Why Is Goat Cheese Good for You Than Regular Cow Cheese

Why is goat cheese good for you? It has been a popular alternative to cow's milk cheese for a long time. That's mainly because of its nutritious content, packed with minerals, vitamins, and healthy fats. Its mild and earthy flavor, along with its easier digestion compared to cow cheese, also makes it a favorite choice. Also, its lower lactose content makes it suitable for individuals with lactose intolerance. Here, let's explore its health benefits in detail and see how we can substitute goat cheese for cow cheese in various recipes.

Health Benefits of Goat Cheese

Goat cheese is a type of cheese made from goat's milk. It is known for its nutritional value and adaptability to different environments. It has gained popularity in households as more people appreciate the benefits of goat's milk and cheese.

While we often associate goat's milk cheese as a soft and spreadable chèvre, it can actually be in various forms. From fresh and soft to aged and hard, there are different varieties. The 3 common types of cheese are

Soft cheeses like Cabécou, Chabichou, and Banon. Hard cheese like Crottin de Chavignol Blue cheese like Humboldt Fog (USA) and Valençay (France).

What's great is that not only are these goat cheeses delicious, but they also offer health benefits. Let's explore how is goat cheese good for you.

Vitamins & Minerals

The vitamins and minerals in goat cheese, like copper, are important for making red blood cells. These cells carry oxygen to your body's tissues. Copper helps your body absorb iron and other nutrients that help create hemoglobin, which is key for oxygen transport ( 1 ). It’s also a good source of protein, selenium, magnesium, phosphorous, and vitamin B3 (niacin).

Another important vitamin in goat cheese is riboflavin, also called vitamin B2. Riboflavin is involved in many processes in your body, especially in making new blood cells ( 2 ).

Bone Health

Goat cheese benefits your bones too. It is packed with calcium, which is essential for strong bones, teeth, and organs. So, including it in your diet can help safeguard against bone problems like osteoporosis as you get older ( 3 ).

Weight Loss

If you're trying to lose weight, goat cheese can be a good choice. Goat cheese provides healthy fats that promote satiety and aid in weight loss. The saturated fat in goat cheese is made of medium-chain fatty acids like capric acid which are broken down faster by your body compared to cow's cheese ( 4 ). This means less fat is stored in your body.

The breakdown of these fatty acids produces immediate energy which in turn promotes satiety. Researchers have also found that people who choose goat cheese over cow's cheese tend to feel less hungry and eat less overall, which can help with weight loss ( 5 ).

Easy to Digest

Goat cheese is known for being more easily digestible than cow cheese due to its composition. While cow's milk contains both A2 and A1 beta-casein proteins, goat cheese only contains A2 beta-casein. Research suggests that for certain individuals, A1 and A2 beta-casein proteins found in cow's milk can contribute to gut inflammation ( 6 ). This difference makes goat cheese and goat milk gentler on your digestion.

Lactose - Milk from mammals contains a carbohydrate called lactose. A lot of people around the world have difficulty digesting lactose. This can lead to unpleasant symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, gas, and diarrhea ( 7 ). In such cases, goat milk can come to your aid. It has less lactose compared to cow's milk ( 8 ). So, if you have trouble with lactose, dairy products made from goat's milk like yogurt and cheese might be a better option for you. Likewise, any hard or aged cheese has less lactose than the softer ones ( 8 ).

Gut Health

When it comes to gut health, goat cheese is great as it has probiotics ( 9 ). Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that live in your intestines. They help your immune system work better and protect you from getting sick by competing with harmful bacteria or pathogens ( 10 ).

Most importantly, it has been shown that they safeguard probiotics during digestion. This enables more of them to be transferred to the gut where the bacteria support health.

Less Sodium

It's recommended that adults limit their daily sodium intake to 2300 mg or even better, keep it under 1500 mg ( 11 ). Excessive sodium consumption can lead to serious conditions like high blood pressure, stroke, and kidney failure. However, cheese is known for its mild saltiness. If you're a cheese lover, you'll be pleased to know that goat cheese contains only 415 mg of salt per 100g, whereas grated parmesan cheese has 1529 mg ( 12 ). So, it's time to make the right switch.

Nutritional Value of Goat Cheese

All types of goat cheese are good for your health because they contain beneficial nutrients such as healthy fats, protein, vitamins, and minerals. Even though the recommended serving of goat cheese is small, just one ounce of it provides impressive amounts of nutrients.

Now, let's take a look at the nutritional content you can find in 100 grams of goat cheese ( 12 ).

Goat Cheese Nutrition (100g)

Energy: 364 Kcalories

Protein: 21.6 grams

Total lipid (fat): 29.8 grams

And here are some of the minerals and vitamins you can find in goat cheese:

Minerals:

Calcium: 298 mg

Iron: 1.62 mg

Copper: 0.564 mg

Phosphorus: 375 mg

Magnesium: 29 mg

Vitamins:

Thiamin: 0.072 mg

Riboflavin: 0.676 mg

Niacin: 1.15 mg

Pantothenic acid: 0.19 mg

Vitamin B-6: 0.06 mg

So, as you can see, goat cheese is not only tasty but also packed with vital nutritional benefits for your health. This goat cheese nutrition data proves why is goat cheese good for you than regular cheese.

Goat Cheese vs Cow Cheese

Both cow cheese and goat cheese are popular and nutritious options, but they have distinct differences. The most obvious one is that they come from 2 different animals. Here are 3 other key contrasts:

1. Affordability: Cow's milk cheese is more common and readily available. It is often mass-produced and thus it's affordable. In contrast, goat's milk cheese is typically produced in small batches locally. This is because goats don't produce milk all year round. Thus milk products from goats are more expensive.

2. Flavor & Texture: Cow's milk cheese has a mild, and neutral flavor. It has a firmer protein structure that is ideal for cheesemaking. Goat cheese, on the other hand, has a softer and tangier taste, offering a unique flavor profile. Their softer texture makes them crumble easily, while cow cheese has a stretchy quality that prevents quick crumbling.

3. Nutrition: Goat milk has slightly higher mineral and fat content compared to cow milk. It also has less lactose, and more riboflavin, vitamin D, and protein content.

Cow's milk, has larger fat globules and casein proteins, making it harder to digest and giving it a heavier texture. Whereas, goat cheese, which has smaller fat molecules and lower lactose content, may be a better option for individuals with lactose intolerance.

How to Eat Goat Cheese: Recipes

Goat's milk and its cheeses offer different tastes and characteristics compared to cow's milk. The cheese can be fresh or ripened, with the latter developing a crusty rind during the cheese-making process. This versatile cheese can be used in various ways, such as spreads, toppings, or as a side in dishes. It has a soft texture and a mild tart flavor, providing an earthy and tangy taste. Moreover, goat cheese serves as a great alternative for those who have trouble digesting cow's milk or cheese.

Here are some goat cheese recipe ideas to enjoy goat cheese in different meals:

Goat Cheese for Breakfast:

Generously sprinkle some crumbled fresh goat cheese on top of your salad.

Make a delicious omelet with goat cheese, mushrooms, and fresh herbs.

Spread goat cheese on toast along with avocado, eggs, and sautéed vegetables.

Place sliced goat cheese on bread with your favorite spread or jam.

You can even incorporate goat cheese into quiches, tarts, or frittatas for added flavor.

Cheesy Snacks:

Enjoy goat cheese as a topping on crackers for a tasty snack.

Make a baked goat cheese dip and serve it with crispy chips or baguettes.

Roll goat cheese in ground nuts or breadcrumbs, then bake it for a delightful snack.

Lunch & Dinner Recipes:

Roast tomatoes and stuff them with herbs and goat cheese.

Create flavorful hamburgers or lamb burgers using goat cheese.

Stuff chicken breasts with goat cheese and fresh herbs, then roast them for dinner.

Toss goat cheese into your pizza or pasta to add a creamy texture.

Mouth-Watering Desserts:

Pair goat cheese with strawberries on bread for a yummy dessert.

You can even make raspberry cheesecake with goat cheese.

Whip goat cheese with honey and serve it with sliced fruit for a healthier dessert option.

Most of these recipes show the versatility of goat cheese. This can be incorporated into both sweet and savory dishes to elevate their taste and texture. With these ideas, you can explore various global foods and embrace the distinct flavor of goat cheese in it. It can be used interchangeably with cow cheese, providing ample opportunities to unleash your creativity in the kitchen.

Conclusion:

Here is all that explains why is goat cheese good for you. It is a nutritious food that provides protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. Unlike cow cheese, goat cheese is often easier to digest, making it a suitable option for those with lactose intolerance. With a variety of forms available, from soft and spreadable to hard and aged, goat cheese adds a unique tart flavor to your dishes. Including this versatile ingredient in your kitchen can enhance your meal and elevate your cooking game.

