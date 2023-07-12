15 Healthy Fishes to Eat and Relish for a Wholesome Diet

Fish is relished across the globe. With fish consumption increasing to 4.7kg per person in 2023, the demand to explore some of the healthy fishes to eat is expanding too ( 1 ). Fishes contain high-quality protein, essential fatty acids, and other necessary additives to make your diet wholesome and nutritious ( 2 ). According to a fish advisory, consuming fish per week almost 2-3 times has also been associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease and other chronic diseases ( 2 ). Fish dishes and stews are scrumptious to include in your meal. Many people love having fish with rice too. Owing to the numerous health benefits of fish eating, let’s explore some of the healthiest fishes you can enjoy to balance your taste bud cravings and nutritional requirements.

15 Healthy Fishes to Eat

Fishes are an excellent source of proteins of high biological value, unsaturated essential fatty acids (like omega- 3 polyunsaturated fatty acids), calcium, iron, selenium, zinc, and many other minerals and vitamins ( 3 ). They also contain amino acids and have proven to be effective in reducing the development of chronic elements leading to cancer, type-2 diabetes, and other cardiovascular issues ( 3 ). Fish consumption has also been proven to reduce the risk of depression, stroke, and mental health decline ( 4 ). On top of that, adding fish to your diet has been recognized to be effective for brain development, and various inflammatory conditions such as bowel diseases, asthma, and arthritis ( 5 ).

So, consuming fish is a good dietary choice to make. Let’s now explore some of the healthiest fishes to eat and incorporate into your diet:

1. Herring:

Herring fish contains omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D ( 6 ). Consuming herring fish has proven to be beneficial for cardiovascular diseases, and mortality ( 6 ). It has also resulted in reducing the risk of depression and cancer ( 6 ). So, if you’re looking for the best fish for health benefits, herring might be a good option for you given it has quite low levels of mercury too ( 6 ).

Best Way to Eat:

You may grill, pan-fry, or deep-fry herring fish. Many people also prefer consuming herring pickled vinegar.

2. Salmon:

Salmon fish is rich in long-chain omega polyunsaturated fatty acids that have proven to be quite healthy ( 5 ). It has also been proven to reduce blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmias, platelet aggregation, inflammatory responses, and growth of atherosclerotic plaque ( 6 ). Not only that, but wild salmon has also been proven to enhance brain, cardiovascular health, and retinal development besides impacting bone health, mood disorders, and cognitive decline during aging ( 6 ).

Best Way to Eat:

You may consume this fatty fish steamed, pan-fried, or pickled. You can also enjoy it with mashed potatoes or rice.

3. Sardines:

The inclusion of sardines in the human diet has proven to be quite effective. Sardines are a very rich source of essential and functional arginine that serves as a building block of as many as 20 proteins ( 7 ). Sardines also contain calcium, potassium, magnesium, zinc, iron, and other nutrients that modulate mild inflammation and exacerbated oxidative stress associated with cardiovascular diseases ( 8 ). It won’t be wrong to say that sardines might be among the safest fishes to eat given they aren't high mercury fish.

Best Way to Eat:

Sardines, an oily fish, canned in tomatoes are considered to be quite nutritious. If you prefer soybean oil, sardines canned in soybean oil are a great pick as well.

4. Atlantic Mackerel:

Atlantic Mackerel is protein enriched and well-balanced with essential amino acids ( 9 ). It also contains 42.7% proteins, 45.2% lipids, and 5.6% minerals ( 9 ). And, being regarded as a healthy fish, it contains long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, fat-soluble vitamins (vitamin E and vitamin D), and easily digestible proteins ( 10 ). The added advantage of including this fish in your diet is that its omega value isn’t affected by deep frying ( 11 ). So, if you love your fish deep-fried, try Atlantic mackerel.

Best Way to Eat:

This nutritious fish is mostly eaten as smoked. However, mackerel pates, ready-to-eat fishcakes, and mackerel fillets in tomato sauce.

5. Tuna:

Tuna fish is one of the most consumed fish owing to its protein-rich quality and flavor especially when canned ( 12 ). Tuna waste oil also contains a long chain of omega-3-6 fatty acids that have proven to have great health potential in reducing various diseases ( 13 ). Canned tuna is also the second-most consumed seafood in the United States and a longtime staple in America ( 14 ). So, if you’re looking for the best-canned fish, including light tuna in your diet may be a good choice to make.

Best Way to Eat:

You may include tuna fish in your salads or relish it with pasta and noodles.

6. Whitefish:

Farmed whitefish and wild whitefish are also diversely consumed as seafood. However, farmed whitefish is a strong competitor to whitefish when it comes to quality, content of essential fatty acids, and a more attractive fillet color ( 15 ). A 150g serving of whitefish muscle may provide 40-50% of the daily lean protein intake and less than 10% of the fat intake ( 16 ). Apart from that, whitefish have low lipid content and are enriched with essential minerals ( 16 ). So, if you’re exploring a fish you can eat every day, whitefish might be able to meet your dietary expectations. Consuming whitefish has an added advantage that you don’t end up consuming a lot of fat but sufficient protein. You may also try out cod fish which is often referred to as one of the best white fish to eat.

Best Way to Eat:

You may enjoy protein-rich whitefish baked or pan-fried. You can also add it to your salads to make them more nutritious.

7. Perch:

Perch is recognized as a major fish species producing sufficient amounts of by-products that are highly enriched in long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids ( 17 ). Owing to the nutritional value of perch, omega-3 fish oils may be extracted from it for a variety of purposes ( 17 ).

Best Way to Eat:

Perch may be baked or steamed to get a rich flavor. You may also dip it in breadcrumbs or flour mixture to get a crunchy taste.

8. Swordfish:

Swordfish are rich in selenium which has proven to counteract the effects of mercury ( 18 ). Selenium protects brain tissues against oxidative damage and performs many other vital functions ( 19 ). So, if you are looking for a fish to eat for enhanced brain functioning, swordfish might suit your dietary requirements.

Best Way to Eat:

You may grill, sautee, or boil swordfish for a flavorful meal. If you prefer steak or kebabs, swordfish is a good choice to make.

9. Alaskan Pollock:

Alaskan pollock has proven to consist of proteins and peptides that have biological activities ( 20 ). The proteins in Alaskan pollock have been recognized to be anti-obesity, anti-cholesterol, blood glucose-lowering, skeletal muscle hypertrophy, and anti-non-alcoholic fatty liver effects and might be good for pregnant women too ( 20 ). Among the most healthy fishes to eat, you may incorporate this in your diet for enhanced healthiness.

Best Way to Eat:

You may bake this healthy fish or include it in your diet for a wholesome meal.

10. Krill Fish:

Krill fish has proven to have nutritive and potential health benefits ( 21 ). It is enriched with high-quality protein and essential fatty acids besides being low in fat too ( 21 ). Apart from that, as compared to other fishes, it has higher antioxidant levels and benefits against oxidative damage ( 21 ). Clearly, it is a fish that you can eat for good nutritional benefits.

Best Way to Eat:

You may like to eat this nutritious fish low in fat as baked or smoked.

11. Rainbow Trout:

Rainbow trout can be consumed regularly to achieve optimal nutritional benefits from omega-3 fatty acids without causing any negative impacts on health ( 22 ). You may consume this fatty fish twice a week without affecting your body functioning ( 22 ).

Best Way to Eat:

You may consume this delicious fish baked or grilled for the best flavor.

12. Shellfish:

Shellfish is counted as among one of the most healthy seafoods ( 23 ). It contains great amounts of digestible proteins, essential amino acids, bioactive peptides, long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids, vitamin B12, and a lot of other minerals including copper, potassium, zinc, and selenium ( 23 ). On top of that, shellfish has a variety so you’re in for a treat.

Best Way to Eat:

You may consume shellfish as baked, fried, or steamed.

13. Marine Fish:

Marine fish is a rich source of calcium, phosphorus, iron, and fat ( 24 ). Seafood, in general, has proven to be protective against cardiovascular diseases apart from facilitating fetal and infant development ( 25 ). So, if you’re looking for a calcium rich seafood, marine fish may be your go-to seafood watch without consuming ounces of seafood.

Best Way to Eat: You can pan-fry them or make curry.

14. Cobia:

Cobia has high-quality white flesh, and great nutritional value ( 26 ). Owing to its excellent quality and fewer bones, it’s recognized as one of the best fishes to eat. Culturally, it’s eaten as sashimi. So, with cobia, you’re in for suiting yourself to boneless nutrition.

Best Way to Eat:

You may have this tasty fish as steak or raw. If you prefer grilled food, you can relish this as grilled too.

15. Tilapia:

Tilapia is the second most farmed fish worldwide ( 27 ). It is an essential source of proteins and long-chain omega fatty acids and because of that it prevents heart diseases, heartbeat irregularity and other psychiatric disorders ( 28 ). So, with suiting your taste buds, tilapia is the best tasty fish to eat.

Best Way to Eat:

You may consume this steamed, baked, or pan-fried to retain its nutritional value.

Conclusion

With different types of fish to eat, it’s necessary to explore the variety of fish that meets your dietary requirements the best. Integrating a healthy fish to eat as a part of your meal may provide you with essential nutrients, amino acids, and other additives that facilitate a sustainable lifestyle without compromising on safety and quality. The varieties of oily, fatty fishes are delectable too, so with nutrition, your taste buds are taken care of too.