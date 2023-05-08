Potential Side Effects of Jardiance: What You Need to Know

Here’s a comprehensive overview of the risks associated with and worst side effects of Jardiance, a widely used medication for type 2 diabetes management.

Side Effects of Jardiance
Side Effects of Jardiance

Key Highlight

Jardiance is a medication that is commonly prescribed for individuals with type 2 diabetes as it helps lower blood sugar levels by simply blocking the reabsorption of glucose in the kidneys (1). Jardiance, also known as empagliflozin, is a popular choice among healthcare providers and patients. While Jardiance is not a cure for type 2 diabetes, it can be an effective tool in managing the condition when used in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle. However, there are certain Jardiance side effects that individuals need to be aware of.

In this article, we will be discussing the worst side effects of Jardiance. We will also briefly discuss the benefits of using Jardiance as part of a holistic approach to managing type 2 diabetes. Whether you are currently taking Jardiance or considering it as a treatment option, here is some valuable information to help you make informed decisions about your healthcare.

What Is Jardiance?

Jardiance is a brand name for the medication empagliflozin, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes. Jardiance works by blocking a protein in the kidneys that helps reabsorb glucose (sugar) back into the bloodstream (1). This causes the kidneys to excrete more glucose in the urine, lowering blood sugar levels. Jardiance is usually prescribed in combination with a healthy diet and exercise to help improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes. As with all medications, Jardiance may cause side effects.  It is important to discuss any potential side effects of empagliflozin with your healthcare provider before taking it.

How Jardiance Works on Type 2 Diabetes

How Jardiance Works on Type 2 Diabetes

Jardiance works on type 2 diabetes by blocking a protein called sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) in the kidneys (2). SGLT2 is responsible for reabsorbing glucose back into the bloodstream, which results in high blood sugar levels in people with diabetes. By blocking SGLT2, Jardiance prevents the kidneys from reabsorbing as much glucose and instead allows it to be excreted in the urine (1). This helps lower the blood sugar level in type 2 diabetes.

Common Jardiance Side Effects

 Here are some common side effects of Jardiance (1) :

1. Increased Urination:

Jardiance increases the amount of glucose excreted in the urine, which may cause an increase in urination frequency.

2. Urinary Tract Infections:

Some people may experience urinary tract infections while taking Jardiance.

3. Yeast Infections:

Women may be at an increased risk of developing yeast infections while taking Jardiance.

4. Hypotension:

Jardiance can cause a decrease in blood pressure, which may result in dizziness or lightheadedness.

5. Increased cholesterol levels:

Jardiance has been associated with an increase in LDL cholesterol levels.

6. Dehydration:

Jardiance can cause dehydration, which may lead to symptoms such as dry mouth, thirst, and weakness.

7. Eyes issues:

Jardiance side effects on eyes can include hypersensitivity reactions, which can cause symptoms such as redness, itching, and swelling in the eyes. 

It is important to talk to a healthcare provider if you experience any side effects while taking Jardiance. 

What Are the Serious Jardiance Side Effects?

Although Jardiance is generally well-tolerated, there are some serious side effects associated with the medication. These include:

1. Diabetic ketoacidosis:

Jardiance may increase the risk of diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), one of the serious complications of diabetes (3). This may happen due to excessive storage of ketones in the blood (2). Symptoms of DKA may include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and rapid breathing.

2. Serious urinary tract infections:

Although urinary tract infections are a common side effect of Jardiance, in rare cases they can become more severe and lead to kidney infections or bloodstream infections (4).

3. Hypotension:

Jardiance may result in a decrease in blood pressure, mostly seen in people who have kidney issues or take certain medications that may lower blood pressure. 

4. Genital infections:

Jardiance has been associated with an increased risk of developing genital yeast infections and urinary tract infections (1).

5. Bone fractures:

Long-term use of Jardiance may increase the risk of bone fractures, particularly in older adults. So always check the dosage and get it regulated in a timely manner. 

6. Cardiovascular events:

While Jardiance is often prescribed to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in people with type 2 diabetes, there have been rare reports of cardiovascular events occurring in people taking the medication (5).

It is important to seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of these serious side effects while taking Jardiance.

 

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jardiance is a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes by blocking the protein SGLT2 in the kidneys, which helps to lower blood sugar levels. While Jardiance can be an effective treatment option for managing diabetes, it can cause side effects such as increased urination, urinary tract infections, yeast infections, increased cholesterol levels, and dehydration. Additionally, there are some serious side effects associated with Jardiance, including diabetic ketoacidosis, serious urinary tract infections, hypotension, genital infections, and bone fractures. It is important to talk to a healthcare provider if you experience any side effects while taking Jardiance and to follow their recommendations for managing your diabetes. Side effects of Jardiance can be completely avoided if there is reliable guidance for it.

Sources:

FAQs

Is Jardiance bad for kidneys?
Jardiance is generally considered safe for the kidneys and may even have beneficial effects on kidney function in people with type 2 diabetes. However, Jardiance can cause dehydration, which may be more pronounced in people with kidney problems. Always check with your doctor if it is ideal for your use.
Is Jardiance better than Metformin?
In general, Jardiance and Metformin are considered to be similarly effective at lowering blood sugar levels. The choice mainly depends on individual medical history and the prescription by the doctor.
Is weight gain a side effect of Jardiance?
Weight gain is not a common side effect of Jardiance. In fact, Jardiance has been associated with weight loss in some people with type 2 diabetes. It works by excreting the excess glucose in the urine, which helps to reduce body weight. However, weight changes can vary from person to person, and some people may experience weight gain while taking Jardiance. If you do experience weight gain while taking Jardiance, it is important to talk to your healthcare provider.
What is the success rate of Jardiance?
Jardiance has been shown to have additional benefits beyond lowering blood sugar levels. Additionally, Jardiance has been shown to reduce the risk of kidney disease progression in people with type 2 diabetes and established kidney disease. Overall, the success rate of Jardiance can be high for people with type 2 diabetes, particularly those with established cardiovascular disease or kidney disease.
What foods to avoid when taking Jardiance?
When taking Jardiance, it's important to stay hydrated, since the medication can increase urination and lead to fluid loss. So, it's best to avoid foods and beverages that may cause dehydration such as alcohol and caffeine. Try to limit salt and sugar as well. You may consult a dietician for personal advice.
Can Jardiance be taken during pregnancy or while breastfeeding?
Jardiance is not recommended for use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding, and it is important to consult with a healthcare provider for individualized advice and guidance. They may recommend alternative medications or treatment options that are considered safer during pregnancy or breastfeeding
About The Author
Sanchari Bhattacharya
Sanchari Bhattacharya
Copy Editor

Sanchari, a certified Health & Nutrition Life Coach and Naturopath, has 10+ years of experience as a writer,...

Read more

