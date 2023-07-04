Unveiling the Science Behind the Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese

In this article, we will discuss the health benefits of cottage cheese, also known as Dutch cheese or schmierkase, which is a delicious, versatile, and nutritious dairy option that you can add to your diet. The popularity of this low-calorie cheese dates back to World War 1 when the U.S. Department of Agriculture was promoting this protein-packed food item that can be consumed as a meat alternative. This is because it was a cheap, healthy, and easy-to-make option that could be consumed raw or added to any recipe.

It is a low-fat-containing cheese that has only up to 5% of saturated fats by weight, thus making it a great option to add to your weight-loss diet (1) . Apart from its high protein content along with certain essential macro and micronutrients, vitamins, and good gut bacteria, cottage cheese provides numerous health benefits starting from boosting bone, muscle, and heart health to managing thyroid and blood pressure levels. In this article, we will discuss these health benefits in-depth along with certain conditions to avoid the same.

What is cottage cheese?

Cottage cheese is a type of soft and fresh cheese that is not aged or ripened. Thus, it does not have strong flavors that are produced after aging and is just mildly acidic or sour in taste. Homemade cottage cheese can be produced from coagulating milk with acids like vinegar or curd. They are made from milk with different fat contents which in turn determine the cheese fat content.

Commercially, cottage cheese is made from curd that is made from pasteurized skimmed or low-fat milk add an active lactic starter to increase the acid content and sometimes rennet is added to speed coagulation (2) . Then the curdled milk is gently drained while ensuring that a certain amount of liquid is still left. It is now ready to be eaten fresh – this way you can gain the health benefits of cottage cheese. Sometimes cream is added to the curdled milk to make creamed cottage cheese.

Nutritional Value of Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is a powerhouse of beneficial nutrients and is packed with high amounts of protein, calcium, vitamin B complex, and vitamin A which are responsible for healthy body functioning. It also has a healthy amount of carbohydrates that are derived from lactose, a milk sugar (3) . It is also packed with other micronutrients that provide antioxidants, immunity boosting, and healthy gut benefits. These altogether provide a number of nutritional benefits of cottage cheese to your body.

A list of essential nutrients found in half-cup, or 113-gram (g), serving of low-fat (1% milk fat) cottage cheese is as follows: (1)

Calories: 81

Protein: 14 g

Carbs: 3 g

Fat: 1 g

Vitamin B12: 29% of the Daily Value (DV)

Sodium: 20% of the DV

Selenium: 19% of the DV

Riboflavin: 15% of the DV

Phosphorus: 13% of the DV

Calcium: 5% of the DV

Folate: 4% of the DV

Now that we know about the nutritional value of cottage cheese, let us discuss the myriad of health benefits these nutrients provide to your body.

What Are the 10 Health Benefits of Cottage Cheese?

Cottage cheese is a popular food that is not only tasty but immensely beneficial. Here are some of the health benefits of cottage cheese:

1. Helps in Weightloss:

Most weight loss diets recommend nutritive food that is rich in proteins and low in fats and carbohydrates. This may have an impact on the regulation of leptin, a hormone that induces the feeling of fullness and satiety (4) . Leptin is usually produced by a balanced diet that contains high protein and some healthy amounts of carbohydrates and fats. Therefore, adding cottage cheese to your diet will help you stay full for a longer time, helping you lose weight. It also contains calcium which according to a few studies is linked with the reduction of intercellular fat accumulations and the increase in the expression of genes that breaks down fats (5) .

2. Aids Muscle Gain:

Cottage cheese is a popular food choice for people who are trying to gain muscle mass such as athletes, bodybuilders, celebrities, trainers, etc. Proteins have a special metabolic role in the synthesis of newer cells within the body. (6) Different proteins are made up of different amino acids and each has a different metabolic function. The milk protein present in cottage cheese is high in an amino acid called leucine (7) . One of the major functions of leucine is to drive muscle protein synthesis and trigger the process of building newer muscles in your body (8) .

3. Promotes Bone Strength:

Another health benefit of cottage cheese is that it promotes bone strength and density. This is because dairy products have relatively high calcium and phosphorus content. Calcium is an essential nutrient that is required for better bone health (9) . This is because bones are majorly made of calcium, 99% of which is found in calcium-phosphate. This is responsible for adding strength, and structure to your bones, thus developing and maintaining them (10) . Calcium is also an essential supplement given for osteoporosis treatment (11) .

4. Regulates Blood Sugar Levels:

Dairy products, including cottage cheese, have an effect on insulin resistance in the body. This is because it contains casein protein that is responsible for increased insulin regulation (12) . It also helps in gaining lean muscle mass which further decreases body fat, thus reducing insulin resistance. Another nutrient of milk is calcium, which along with Vitamin D has been shown to help in delaying early-stage type 2 diabetes progression to clinical t2DM. (13)

5. Manages Thyroid Health:

Cottage cheese contains a very generous concentration of the trace element, selenium which plays an important role in maintaining good health. It acts as an antioxidant and a catalyst in the metabolism of thyroid hormone synthesis (14) . Studies have shown that in patients with autoimmune thyroiditis and Graves' orbitopathy, selenium supplements have improved the quality of life and delayed certain symptoms (15) .

6. Boosts Gut Health:

Cottage cheese is made from fermented milk which is packed with probiotic bacteria. These bacteria are good for your intestinal health as they maintain the right balance of digestive enzymes and prevent pathogenic bacteria to flourish in your gut, thus keeping it healthy (16) . Moreover, calcium is also known to regulate the gut microbial composition and protect the gut, especially the large intestine from infections (17) .

7. Prevents Heart-Related Disease Risks:

There is a certain amount of vitamin B12 present in cottage cheese. Although limited, there are scientific studies proving that Vitamin B12 helps in reducing the amount of homocysteine a certain amino acid that leads to heart-related diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, and blood vessel disorders ( 18 ), ( 19 ).

8. Boost Immunity:

Cottage cheese has a very good amount of probiotics which are responsible to enhance your immunity (20) . They help by protecting against pathogenic bacteria by producing bacteriocidal substances and competing for adherence in the gut. Other than that, magnesium is another nutrient found in cottage chees that is also known to provide immunity. (21) Studies have shown that the deficiency of magnesium has led to changes in immune reactions against an infection.

9. Good For the Skin:

There may be certain benefits of cottage cheese for the skin because it is rich in vitamins, and antioxidants that detoxify and promote good skin health. Studies have shown that it contains an element called selenium which is an antioxidant that is responsible for preventing dry and flaky skin while also delaying aging (22) . It also contains vitamin E which enhances skin health by protecting and reducing inflammations and leads to wound healing (23) . Another important antioxidant is riboflavin which is very essential for collagen production in our skin (24) .

10. Maintains Healthy Eyes :

One of the most common nutrients found in dairy products like cottage cheese is Vitamin A. Vitamin A helps in protecting the cornea and regulates retinal functioning. It is especially important for offering low-light and colored vision. Therefore, cottage cheese may help you prevent dry eyes, night blindness, and other vitamin A deficiency-related diseases (25) .

Does Cottage Cheese Have Any Negative Health Effects?

Although there are a considerable amount of health benefits of cottage cheese, it does have a few negative health effects too. As cottage cheese is made from milk, lactose is the primary carbohydrate present in this which might cause ill effects on people with lactose intolerance. It also contains casein and whey proteins which may lead to allergic reactions in people with dairy allergies. Cottage cheese also has a considerable amount of sodium that may lead to increased blood pressure levels in people with hypertension. Therefore, it is essential to add the right amount of cottage cheese to your daily diet only after getting tested for allergies and diseases.

Conclusion:

Cottage cheese is a very beneficial food option that is easily available and ready to be eaten. You can enjoy several health benefits of cottage cheese ranging from enhanced bone health, better eyesight, and better immunity, to healthier skin when consumed regularly. However, there are also certain ill effects of consuming cottage cheese, especially for people who are lactose intolerant, have dairy allergies, or have high blood pressure. Additionally, overconsumption of any food will make you fall sick – so it is important to regulate your daily consumption to enjoy the vast range of health benefits of eating cottage cheese.

