Explore the Health Benefits of Bone Marrow in Your Diet

The health benefits of bone marrow make it a favorite dish among non-vegetarians. It's not a new thing either – different cultures have enjoyed bone marrow for ages, way before recorded history. It's believed that our early ancestors scavenged bone marrow and it played a crucial role in the development of our brains. Nowadays, bone marrow is making a big comeback. Some chefs see it as a delicacy, while health enthusiasts rave about its superfood status. Here, let's look at the nutritional benefits of bone marrow and discover simple ways to add it to your daily diet.

What Is Bone Marrow?

Bone marrow is a spongy, and fatty connective tissue that sits right in the center of bones like the hip, femur, spine, and thigh bones. It contains special cells called stem cells that turn into red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, playing crucial roles in oxygen transport, blood clotting, and immune function ( 1 ).

In various cuisines, people consume bone marrow from animals like cows, lambs, caribou, and moose. It has a rich, slightly sweet flavor and smooth texture, often served with toast or used in soups. It's a tasty way to support overall health and is more palatable for most people compared to other organ meats like the brain, kidney, heart, or liver.

Bone marrows are typically used for making bone broth, but they also make a great spread over bread, meat dishes, or roasted veggies. The benefits of bone broth for humans are quite immense. The best source is concentrated bone broth, which offers maximum benefits for your health.

Nutritional Value of Bone Marrow

Bone marrow is packed with nutrients like protein, vitamin B12, riboflavin, collagen, and conjugated linoleic acid. However, it's also high in calories and fat. Thus it can be a rich addition to your diet, and it's essential to enjoy it in moderation. Here's an example of the nutritional content in 100g of raw caribou bone marrow ( 2 ):

Calories: 786 kcals

Protein: 6.7g

Fat: 84.4g

Iron: 4.5mg

Phosphorus: 107mg

Thiamin: 0.04mg

Niacin: 0.2mg

Vitamin A: 240 IU

What Are the Health Benefits of Bone Marrow?

Bone marrow is not only a delicious addition to various cuisines, but it also offers numerous health benefits that contribute to overall well-being. Let's dive into the specific advantages bone marrow brings to your body:

1. Builds Stem Cells And Repairs Damaged Cells

Bone marrow contains stem cells that play a crucial role in forming platelets, white blood cells, and red blood cells. These stem cells are essential for repairing and regenerating damaged tissues and promoting cell growth ( 3 ).

2. Improves Brain Health

Bone marrow contains healthy fats, especially omega-3 fatty acids, vital for brain function. These fats protect and maintain the structure of brain cells, enhancing cognitive function and lowering the risk of cognitive decline ( 4 ).

Additionally, bone marrow's rich supply of fat-soluble vitamins A and K2 helps shield brain cells from harmful toxins and free radicals, safeguarding them against conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's ( 5 ), ( 6 ).

3. Helps Gut Health And Digestion

Bone marrow serves as a valuable source of glycine, a key element in repairing intestinal tissues and promoting gut health, leading to improved digestion ( 7 ). Furthermore, glycine's presence has been associated with better sleep, making it an added benefit of consuming bone marrow ( 8 ).

4. Boosts Immune Function

The stem cells present in animal bone marrow have similar properties to human stem cells. They create white blood cells and red blood cells, enhancing immune function and antioxidant activity. The bone marrow from cows, sheep, and goats has this special fat called conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which can lower inflammation and boost the immune system ( 9 ). It also has adiponectin, a protein hormone that helps control inflammation and immune function ( 10 ).

Additionally, bone marrow contains AKGs (alkylglycerols), also found in breast milk, which promote adipose fat tissue development and enhance the immune system's ability to fight diseases ( 11 ).

5. Supports Healthy Joints

Bone marrow is a valuable source of compounds like calcium, collagen, and gelatin, which contribute to joint health. Calcium promotes healthy bones by preventing issues like arthritis and bone mineral density problems ( 12 ). Collagen and gelatin are excellent supplements for improving joint function and alleviating joint pain ( 13 ), ( 14 ). They promote collagen synthesis in tendons, joints, cartilage, and ligaments, benefiting those with joint-related conditions such as arthritis and osteoarthritis.

6. Decreases Inflammation

Glycine, a protein found in bone marrow, has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce chronic inflammation in the body ( 14 ). Additionally, conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), another compound in bone marrow, has been shown to lower several markers of inflammation in the blood ( 9 ). This anti-inflammatory property may also have a potential role in preventing cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

7. Good for Diabetes

Bone marrow is a great addition to the diet, especially for those with diabetes. It contains a rare protein hormone called adiponectin, which plays a significant role in lowering the risk of obesity-associated cancer, insulin resistance, and diabetes. The ideal levels of adiponectin help maintain healthy blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity ( 15 ).

8. Promotes Skin Health

Collagen, a structural protein essential for healthy skin, can be found in the bone marrow. Studies have shown that supplementing with collagen can improve skin elasticity and hydration ( 16 ).

It is essential to note that most studies mentioned above were conducted using concentrated supplements containing specific compounds found in the bone marrow. More research is needed to determine if consuming bone marrow itself provides similar health benefits. Nevertheless, adding bone marrow to your diet can be a delicious and nutritious choice for supporting your body's overall health.

How to Add Bone Marrow to Your Diet?

You can easily find bone marrow at farmers' markets, butcher shops, and health food stores. If you're new to bone marrow, go for beef bone marrow. It's a great choice because it's easy to find, the bones are a good size, and you get the additional health benefits of beef bone broth. Apart from that bone marrow of animals like caribou, lambs, and moose are commonly consumed in various cuisines.

You can use different types of bones like shank, knuckle, neck, or oxtail. If you're making bone broth or bone marrow soup, you can use the whole bone instead of extracting the marrow separately.

Here's how to use bone marrow in your meal:

Animal Bone Broth: Get a mix of beef knuckle and marrow bones, and cook them in water for 12-16 hours on a rolling simmer.

Get a mix of beef knuckle and marrow bones, and cook them in water for 12-16 hours on a rolling simmer. Roast it: Simply roast 2-3 inch marrow bones on a baking sheet in the oven for 20 minutes.

Simply roast 2-3 inch marrow bones on a baking sheet in the oven for 20 minutes. Soups And Stews: Add bones to your stew and remove them before serving. Scoop out the cooked marrow and enjoy.

Add bones to your stew and remove them before serving. Scoop out the cooked marrow and enjoy. Steaming: Steam the bone marrow in a pot with water, then add it to salads, bowls, or pasta dishes.

Steam the bone marrow in a pot with water, then add it to salads, bowls, or pasta dishes. Supplements / Pills: If you can't find real bone marrow, consider bone marrow or bone broth supplements from reputable brands.

Are There Any Side Effects of Bone Marrow?

Eating raw bone marrow can be good for you because of its healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. It's a popular choice among paleo, carnivore diet, and ancestral health followers. Just sprinkle some salt on it, and you're good to go. However, there are a few considerations.

1. High in Fat

Bone marrow contains 97% fat, which can be beneficial, but it's essential to moderate your consumption to avoid weight gain and high cholesterol ( 17 ).

2. Heavy Metal Poisoning

Some bone broths may contain traces of lead due to contaminated soil or feed ( 18 ). Lead can be harmful to various body systems, including hearing, nerves, kidneys, liver, and joints ( 19 ). While the levels are usually low, it's essential to be cautious about consuming bone broth.

3. Harmful Additives

Commercial bone broth may have additives like preservatives, colors, and fillers. It's best to check the ingredients and opt for organic meat to make your own broth.

4. Glutamate Allergies

Bone marrow and broth may contain glutamate, which can negatively impact some people's memory and mental functioning. It's associated with neurological disorders and other adverse effects ( 20 ).

If you or a family member experience negative reactions to bone marrow or broth, consult a doctor or medical professional immediately. Otherwise, bone marrow can be a healthy addition to your diet with its nutritious benefits.

Conclusion

The health benefits of bone marrow are quite surprising. This ancient superfood is not just a delicacy; it's a valuable addition to your diet. Bone marrow can boost brain health, improve joint function, aid digestion, and promotes skin and bone health. The reason it's so powerful lies in its rich nutritional profile. There are abundant proteins, good fats, vitamins, minerals, and collagen in bone marrow. All these work together to give you a comprehensive boost to your health. Also, with its versatility in the kitchen, bone marrow is truly a nutrient-packed superfood that you should consider adding to your diet.

