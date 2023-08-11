Health Benefits of Saffron Tea for a Soothing And Healthy Detox

Unwinding after a long day with a cup of tea is something many of us eagerly look forward to. While we may love the aroma and taste of the different types of tea, the health benefits of saffron tea can surpass our expectations. With a crimson hue and an aromatic taste, saffron tea makes for a soothing morning tea as well as a refreshing evening tea. You can also end your day on a relaxed note by having a delightful cup of saffron tea.

Saffron tea is made with saffron threads of sativus flower that have a beautiful reddish color. They are collected from saffron flowers and give saffron tea a rich color and taste. However, you can make your saffron tea more flavorful by adding ginger, cinnamon, lime, or anything that you like to have in your tea. On top of that, you can add nuts, especially almonds to your saffron tea to relish the nutty flavor with nutritional goodness. Let’s explore the benefits of saffron tea in detail so that you may have another variety of tea to look forward to.

What Is Saffron Tea?

Saffron tea is a tea made of saffron strands and consists of 3 main components — crocin, picrocrocin, and safranal. Saffron (Crocus sativus L.) is an expensive spice and has been recognized as a medicinal plant that is densely cultivated in Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, and India ( 1 ). However, owing to its medical value, appealing shade, and divine flavor, real saffron is in huge demand, and saffron tea is loved beyond these countries equally by tea enthusiasts and those who don’t prefer tea as much. Saffron stigmas are also enriched with carbohydrates, minerals, mucilage, vitamins B1 and B2, and other pigments ( 2 ). This versatile spice is free of toxic effects and may often be referred to as ‘sunshine spice’ owing to its golden color. You can have saffron tea with sweets, crackers, fritters, sandwiches, and anything that you feel like having with a delicious sip. Severed hot or chilled — you’re in for a mental detox at any time of the day.

What Are the Health Benefits of Saffron Tea?

Apart from demonstrative essential medicinal properties, saffron tea has many other impressive health benefits explained below:

1. May Help Treat Disorders

Saffron, a traditional medicine, has proven to be effective in the treatment of many disorders like learning and memory deficiency, stomach disorders, and painful menstruation ( 1 ). So, if you want to get relief during painful period days, or boost your memory, saffron tea might be a good pick.

2. May Help Treat Mild Depression

Saffron has been established as a herb infused with antidepressant properties and has proven to be more effective for treating mild and moderate depression phases as compared to placebo ( 2 ). So, when you feel overwhelmed with symptoms of depression and need a gentle detox, saffron tea serves matchless relief.

3. Lowers the Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases

Saffron demonstrates antioxidant properties and contains many flavonoids (including lycopene) that make it quite effective in reducing the chances of cardiovascular disease ( 3 ). Apart from that, owing to the addition of crocetin, saffron may also reduce the risk of heart disease and heart attacks by lowering cholesterol levels in the blood. So, saffron is not just a detox tea. You can also have it to enhance your heart health.

4. May Help Prevent Cancer

Saffron has proven to inhibit anticarcinogenic properties and may as well reduce the occurrences of cancer ( 3 ). While having this tea, you’re ensuring you’re averting the possibilities of cancer too.

5. May Help Relieve Anxiety

Saffron has numerous therapeutic uses. Apart from being recognized as a memory enhancer with cardioprotective benefits, it’s also known to be anxiolytic in nature and may come in handy to reduce anxiety ( 4 ). While you may love a certain flavor or taste of tea, saffron tea might come in handy to help you unwind, relax and calm down.

6. May Heal Diabetes

Saffron has potential health benefits, especially for type-2 diabetes, mellitus, and pre-diabetes ( 5 ). Thus, saffron tea may be a good alternative for individuals dealing with diabetes.

7. Reduces Blood Pressure

Saffron and its various constituents have been proven to reduce the occurrences of high blood pressure especially mean arterial blood pressure and systolic blood pressure ( 6 ).

8. Labor-inducing Effects

Studies indicate that saffron has labor-inducing properties that might make your pregnancy less complicated ( 7 ).

9. Helps Keep Your Skin Healthy

Research indicates that saffron ingestion can inhibit the formation of skin lesions besides reducing their size and treating psoriasis ( 8 ).

10. Anti Aging Effects

Inflammation may cause pigmentation, skin aging, and loss of elasticity besides making skin prone to bruises, and UV radiation. Crocin, an important active ingredient of saffron, has proven to have greater antioxidant activity and anti-inflammatory effects than vitamin C, and as such prevents inflammation effectively ( 9 ).

11. Enhances Happy Hormones Concentration

Saffron has proven to increase the concentration of serotonin, dopamine, and endorphin which may result in making you feel light and happy ( 10 ).

12. Neutralizes Brain-related Diseases

Saffron may be quite effective for not only treating neurodegenerative diseases like mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s diseases but also reducing the events of seizure, Parkinson's disease, cerebral ischemia, etc ( 11 ). It has also been established as a remedy for various other neurological disorders like obsessive-compulsive disorder, sleeping disorders, cognitive function issues, and other attention-related inadequacies ( 12 ). So, a cup of saffron does a lot of good for your brain health.

13. May Promote Weight Loss

Saffron is known to aid the management of metabolic syndrome and is also effective in promoting weight loss, especially in obese individuals ( 13 ). Saffron has also been proven to improve digestion, as well as for reducing appetite and gastric activities ( 14 ).

14. Anti-ulcer Effect

Ulcers may deteriorate digestive processes and lead to stomach, or liver cancers. Studies indicate that saffron can inhibit ulcers, especially those induced by stress and histamine ( 14 ).

15. May Help In the Treatment of Liver Injury

Liver lesions may lead to liver disorders and lead to the development of liver cancers. According to research, saffron can treat liver disorders to minimize the chances of liver lesions ( 14 ).

16. May Reduce Sperm-DNA Damage

Sperm-DNA damage may contribute to infertility in men. Studies indicate that saffron may minimize the risks of sperm-DNA damage, especially in cyclists ( 16 ).

Side Effects of Saffron Tea

Saffron has immense nutritional, psychological, and potential health benefits. However, consuming saffron tea beyond a certain dosage may contribute to:

1. Miscarriage

Consuming saffron in high doses may increase the chances of miscarriage in pregnant women ( 15 ).

2. Blood Disorders

Safranal present in saffron may have a negative impact on blood and blood components ( 15 )

Conclusion

With a cup of saffron tea, you may not only bid stress and tiredness goodbye but also protect your body and reduce the risks of many diseases. You may wonder how a cup of tea enjoyed at any point of the day can serve such benefits. However, the health benefits of saffron tea are a testimony to the fact that tea can do wonders for your body, brain, and heart. With a cup of saffron tea, you can detox your brain and body without having to worry about the negative impact it can have on your body. However, if you have a medical condition, it’s best to consult a doctor before incorporating saffron tea into your diet. Indulge in the luxurious saffron aroma and let yourself feel eased up as you lift that cup to your lips. Happy cleansing!

