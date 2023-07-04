Quitting Caffeine Benefits: 15 Health Assistance You Should Know

Caffeine is one of the most popular beverages around the world. However, as a stimulant and as a psychoactive substance, there are downsides to consuming it. Exploring the quitting caffeine benefits might prove to be the restraint you have been looking for all along to quit excessive consumption of caffeine. Caffeine is an active ingredient in coffee, tea, energy drinks, energy bars, supplements, cough syrups, and so many other things we consume daily. So, clearly, caffeine does find its way into your diet. It’s a go-to mood lifter for so many people out there and something people eagerly resort to in any happy or not-so-happy situation. And, as such, it’s important to find the balance between consumption and overconsumption. Read through this article to find out more about the benefits of quitting caffeine.

What Is Caffeine?

According to David Coun, a board-certified primary care doctor, “Caffeine is a stimulant and when you consume it, you may feel acutely energetic but alongside that, there are higher chances of you feeling anxious and agitated too.” Quite a good percentage of caffeine is present in a lot of foods like 85 grams in ground roasted coffee and 60 grams in instant coffee ( 1 ). Chocolate milk, chocolate candies, hot chocolate, and cola drinks too contain caffeine ( 1 ). 80% of the population consumes coffee in one form or another ( 2 ). So, if coffee isn’t your source of caffeine, chances are you’re consuming chocolate bars or energy drinks to add caffeine content to your diet. You may also be quick to grab a cup of black or green tea while looking forward to easing your mind and body. And, when you’re sick, cough syrups and other medications enhance your caffeine consumption too even if you feel like cutting out caffeine on some days.

How Does Caffeine Affect the Body?

Caffeine consumption is strongly associated with adenosine inhibition owing to its resemblance to adenosine ( 3 ). Adenosine has many physiological functions in heart and brain physiology and is also released on increasing workload to the brain ( 4 ). Adenosine has also been recognized as a building block of nucleic acid and energy storage molecules ( 5 ). One of the profound effects of adenosine is inhibiting cellular activity and neurotransmitter release ( 6 ). On top of that, it has sleep-inducing effects on your brain ( 6 ). In the absence of caffeine consumption, adenosine is present in normal concentrations to activate specific receptors but what happens when you ingest caffeine?

Caffeine consumption has dominant effects on adenosine - it directly as well as indirectly affects adenosine receptors quite significantly ( 3 ). So, that explains why your brain and body feel stimulated after consuming coffee. The feeling of alertness caffeine induces in your brain by inhibiting the functioning of adenosine is what makes it popular for waving sleep goodbye for some hours. Alternatively, caffeine might be able to trick your brain into believing you are energetic while not providing the same energy.

Caffeine may also induce abrupt changes in gene expression as well as antiepileptic and neuroprotective changes ( 3 ). It has also been recognized as a suppressor of fat absorption and is possibly effective against weight gain too ( 7 ).

Caffeine overdose is defined by a limit too. In adults, having more than 400 milligrams of coffee per day might be triggering ( 8 ). As for adolescents, consuming more than 100 milligrams of coffee per day might be unsuitable ( 8 ). Here’s a breakdown of what happens when you consume caffeine ( 9 ):

Once you consume a caffeine beverage, it is swiftly absorbed by the small intestine within 45 minutes of your consumption.

It penetrates the blood-brain barrier too.

What follows next is that caffeine is metabolized in the liver.

Some percentage of caffeine may be discarded from the body unchanged.

Response to caffeine consumption may also be associated with genetics.

Caffeine antagonizes all adenosine receptors.

15 Quitting Caffeine Benefits

Caffeine is the most consumed drug globally. People may even flaunt being called coffeeholic, chocoholic, or fizz fans. Grabbing a cup of coffee, cola drink, or a chocolate bar is even perceived as a fulfillment, a treat, and a reward too. Especially after a long working day or some challenging event or breakthrough. Giving up caffeine might even seem unnecessary to you given how satisfying it is to your senses.

However, being a stimulant, it might not be ideal for your body system functioning. Now, you must be wondering why you shouldn't drink coffee when it helps you tackle workload and alleviates your mood and spirit instantly. Let’s highlight some of the reasons to stop drinking coffee ( 8 ), ( 9 ):

Impairs Blood-brain Barrier:

Ninety-nine percent of the coffee you drink is absorbed by all your body tissues and organs, including your central nervous system. Caffeine, by antagonizing adenosine, impairs brain functions such as cognition, learning, and memory. In women, higher coffee consumption has also been proven to trigger strokes ( 10 ).

Caffeine-Induced Sleep Disorder:

According to a survey, individuals who consume more caffeine have worse sleep quality compared to those who consume low amounts of caffeinated drinks. While such, reaching the core of your body, that is the brain, caffeine may also trigger headaches and insomnia ( 11 ). The disruption caused by caffeine in the sleep cycle is widely recognized as a caffeine-induced sleep disorder that also involves a reduction in total sleep time and efficiency ( 10 ). So, if you are troubled by migraines, headaches, or sleeplessness, you may consider quitting caffeine to get some relief.

Disturbs Cardiovascular System:

Caffeine has pleasing effects for sure but because of its stimulating nature, it may not be suitable for your heart health. High doses of caffeine may cause heart palpitation, restlessness, tension, and nervousness ( 12 ).

Triggers Depression:

Caffeine consumption has been closely associated with depression. Some studies have suggested the increasing possibility of caffeine consumption provoking depression in both men and women ( 12 ). Anxiety and some other psychotic disorders too have been related to its consumption in all genders. So, if you have been wondering what the benefits of quitting coffee are, you have got some valid takeaways.

Gastrointestinal Disorders:

Coffee consumption has been recognized as one of the main factors causing gastrointestinal discomfort. The main substituent of coffee is caffeine and that has been associated with increased gastric acid secretion. Gastro-oesophageal reflux or acid reflux may also be triggered by consuming caffeine ( 13 ).

Tremors:

There has been evidence suggesting that caffeine may be one of the triggers for causing muscle tremors, irritability, facial flushing, and nervousness. Chaotic thoughts and speech are also counted among the consequences of excessive coffee consumption ( 14 ). Mood and behavioral changes and psychomotor agitation may also be caused by excessive coffee consumption ( 14 ).

Hypertension:

Caffeine consumption has proven to cause a significant increase in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure ( 15 ). Quitting caffeine has been proven to reduce blood pressure and heart rate among individuals consuming a lot of caffeine daily ( 16 ).

Excessive Urination:

Consuming caffeine is also associated with the increased urge to urinate ( 17 ). As such, it may trigger the frequency and urgency of urination quite substantially.

Arrhythmias:

Caffeine causes enhanced release of dopamine and noradrenaline and as such the circulatory system is the most vulnerable to its consumption ( 18 ). Excessive caffeine consumption may cause a lot of cardiac problems including arrhythmias and tachycardia and in the worst cases pose lethal risks to your body ( 18 ).

Inflammation of Intestines:

Caffeine stimulates the secretion of hydrochloric acid and that might cause inflammation of intestinal mucosa and stomach ( 19 ). It is also proven that caffeine affects bacteroides levels in the gut and fluid flow too while affecting the functioning of the adrenal gland ( 19 ). Another reason to say no to caffeine.

Morning Tiredness:

Caffeine consumption before sleeping has also been proven to cause tiredness in the body when you wake up ( 9 ). Children who are habitual of eating chocolates before sleep might not feel refreshed on waking up. The same goes for adults who consume caffeine in any form. Being habitual of morning coffee and then quitting it may also result in caffeine withdrawal symptoms like headaches and uneasiness.

Spikes Cholesterol Levels:

Boiled coffee may increase cholesterol levels. However, filtered coffee and moderate cups of coffee consumption might be a good alternative in this case as it doesn’t affect cholesterol levels ( 8 ).

Excitement:

Owing to the release of dopamine, consuming caffeine makes you excessively alert, vigilant, increases your energy level, and excitement for a maximum of 6 hours ( 8 ). While that might be gratifying, you may feel it excessively without any reason in place. Again, it’s not bad to feel excited but being overly excited does demand a lot more energy and brain participation ( 20 ). Speaking of coffee alone, coffee shops are a favorite place for so many people and the aesthetics associated with coffee are too pleasing to avoid.

Disturbs Mineral Absorption:

Caffeine intake has proven to affect absorption of iron and bioavailability of zinc too ( 8 ).

Conclusion

Caffeine might be your savior and companion for workloads and tight schedules. It’s quite normal to indulge in something that might ease stress and tiredness. We also might feel tempted to enjoy a good cup of coffee or a yummy chocolate bar to feel better. Saying ‘no’ to gratification is quite a task. However, it’s up to you to consume it in moderate amounts that may not trigger any negative impacts on your body. Familiarizing yourself with quitting caffeine benefits, you may be able to focus on the health benefits of staying caffeine free. Take some time to gauge the long term benefits of coffee consumption so that you could maintain healthy functioning of your body.

