanced diet when taken in moderation. Apart from the health benefits of basmati rice, you should also be aware of the potential side effects, as follows:

Potential Weight Gain:

Potential Weight Gain:

White basmati rice, like other types of rice, is rich in calories. Overconsumption, with no rigorous physical activity, can contribute to weight gain ( 16 ).

High Blood Sugar Levels:

High Blood Sugar Levels:

Too much intake of basmati rice may elevate blood sugar levels. So, diabetic patients should monitor blood sugar levels.

Digestive Issues:

Digestive Issues:

Eating large amounts of basmati rice, especially for people allergic to high-fiber diets, can lead to digestive problems like bloating, gas, or constipation ( 17 ).

Pesticide Residue:

Pesticide Residue:

Non-organic basmati rice might be exposed to pesticides, heavy metals, or arsenic content during cultivation. Consumption of non-organic basmati rice might have long-term health effects ( 18 ).

No need to get afraid of basmati rice intake; all you need is to eat in moderation to mitigate health complications.

Conclusion



Basmati rice, a staple food in many cuisines, offers a range of health benefits. The notable health benefits of basmati rice stand out for its nutritional value. Consuming basmati rice can provide energy due to its carbohydrate content, while its low glycemic index helps control blood sugar levels ( 6 ). Additionally, it contains dietary fiber, which aids digestion and can help with weight management. The presence of essential amino acids and folic acid promotes overall wellness. Incorporating basmati rice into a balanced diet can be good for your heart health and easy on your digestive tract. Including it in meals is a tasty choice and a step towards a healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Health Benefits of Rooibos Tea: 10 Reasons to Try It