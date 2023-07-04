Health Benefits of Bok Choy: Everything You Need to Know

Thanks to the global and cultural integration of foods, especially through social media, web content, travel vlogs, and much more, the East and West are closer than ever. Through K-drama, kimchi and napa cabbage became a household name, and now a deep green, leafy vegetable from China – Bok Choy, is finding its spot on grocery racks, all over the world. An array of vegetation across seas is gaining popularity in different regions of the world due to their advantages and a growing trend of woke diet for a healthy lifestyle and experiencing newer and traditional cuisines. Read on to know all about the health benefits of bok choy and some quick recipes.

What Is Bok Choy?

Bok choy quite literally stems from the group of cruciferous vegetables from the family of Brassicaceae. Bok choy is also referred to as pak choi, choy sum, Chinese cabbage, and other leafy greens. Cultivated for centuries in Asia, the leafy bok choy is still a staple in Chinese households. It is a white and fleshy cultivar with flowering shoots. The deep green leaves and bulbous shoots are both consumed, whether raw or cooked ( 1 ).

The sweet and tender bok choy can be devoured in scores of recipes. You can stir fry, toss and bake. It can be used in soups and ramen or simply in salads. Bok choy with garlic is the most loved recipe for a quick bite that is healthy and wholesome. It can also be dried and stored to be used later in the year by blanching.

Bok Choy Nutrition Facts

Indeed there are several benefits of eating bok choy, which makes it a popular choice amongst global citizens. Bok choy and other members of the oriental brassicas are brimful of vitamins and minerals, essentially with increased levels of calcium, iron, and vitamin A. Green and leafy veggies are particularly deemed for their high nutrition value which also is the case with bok choy ( 2 ).

Enlisted below is data found in research studies on the nutritional value and chemical composition of bok choy, based on 100g raw flesh

Water: 95.3 g

Calories: 13 kcal

Protein: 1.5 g

Total fat: 0 grams

Total carbs: 2.18 g

Total sugar: 1.18 g

Fiber: 1 g

Calcium: 105 mg

Iron: 0.8 mg

Magnesium: 19 mg

Phosphorus: 37 mg

Potassium: 252 mg

Zinc: 0.19 mg

Manganese: 0.159 mg

Selenium: 0.5 µg

Vitamin C: 45 mg

Folate: 66 µg

Vitamin A: 223 µg

Vitamin K: 45.5 µg

Top 5 Amazing Health Benefits of Bok Choy

Bok Choy’s high content of micronutrients and anti-inflammatory properties make it a health booster with several benefits. While further research is required in the area, bok choy shows significant health benefits through current studies. From aiding bone health to showing signs of cancer prevention, let us take a look at the bok choy benefits:

1. May Help Promote Bone Health

Cruciferous vegetables like bok choy, broccoli, and other green and leafy cultivars are chock full of antioxidants like vitamins, particularly A, C, and K. These constituents protect the cells from damage by free radicals.

Free radicals are a result of varied processes in the body such as energy production and other metabolic processes. They are damaging to cells as they are involved in the development of rheumatoid arthritis and inflammation. Bok choy is an anti-inflammatory food that protects the joints from free radicals. These veggies also constitute high levels of bone-preserving calcium, thereby promoting bone health ( 3 ).

Another highly beneficial natural compound found in these cruciferous vegetables is sulforaphane. According to the journal, sulforaphane can potentially slow down cartilage damage in osteoarthritis by restraining the inflammatory process ( 4 ).

2. May Help in Cancer Prevention

As per studies, cruciferous vegetables are efficiently correlated with the prevention of carcinogenesis, which is defined as the transformation of normal cells into cancer cells.

A high intake of cruciferous vegetables like bok choy, kale, broccoli, chinese mustard, etc may decrease the risk of cancer development. On the basis of a study, it is found that the substantial presence of glucosinolates — a sulfur-containing compound and its breakdown products known as isothiocyanates are associated with reduced risk of cancer, such as lung cancer ( 4 ).

3. May Help Lower the Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases

According to research, consumption of green leafy vegetables like bok choy can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases ( 5 ).

This is backed by the fact that the binding of bile acid recirculation is associated with the risk of cardiovascular diseases, which may be caused by certain agents that are present in green leafy vegetables. With the decreased recirculation of bile acids, the cholesterol and fat absorption is lowered, thus preventing the risk of heart diseases. The study also states the added benefits of consuming these vegetables after steam cooking and their significant improvisation in lowering the chances of cardiovascular diseases ( 5 ).

It is also noted that the increased presence of potassium in bok choy may help lower blood pressure and prevent damage to the cardiovascular system caused by sodium. ( 6 )

4. May Reduce the Risk of Developing Diabetes

As noted above and suggested by the studies, green leafy vegetables like bok choy and others have a high content of dietary magnesium. This component is found to affect numerous metabolic abnormalities. Metabolic abnormalities like insulin resistance are correlated with chronic diseases like diabetes and heart-related diseases ( 5 ). The intake of green leafy vegetables along with whole grains, fruits, etc can help lower the risk of causing type 2 diabetes.

5. May Prevent the Risk of Eye Diseases

As noted from the studies associated with the prevention of macular degeneration and eye-related diseases, it is observed that the three vitamins vital for lowering the risk of macular degeneration are vitamins A, C, and E. These essential vitamins and antioxidants are profusely present in leafy green and cruciferous vegetables like bok choy which help promote eye health ( 7 ). Moreover, minerals like zinc and selenium present in bok choy also help boost eye health ( 8 ).

Side Effects of Bok Choy

Since bok choy is rich in compounds responsible for the iodination of thyroid-making proteins, like dietary sulfhydryl and thiocyanate, hence it is advisable to prevent abundant consumption of such foods, especially raw ( 9 ). Brassica vegetables also release an enzyme called myrosinase which might restrict thyroid function by inhibiting your body from absorbing iodine.

Moreover, bok choy constitutes a significant amount of vitamin K that can interfere with blood thinning medication. Hence, consult your doctor before consuming bok choy if you are on blood thinning medication to prevent any side effects ( 10 ).

Conclusion

Like many other vegetables and green leafy foods, bok choy is a favorite of many owing to its multifold benefits and some relish-worthy recipes. Not only does bok choy boast a rich content of micronutrients and natural compounds, but it also has admirable preventive properties for chronic diseases. However, it is quite important to know the side effects as well. For a wholesome and perfect diet, it is essential to consume an assortment of foods that cater to overall health rather than obsessing over an individual ingredient. There are many ways of consuming bok choy and it also has numerous substitutes available. The key to a mindful diet is knowing your vegetables and other foods for intaking a balanced and hearty diet and reaping the most benefits out of them.

