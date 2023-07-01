Highest Protein Grains: Their Health Benefits & How to Use

Mindful eating is vital for keeping yourself in the best of health. Including the highest protein grains in your diet every day deeply nourishes your body with crucial nutrients our bodies need to function well. Besides providing appreciable amounts of proteins, whole grains make a rich source of carbohydrates and dietary fibers. Eating whole grains high in proteins regularly may benefit your health in several ways. Also, you can use them to prepare a variety of snacks and breakfast that not only entices your palette but make a healthier alternative to processed, and fast-to-cook munchies. However, you must note that refined grains such as white rice and white or all-purpose flour aren’t very nutritious as their germ layer gets removed during processing or polishing procedures. Let’s know about 15 whole grains with high protein content and their health benefits.

15 Best Highest Protein Grains to Add to Your Diet

1. Kamut

Kamut whole grain resembles wheat in its appearance. However, both are different. Kamut is known to have more protein and low concentrations of gluten than regular wheat. It contains a nutty flavor and is widely used in the preparation of bread, pasta, beer, and cereal breakfast.

It comes packed with proteins, zinc, magnesium, selenium, thiamin, niacin, and dietary fibers. Kamut or Khorasan wheat is known for its rich antioxidant properties and anti-diabetic effects ( 1 ). The most convenient way to include kamut into your diet is to replace regular wheat flour with khorasan wheat flour to prepare flatbreads, cookies, and pancakes.

Advertisement

2. Amaranth Seeds

Amaranth seeds are known for their nutty flavor and versatile use. It is used as whole grain, ground into flour, boiled in water, and puffed to be used as a salad dressing. These light brown colored seeds contain a high amount of proteins and are low in gluten, thus making it an excellent cereal for people with gluten allergy and fitness junkies. One cup serving of Amaranth seeds packs around 250 calories, 9.3 grams of proteins, 46 grams of carbohydrates, and 5 grams of fats. The best way to incorporate these tiny, aromatic, and humble seeds is to dry roast them and sprinkle them over your favorite bread or salad bowl. Besides, you can also make Amaranth Pilaf to ensure adequate protein intake for overall wellness.

3. Farro

Farro is a type of wheat grain that shares a wide culinary use since ancient times. Though it contains high amounts of digestible proteins, it also contains gluten, thus making it unsuitable for consumption by individuals with celiac disease ( 2 ). For people who can safely consume wheat flour, farro makes a rich source of proteins, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. Farro is known to contain twice the amount of dietary fiber as compared to regular wheat and may help digestion. Besides, ancient wheat grain may improve metabolism and boasts cardio-protective properties ( 3 ).

Advertisement

4. Wild Rice

If you love including rice in your diet or looking for remedies to level up your protein intake, including wild rice more often in your diet can help. A one-cup serving of wild rice contains as much as 6.5 grams of protein, a much higher concentration than that found in other forms of rice. Apart from its rich protein content, wild rice comes brimming with other healthful nutrients such as iron, selenium, and potassium required by your body to carry out several functions. Wild rice is known for its lipid-lowering and metabolism-improving properties ( 4 ).

Advertisement

5. Oats

Oats make one of the widely consumed cereal breakfasts and are admired by most fitness junkies for their healthy properties. Oats are packed with proteins and other vital nutrients that boost overall health. Oats come in different shapes ranging from steel cut, flat, and rolled into oat rings. You can even use oats as flour by simply grinding them in an electric grinder. Oats are naturally gluten-free but if you are suffering from digestive disorders such as celiac disease, it’s best to shop for gluten-free oats as there are chances that some of the gluten from wheat and rice get mixed with the oats in the processing unit. These highest protein grains can be best enjoyed in the form of hot oats porridge.

6. Buckwheat

Buckwheat is a high-protein grain and is widely used in baking. The grain is naturally gluten-free and admired for its earthy flavor and rich taste. 1 cup serving of buckwheat contains around 155 calories, 5.68 grams of proteins, 34 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 grams-fat. Also, it contains appreciable amounts of other healthful nutrients such as magnesium, copper, manganese, and phosphorus. This healthy grain is commonly found in health and grocery stores. Buckwheat can be used to prepare flatbreads and pancakes.

7. Cornmeal

Cornmeal is a high-protein grain widely used in countries like India, Thailand, and Nepal to make flatbread, fritters, and pancakes. Apart from being rich in protein, it comes loaded with dietary fiber that helps boost gut functions ( 5 ). One cup serving of corn meal packs 5.16 grams of protein, 47 grams of carbohydrates, 2.2 grams of fats, and 221 calories. Though cornmeal is naturally gluten-free — people with corn allergy may experience certain side effects. Therefore, you must check for any allergies before including this high-protein grain in your diet.

Advertisement

8. Sorghum

Sorghum is another protein-packed and gluten-free grain that you can include in your diet to replenish your body with healthful nutrients. One cup serving of the protein-rich whole grain contains 163 calories, 5 grams of protein, 36 grams of carbohydrates, and 2 grams of fats. Also, the humble & crunchy grain comes loaded with other healthy micronutrients such as thiamin, manganese, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and niacin.

Sorghum is rich in tannins and may help lower the risk of breast cancer ( 6 ). It is naturally free of gluten and makes a great alternative for fitness freaks and people suffering from gluten allergies. Cooking sorghum is extremely easy and you just need water and salt to make a side dish or replace rice or quinoa from your diet.

Advertisement

9. Quinoa

Quinoa can be revered as the king of plant-based protein sources as it contains all 9 essential amino acids our bodies need to carry out several metabolic activities. One -cup serving of quinoa contains 222 calories, 8.2 grams of protein, 39 grams of carbohydrates, and 3.55 grams of fat. Apart from its rich protein content, quinoa contains a range of healthful nutrients such as antioxidants, vitamin E, iron, folate, and manganese.

The healthful grain has a crunchy texture and shares a versatile use. Quinoa can be best enjoyed in the form of hot salad, topping on baked food items, and making lemon chicken quinoa soup.

10. Millet

Millet is a commonly used high-protein grain for preparing bread, multigrain biscuits, buns, and porridge. It has a low glycemic index and is suitable for consumption by people suffering from diabetes ( 7 ). One cup serving of millet provides around 204 calories, 6 grams of proteins, 41 grams of carbohydrates, and 1.75 grams of fats. Millets come packed with insoluble fiber which helps maintain healthy gut flora and digestion ( 8 ). You can use millet flour to make bread and cookies, or simply puff millet whole grains to replace your regular cereal breakfast with healthy alternatives.

Advertisement

11. Couscous

Couscous is another wholegrain with high concentrations of protein. It is a common kitchen staple in North Africa and carries a subtle nutty flavor. This high-protein grain makes a common ingredient for sauces and broth. A one-cup serving of couscous provides around 6 grams of protein, 36 grams of carbohydrates, 0.3 grams of fats, and 177 calories. You can cook couscous by boiling it in hot water until it becomes fluffy. Also, you can prepare different side dishes using protein-packed grain or replace your regular oatmeal breakfast with it.

12. Basmati Rice

Like wild rice, Basmati rice contains a higher amount of protein as compared to other varieties of rice. It is known for its rich aroma and mildly sweet flavor and is widely used to prepare several rice dishes including biryani, pulao, and much more. One cup serving of basmati rice provides around 210 calories, 5 grams of proteins, 46 grams of carbohydrates, and 0.5 grams of fat.

13. Barley

Though Barley does not have as much protein as other wholegrains mentioned above, eating barley can fulfill your daily protein intake. One cup serving of barley provides around 190 calories, 3.5 grams of protein, 44 grams of carbohydrates, and 0.7 grams of fat. Like other whole grains, barley shares a versatile culinary use and can be used to prepare porridge, soup, salads, or side dishes.

14. Teff

Teff is an ancient whole grain and is widely used to prepare baked goods such as bread, cookies, pancakes, and porridge. It is commonly used as a thickener for soups and contains high levels of lysine amino acids. This protein-rich whole grain does not contain gluten and is generally considered safe for consumption by people suffering from digestive disorders such as gluten intolerance or celiac disease.

One cup serving of teff can provide you with 255 calories, 9 grams of protein, 50-gram carbohydrates, and 2 grams of fats.

15. Rye

Rye is a wholegrain with a rich protein profile. These humble seeds contain around 15% of total protein content and a much higher concentration of lysine than those found in other whole grains. It contains less gluten than regular wheat flour which makes rye bread denser than regular bread.

Advertisement

Health Benefits of Eating Protein-packed Whole Grains

Whole grains are widely consumed throughout the world. They not only share a wide culinary use but pose several health benefits as well. Let’s take a look at some of the impressive health benefits of including whole grains in your daily diet.

1. May Help Improve Cardiac Health

Whole grains such as basmati rice and teff may help lower bad cholesterol in the body and may protect you against cardiovascular problems ( 9 ). In a review of 10 studies, it is found that eating around 28 grams of whole grains may help reduce the risk of cardiac health problems by 22% ( 10 ).

2. May Help lower the Risk of Obesity

Wholegrains come packed with dietary fiber and render you a fuller feeling. A feeling of satiety helps you avoid overeating and lower your risk of suffering from obesity. This is one of the reasons why nutritionists suggest including more whole grains in your diet while trying to lose extra body weight ( 11 ). A review of 15 studies pinpoints eating three servings of whole grains was linked to lower body mass index and thinner waistline in people ( 12 ).

3. May Help Reduce the Risk of Developing Diabetes

Replacing refined cereals with whole grains may lower your risk of suffering from diabetes ( 13 ). Certain whole grains with low-glycemic index and appreciable amounts of magnesium such as Kemut may improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar ( 14 ).

4. May Help reduces the Risk of Cancer

Wholegrain comes loaded with antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body and lowers the risk of cancer. Tannins in sorghum may lower the risk of breast cancer ( 6 ). Also, the healthful nutrients in white rice (basmati rice) may help protect you against colorectal cancer ( 15 ).

5. May Help Promote Healthy Digestion

The dietary fibers in whole grains may help digestion in numerous ways. The insoluble fibers in certain whole grains such as millet may add bulk to the stool and make cleaning the gut easier for you. Also, certain types of fibers found in whole grains may also act as probiotics and improve intestinal health ( 8 ).

(Note: People with gluten allergies and celiac disease must opt for whole grains that are naturally gluten-free).

6. May Help Relieve Chronic Inflammation

Inflammation may lead to a variety of health problems. Whole grains come enriched with anti-inflammatory compounds and some studies confirm that eating whole grains may reduce inflammation in the body ( 16 ). A study mentions that people with unhealthy diets when replacing refined flour with whole grains or whole wheat products showed a reduction in inflammatory markers in the body ( 17 ).

Conclusion

Certain highest protein grains include sorghum, kamut, wild rice, millet, oatmeal, and many others that come packed with essential nutrients which not only replenish your body but protect against life-threatening and cardiac disorders as well. The high-fiber content in whole grains renders a feeling of satiety and helps avoid overeating, thus assisting you to reach optimal weight loss goals. Though whole grains offer a range of health benefits, people with gluten allergies and digestive disorders such as celiac disease must choose whole grains that are naturally gluten-free to avoid any health complications. For improved health and life quality, replace your regular or refined cereal grains with protein-packed grains and embark on a journey to achieve overall health.

ALSO READ: 15 Highest Protein Beans That You Can Add to Supercharge Your Meals