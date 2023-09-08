Top 15 Health Benefits of Pistachios: The Trending Superfood

If you're a fan of healthy snacking or simply looking to add a delicious texture and nutritious punch to your diet, then get ready to go nuts over pistachios! Due to the rich flavor and health benefits of pistachios, they are considered one of the most wholesome superfoods.

Loaded with essential nutrients like protein, fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, pistachios are a fantastic choice for snacking. They not only satisfy your taste buds but also keep you feeling fuller for longer, making them perfect for on-the-go munching.

Recent studies have revealed some very impressive facts about the impact of pistachios on certain ailments. They can help lower bad cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, and support a healthy cardiovascular system. Additionally, their antioxidant properties contribute to overall well-being and may even aid in fighting certain chronic diseases ( 1 ).

Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a health-conscious individual, or simply someone who loves tasty snacks, stick around to discover the scientifically proven benefits of pistachios.

What are Pistachios?

Pistachios are edible seeds that come from the Pistacia vera tree, which is native to Western Asia and the Middle East. They belong to the cashew family and are known for their distinct flavor and nutritional value. Archaeologists believe pistachios were used as a food item as early as 7,000 B.C. and it is one of the oldest flowering nut trees that humans are known to be consuming. Pistachios arrived in the United States during the mid-19th century, and it was only in the 1970s that commercial production of pistachios commenced. There is an annual event in the United States where pistachio enthusiasts can come together to celebrate, indulge in delectable pistachio-based recipes, and enjoy food stands throughout the day.

Pistachios have a hard, beige-colored shell that encloses the edible kernel inside. The kernel is typically green, purplish, and yellowish in color, and it has a slightly sweet and savory taste. The Pistachios are also called “colorful” nuts, owing to their green and purple hue resulting from the presence of antioxidant properties ( 1 ). These nuts are popularly consumed as a snack and can be enjoyed both raw and roasted. They are also used in various culinary preparations, such as desserts, ice cream, pastries, and savory dishes.

Together with the health benefits of pistachios, and their deliciousness, these nuts have become a very popular superfood. Several studies have found that they are a good source of protein, dietary fiber, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. They contain antioxidants, including vitamin E and carotenoids, which are beneficial for overall health. Additionally, pistachios have been associated with heart health, weight management, and improved blood sugar control when consumed moderately as per recommendation ( 1 ).

15 Health Benefits of Pistachios

Pistachios are not only a tasty and enjoyable snack but also a powerhouse of nutrition. These small, green nuts are packed with essential nutrients and have been associated with numerous health benefits. If consumed as part of a healthy diet, one can rightly reap the benefits of pistachios. So, here are the 15 scientifically proven health benefits of pistachios, shedding light on the research behind each claim.

1. Supports Heart Health

Heart disease is a major concern worldwide, and incorporating pistachios into your diet can be a smart move for cardiovascular health. Several studies have shown that pistachios have positive effects on heart health markers. Firstly, pistachios are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, similar to those found in olive oil ( 2 ). These healthy fats can help lower blood pressure, and decrease the risk of heart disease. Additionally, pistachios contain antioxidants, such as gamma-tocopherol and polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can protect against heart disease.

2. Aids in Weight Management

Contrary to what one might expect from a nut loaded with calories, pistachios can actually be beneficial for weight management. A serving of pistachios provides a satisfying combination of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, promoting a feeling of fullness and reducing appetite. Several studies have demonstrated that individuals who consume pistachios as a snack tend to eat fewer calories throughout the day without feeling starved ( 3 ). Furthermore, the act of removing the shells from pistachios can slow down eating and contribute to mindful eating practices.

3. Controls Blood Sugar Levels

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial for overall health, especially for individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance. Pistachios have a low glycemic index, meaning they have a minimal impact on blood sugar levels. The combination of fiber, healthy fats, and protein in pistachios helps slow down the absorption of glucose, preventing spikes in blood sugar levels ( 1 ). This makes pistachios a suitable snack option for those managing diabetes or looking to improve glycemic control.

4. Improves Eye Health

Pistachios are rich in carotenoids, including lutein and zeaxanthin, which are beneficial for eye health. These compounds act as antioxidants in the eye, protecting against oxidative damage caused by harmful free radicals. Research suggests that lutein and zeaxanthin may help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts, two common eye conditions that can impair vision ( 4 ). Adding pistachios to your diet can provide an additional boost to these important eye nutrients.

5. Promotes Gut Health

Maintaining a healthy gut is essential for overall well-being, and pistachios can contribute to a healthy digestive system. Pistachios are a good source of dietary fiber, which plays a crucial role in supporting gut health. Fiber acts as a prebiotic, nourishing the beneficial bacteria in the gut and promoting their growth. This, in turn, helps maintain a balanced gut microbiota, which is associated with various health benefits, including improved digestion, enhanced nutrient absorption, and strengthened immune function ( 5 ).

6. Contains Anti-Cancer Potential

Pistachios contain various antioxidants and phytochemicals, such as gamma-tocopherol and resveratrol, which have shown potential in preventing certain types of cancers. Added to that, pistachios demonstrated the ability to hinder cognitive and motor impairment and restore spatial memory disruptions induced by two neurotoxic anticancer medications, namely cisplatin and vincristine ( 5 ).

7. Rich in Nutrients

Pistachios as mentioned are hailed not only for their flavorsome taste but are high on their nutrient count; no wonder they have earned the status of a superfood. They are packed with essential nutrients that support overall health. A one-ounce (28 gm) serving of pistachios provides a good amount of protein, dietary fiber, healthy fats, vitamins (such as vitamin E, and vitamin B6), minerals (such as copper, magnesium, and potassium), and antioxidants. These nutrients play vital roles in energy production, cellular function, immune support, and antioxidant defense in the body ( 1 ).

8. Contains Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Chronic inflammation is a key contributor to many chronic diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds found in pistachios can help combat this chronic inflammation. Pistachios contain various antioxidants, such as resveratrol, flavonoids, and tocopherols, which neutralize harmful free radicals and reduce inflammation in the body. Incorporating pistachios into an anti-inflammatory diet can contribute to overall health and disease prevention ( 1 ).

9. Good for Brain Health

As we age, maintaining optimal brain health becomes increasingly important. Pistachios can play a role in supporting cognitive function and protecting against age-related cognitive decline. The healthy fats found in pistachios, such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, are essential for brain health and have been associated with improved cognitive performance. Additionally, pistachios contain vitamin E, an antioxidant that has been linked to a reduced risk of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders ( 5 ).

10. Promotes Healthy Skin

The antioxidants and vitamin E in pistachios can promote healthy skin. Antioxidants help protect the skin from oxidative damage caused by environmental factors and free radicals. Vitamin E, in particular, has been shown to have skin-protective properties, helping to reduce the signs of aging, improve skin elasticity, and moisturize the skin. Including pistachios in your diet can complement your skincare routine and contribute to a youthful and glowing complexion ( 5 ).

11. Supports Bone Health

Pistachios contain nutrients like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are essential for maintaining healthy bones and reducing the risk of osteoporosis (6) .

12. Boosts Immune System

Pistachios provide essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E, vitamin B6, and zinc, which play a crucial role in supporting a healthy immune system. The element lysine present in pistachios is an alpha amino acid which is instrumental in reducing symptoms of cough and cold ( 7 ).

13. Helps in Managing Cholesterol

Studies have shown that pistachios can lower LDL or bad cholesterol levels and increase HDL or good cholesterol levels, promoting a healthy lipid profile which in turn reduces risks of cardiovascular diseases ( 8 ).

14. Protects Nervous System

Pistachios are rich in vitamin B6, a nutrient that plays a crucial role in the formation of myelin, a protective sheath around nerves. This helps safeguard the nervous system and improves its overall functioning and motor abilities. Additionally, the vitamin B6 in pistachios supports the proper functioning of amines, which are vital messaging molecules in the body. Consuming pistachios can also stimulate the production of certain internal acids that contribute to nerve relaxation and a sense of calmness ( 9 ).

15. Enhances Hemoglobin Levels

Hemoglobin is responsible for the transportation of oxygen throughout the bloodstream. The presence of vitamin B6 in pistachios promotes improved and accelerated hemoglobin production within the body thus reducing chances of anemia and promoting overall health and wellbeing ( 10 ).

Pistachios have earned their status as a trending superfood due to their scientifically proven health benefits. As we have learnt, these highly nutritious nuts offer a multitude of advantages for heart health, weight management, cholesterol control, blood sugar regulation, and anti-inflammatory properties. Packed with monounsaturated fats, fiber, antioxidants, and essential nutrients, pistachios have positive effects on specific areas such as eye, skin, bone, nerve and brain health.

Furthermore, their ability to be a potential cancer-preventive element with immunity-boosting properties makes them a superb healthy munching option. However, moderation is important when incorporating pistachios into a balanced diet, considering portion sizes, and consulting healthcare professionals for individuals with allergies or specific medical conditions.

With their delicious taste and the remarkable health benefits of pistachios, this superfood is steadily becoming popular as a guilt-free and wholesome snacking item. So, pop a handful instead of junk foods and high-calorie munchies and reap the benefits of pistachios.

