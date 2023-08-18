Health Benefits of Damiana: A Safe Guide to its Aphrodisiac Effects

The health benefits of damiana are wide and notable, but it's mostly recognized as an aphrodisiac. This plant has a long history of use by indigenous tribes in Mexico. It's primarily known to promote men's reproductive health, yet it's also advantageous for women. The herbal supplements, derived from the medicinal plant's leaves, are often searched online as aphrodisiacs and are sought after for sexual enhancement. It's important to note that it can be addictive and may make you feel high, making it a potential substitute for cannabis. Here, let's find out if is damiana good for you as well as safe to consume.

What Is Damiana?

Damiana, scientifically known as Turnera diffusa, is a wild shrub with vibrant yellow flowers and fragrant leaves. This Damiana thrives in the regions of Mexico, West Indies, and Central America. It emits a spicy aroma just like chamomile, due to the presence of aromatic compounds in them.

Beyond its visual and olfactory appeal, damiana has earned its place as an ingredient in traditional Mexican liqueurs and as a source of medicinal remedies, particularly employing its leaves and stems. It is often a means to induce a gentle euphoria and is a reputed aphrodisiac, which is why it is also known as Turnera aphrodisiaca.

Beyond these interesting applications, Damiana is also harnessed to reduce stomach-related discomfort, loss of balance, and giddiness. However, it's worth noting that there is insufficient evidence to support these uses.

What Are the Health Benefits of Damiana?

The damiana plant was first used by the indigenous people of the Mexican region. Its leaves are often consumed to harness the health benefits of damiana. It is said that the leaves are employed differently in men and women.

The bioactivity of foods can have a significant impact on several health conditions, and this is especially true when considering damiana products. In men, it's believed to enhance sexual arousal and stamina. And in women, it serves to regulate menstruation and reduces menopause symptoms. Let's further explore the potential benefits of damiana.

Top 5 Damiana Health Benefits

1. Aphrodisiac Properties

Across history and cultures, various ingredients like oysters, and asparagus have been used as aphrodisiacs and damiana also joins the list ( 1 ). It is believed that damiana can aid in achieving and maintaining erections, enhancing erogenous sensitivity, and overall sexual pleasure in men ( 1 ), ( 2 ).

Keep in mind that most such herbal remedies lack federal regulation in the United States. Thus, caution is advised.

2. Female Sexual Health

In terms of female reproductive health, damiana has a distinct impact. It has been traditionally used as an emmenagogue to stimulate blood circulation and contractions for inducing periods ( 3 ). It's also employed during menopause due to its potential to increase testosterone and decrease estrogen, and thus it's advisable for women with hormone imbalances ( 2 ). Thus prevents unwanted estrogenic effects in postmenopausal women.

3. Digestive Health

With regards to digestive health, damiana facilitates the breakdown of fats and sugars in the digestive system, by triggering bile and gastric juices ( 4 ). Thus it enhances nutrient absorption. It further supports the cleansing of the gastrointestinal tract, eliminating harmful chemicals and toxins that hinder digestion. Damiana can even be employed to treat dyspepsia or impaired digestion by slowing down the digestive process ( 5 ).

Many people believe that damiana works as a laxative to help with constipation, although there isn't strong scientific proof. When it comes to digestion, damiana's ability to relieve constipation isn't well supported. However, it does seem to have potential as an anti-ulcer agent. In an animal study, a compound called arbutin in damiana protected the stomach lining from substances that cause ulcers ( 6 ).

4. Relaxes Your Mind

Damiana contains thymol, an active compound responsible for its stimulating and renewing effects on the mind and body. It also has a flavone called apigenin that reduces anxiety and helps people with depression ( 5 ).

Damiana is frequently recommended by herbalists for anxiety, nervous exhaustion, and moderate to mild depression. Its power to combat mental health issues like anxiety, depression, and even mood swings often triggered by ongoing stress makes it a fantastic choice for boosting your healthy energy levels.

In the past, it was used to help with headaches because of its calming effects. Though there's not much solid evidence in scientific literature, some say it might help. However, its worth noting that in a study with mice, damiana showed pain-relieving effects similar to morphine ( 5 ).

5. Potential Weight Loss

When it comes to the health benefits of damiana, its appetite-suppressing property takes center stage. A study featuring a combination of guarana, yerba maté, and damiana showed that the blend slowed stomach emptying and led to weight loss ( 7 ). Another trial with this mix notably reduced appetite ( 8 ). Although these results are encouraging, they arise from multi-herbal formulas, making it challenging to pinpoint damiana's precise influence. This highlights the necessity for dedicated clinical research into damiana's individual effects, particularly since current studies largely involve animals or cells.

Are There Any Side Effects of Damiana?

Damiana's benefits and side effects are still subjects of ongoing research. The potential benefits of damiana herb are due to the presence of complex plant compounds in them. It holds within it a rich mix of 22 flavonoids, phenolics, cyanogenic glycosides, fatty acids, caffeine, and even more ( 9 ). Interestingly, it's been incorporated into certain herbal formulas with the aim to replicate the psychedelic effects of cannabis, but rest assured, damiana is fully legal across the United States.

These days, you can easily get your hands on dried damiana leaves in various forms: tea bags, capsules, and even tinctures - both with or without alcohol. The leaves of damiana can be smoked to induce a narcotic effect, just like marijuana. However, this practice is generally discouraged due to the potential risks involved ( 10 ).

Dosage - Dosing can vary, so always read your product label for specifics. As a general rule, taking 2 to 4 grams of dried damiana in tea or capsule form with meals, three times a day, is suggested. Although experiences differ, it's worth noting that doses as high as 200 grams have led to hallucinations.

Furthermore, possible adverse effects of damiana at higher doses include

Insomnia

Headaches

Diarrhea

At times even convulsions (reported after consuming 200 grams of damiana extract).

Additionally, damiana could have an impact on blood sugar levels as well.

Who shouldn’t take damiana?

It's crucial to highlight that pregnant and nursing mothers, along with those dealing with liver issues, should steer clear of damiana. High doses of damiana have been linked to hallucinations. In case you experience hallucinations while consuming damiana, stay calm and seek medical assistance promptly.

If you have diabetes, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, or breast cancer, it's advised to avoid damiana. Usually, the hypoglycemic effects of damiana may not go well with the antihyperglycemic effects of insulin medicine.

Also, it's always better to consult your healthcare provider before introducing damiana or any other supplements if you are on regular medications. Since damiana might affect blood sugar, be especially cautious if you're taking drugs for diabetes.

Conclusion

While the studies about the health benefits of damiana are limited, this unique herb holds a variety of plant compounds that catch our attention for potential benefits. From sexual health to improving mood and digestion, its perks are quite intriguing. Yet, it's potent stuff, affecting everyone differently. If you are pregnant, nursing, dealing with health problems, or on medications, have a chat with your doctor before trying damiana. It's a reminder that nature's remedies are potent, but finding the right balance and knowing what's safe for you is key to overall well-being.

