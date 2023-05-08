Fast and Healthy: How to Make Informed Choices When Eating on the Go

Food that can be quickly prepared and served in a restaurant or a food outlet is often referred to as fast food. If you are looking for a convenient meal on the go, fast food is a good option. However, do remember that fast food does not mean indulging in junk food. Fast food can also be healthy. There are various healthier options that you can choose while ordering fast food rather than picking up common and not-so-healthy fast food items like fried chicken, hot dogs, and French fries.

Fast food menus can be tricky. To make things easier for you to make healthier fast food options, we bring you a list of 35 items that you can enjoy without feeling guilty.

35 Best Healthy Fast Food

Being healthy is a habit for which we need to make conscious decisions about what we eat. Being cautious and selective about our food choices can also help us feel better and more energized, thereby improving our overall quality of life. Our list of 35 healthy fast foods has some good choices for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

1. Grilled Chicken

Grilled chicken is one of the most popular healthy chicken fast food dishes. Incredibly versatile, grilled chicken can also be added to various dishes like salads, wraps, etc. 1 piece (192g) of grilled chicken has about 284 calories ( 1 ). To make this fast-food item even healthier, opt for chicken breast. Add a dash of lemon and eat it with masala onions, coriander, and mint chutney.

2. Fish Tikka

Fish is known to be a good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Fish tikka is generally marinated with yogurt and spices and grilled or baked, turning it into a mouth-watering dish. Ask for lean fish such as cod, haddock, or tilapia, and do mind the portion. 250 grams of fish tikka has around 193 calories ( 2 ).

3. Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

A grilled vegetable sandwich can be a healthy and delicious fast food option. While ordering, go for whole-wheat or millet bread, as it is high in fiber and low in added sugars. Choose a healthy spread like hummus.

4. Falafel Pita Pocket

Pita pocket is typically made from whole wheat flour and is a good source of carbohydrates, fiber, and protein. It is filling, made from ground chickpeas, herbs, and spices, making it a healthy fast food item. Get a lot of vegetables or lean meat added to make it more filling. Do not forget to ask for baked patties instead of the regular fried ones.

5. Chicken Satay

Chicken satay, a dish from Southeast Asian cuisine, is a good source of protein and certain minerals and vitamins. 100 gms of chicken satay has an average of about 191 calories in it ( 3 ). This skewered chicken is generally marinated with coconut milk, ginger-garlic, and some spices. It is either grilled or barbecued. Avoid eating too much of the peanut sauce that is generally served with it to let it remain a low-calorie fast food.

6. Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka, one of the most popular healthy snacks for vegetarians in India, is now quite famous across the world. Cubed paneer marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture and then grilled or baked in a tandoor oven turns out yummy. As per HealthifyMe, 100 gms of paneer tikka has around 276 calories and 15.8 g of protein.

7. Millet Salad

2023 has been announced as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations. Various grains fall into the category of millet, including sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), and finger millet (ragi/mandua). One cup of cooked millet contains only 207 calories ( 4 ). Add the vegetables of your choice or roasted meat to make it healthier and tastier.

8. Shawarma

Shawarma is a popular fast food that can be made using various kinds of meat. It's a form of wrap that has layers of meat. The meat, whether lamb or chicken, is marinated with yogurt and cooked with spices until tender. The wrap is prepared either with refined flour or whole wheat flour. Ask for the whole wheat wrap, as that is healthier. A half-chicken shawarma wrap has around 275 calories, and you get around 23g of protein from it ( 5 ).

9. BBQ Chicken Sandwich

You know that chicken is a good source of protein. If you add whole wheat bread instead of white bread, this could be a healthy fast food. The basic ingredient in BBQ sauce is generally tomato. Go for a BBQ sauce that is low in sugar and sodium to make this a perfect snack or healthy meal option. One grilled BBQ chicken sandwich with whole wheat bread may have anywhere between 350- 400 calories depending upon your choice of BBQ sauce.

10. Quinoa Salad

Quinoa is a gluten-free grain. It is a good source of plant-based protein. Quinoa is low on the glycaemic index. This means that it would not spike your blood sugar levels. Adding vegetables of your choice would make it more filling. One cup of quinoa salad would have around 271 calories and give you 9.2g of protein.

11. Soya Chaap

Soya chaap is considered one of the best substitutes for animal-based products. Made from textured soy protein, one portion of soya chaap (approx. 62g) can get you up to 9.5 g of protein. Go for grilled chaap, as fried chaap will add unnecessary calories to this healthy food ( 6 ).

12. Chicken Tikka

Tender pieces of chicken breast marinated and grilled or roasted make a great choice for healthy fast food. 188g of chicken breast tikka has only around 216 calories ( 7 ).

13. Tuna Sandwich

Tuna is a good source of lean protein. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids. Tuna also has vitamins and minerals like vitamin D, B12, and more. Opt for a tuna sandwich made with whole wheat bread. This will have approx. 304 calories, and you will get around 24 gms of protein ( 8 ). Add grated carrots, lettuce, and tomatoes to add more nutrients and make it more filling. Go for a low-fat yogurt or mayonnaise spread.

14. Nigiri Sushi

If you are a sushi lover, nigiri sushi can be a good choice of fast food for you. This small, hand-formed mound of sushi rice topped with a slice of raw fish is a good source of protein. The fish used in nigiri sushi is often high in omega-3 fatty acids. A 100g nigiri sushi generally has around 117 calories ( 9 ). However, soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger, which are often served with it, might add a few calories.

15. Chicken Sandwich

Chicken is a good source of protein, which helps build and repair tissues in the body. You also get carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals from it. Make your chicken sandwich healthier by going for nutrient-rich ingredients like whole wheat bread, vegetables, and low-fat dips. One sandwich (approx. 187g) would have around 468 calories and 30 g of protein ( 10 ).

16. Kimbap

Kimbap, also called Korean sushi, is rolled rice filled with vegetables, chicken, or other meats wrapped in a seaweed sheet. One full roll of kimbap has approximately 434 calories. The calories may differ depending on the ingredients filled into it.

17. Salmon Salad with Sesame Dressing

Salmon salad with sesame dressing is a low-calorie fast food dish. Salmon is a great source of protein, healthy fats, and other important nutrients. A typical serving of salmon salad with sesame dressing contains around 300–400 calories. The calories may differ depending on the portion size and the ingredients used.

18. Poke Bowl

Poke, in Hawaiian, means "to slice or cut". It generally contains pieces of raw, marinated fish, mostly tuna, tossed over rice and topped with sauces and vegetables. The vegetables used in preparing poke bowls, like carrots, radishes, sweet potatoes, avocados, seaweed, etc., are rich in vitamins and minerals. One poke bowl of around 504g can have approx. 662 calories. Because of the fish, you will get around 34g of protein from this delicious bowl.

19. Grilled Chicken Wrap

Chicken is a lean protein, low in calories and fat, which makes it a healthy and nutritious food choice. It is also a good source of essential nutrients like protein, vitamin B6, and phosphorus. One grilled chicken wrap can have around 554 calories and 32g of protein. To make it healthier, go for chicken breast and a whole-wheat wrap.

20. Paneer Momos with Whole Wheat Wrap

Paneer momos with a whole-wheat wrap can be a healthy and nutritious dish you can enjoy as a snack or even a meal. Paneer is a good source of protein and calcium, which are important for maintaining muscle mass and healthy bones. Whole-wheat wrap will provide fiber and complex carbohydrates, which will keep you full for a long time. Always opt for steamed momos, as fried ones will have a lot more calories. As per HealthifyMe, one wheat paneer momo of around 38g will have 82 calories and 3.8g of protein.

21. Mezze Platter

A mezze platter is a Mediterranean dish consisting of a variety of small dishes. It is typically served as an appetizer or snack. The nutritional value and calorie count of a mezze platter can vary depending on the ingredients used. One plate (396g) of a mezze platter can have around 648 calories and 30g of protein. Olives, nuts, and seeds are also often included in a mezze platter, providing additional healthy fats and nutrients. A mezze platter generally includes dips, kebabs, salads, loaves of bread, and finger foods.

22. Mutton Momos with Spinach Wrap

Mutton is a good source of protein and iron, which are important for maintaining muscle mass and healthy red blood cells. Spinach wraps provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals and can be a good source of antioxidants. Opting for a spinach wrap will also save you the extra calories of a flour wrap. Go for steamed momos instead of fried ones.

23. Roasted Potatoes

Roasted potatoes are a delicious and popular side dish. It will give you a lot of fiber, vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, and carbs. One cup of roasted potatoes (127g) contains just about 180 calories. The calorie count may differ depending on the oil and salt used. Ask for your potatoes to be roasted in less oil. Avoid calorie-heavy dips like mayonnaise and opt for healthy dips like yogurt.

24. Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Hold on to your temptation to order those fried potato fries. Instead, order baked sweet potato fries. They are healthier and have vitamins and minerals. fiber and antioxidants. Sweet potato fries could be a bit higher in calories and carbs than French fries. However, they are more nutrient-dense and particularly high in vitamin A. Baked fries would be healthier than fried ones.

25. Whole Wheat Crust Pizza

If you just can't resist having a pizza, go for a whole wheat crust pizza. This is a healthier alternative to traditional pizza crust, which is generally made from multipurpose flour. It will also have more fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and a lower GI index. Due to its high fiber content, it may reduce cravings and prevent overeating.

26. Whole Wheat Veggie Burger

Having that burger craving today? Go for a whole wheat veggie burger. It will have more fiber and nutrients. A wheat vegetable burger has around 382 calories. Go for healthier sauces and opt for a baked patty instead of a fried one.

27. Baked Chicken Cutlet

Oven-baked chicken cutlet could be a healthy fast food option. It is generally prepared with chicken breast, which is considered a good source of protein. Seasoned with herbs and flavors, a 172-gram baked chicken breast has approx 284 calories and 54g of protein. The coating of bread adds to the calorie counter.

28. Baked Soy Cutlets

Soy cutlets are a good source of protein for vegetarians. Soy is known for its health benefits, as it also provides calcium, iron, and potassium. One soy patty of about 70g can have around 124 calories, providing 11 g of protein. Adding oil and bread crumbs may add some extra calories to this delicious dish.

29. Tofu Stir-Fry

Made from soybeans, tofu is low in calories and fat. Tofu is a good source of protein, iron, and calcium. Restrict the oil and salt while stir-frying. This dish could be a good option for vegetarians and vegans. One cup of tofu provides around 162 calories. Add vegetables to make this dish even healthier.

30. Brown Rice Bowl

Brown rice is considered more nutritious than white rice. It is a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is also a complex carbohydrate, which means it provides sustained energy and is less likely to cause blood sugar spikes compared to refined carbohydrates. You may add the vegetables of your choice, meat, or a mix of both.

31. Granola and Yogurt Bowl

Granola is considered a good source of fiber and healthy fats, while yogurt provides protein and calcium. A granola and yogurt bowl topped with fruits and nuts makes a delicious dish. Ask for no-sugar granola and add a lot of fruits.

32. Rice Noodle Bowl

Rice noodles are made from rice flour and water. These are gluten-free and have fewer calories than many other types of noodles. Adding lots of vegetables or meat to it will increase its health quotient.

33. Tofu Salad

A good source of protein, tofu salad is quite a healthy dish. Add lots of vegetables like broccoli and bell peppers to add nutritional value. Remember not to use oil-heavy dressings.

34. Baked Vegetable Patties

Vegetables are important for a healthy and balanced diet. Baked patties will have much less oil than fried ones and will also retain their nutrition.

35. Raw Papaya Salad

Raw papaya is packed with fiber and helps eliminate toxins from your body. It is also good for digestion. Peanuts not only add to the crunch but also its various health benefits.

Conclusion:

Choosing healthy fast food options can be a challenge sometimes, but it is essential for maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet. You can go in for salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, vegetable-based dishes, tofu, and fish dishes, and even bowl meals. Go for foods that are higher in protein and fiber but lower in fat. Avoid fried items and pay attention to the details on the menu. It is also important to be mindful of portion sizes. Avoid sauces and dressings that are oil-based. By opting for healthier food options, we can make a positive impact on our health and well-being while still enjoying yummy fast food dishes.

