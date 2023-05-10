12 Tamarind Benefits for Leading a Healthy, Sustainable Life

Tamarind is a popular fruit used in various cuisines globally. It is well known for a sweet and sour taste that adds a dash of tanginess to your favorite dishes. Biting into a tamarind fruit is like bliss for people who love the sweet and sour punch. Tamarind benefits, however, may be lesser known. Although the tamarind tree is a native to Africa, it now grows in various tropical regions. Apart from having this unique taste, it has a wide range of benefits. It is packed with nutrients and has been used for its medicinal properties since ancient times. It has been used in treating health issues like constipation, sore throats, and even sunstrokes ( 1 ). In recent times, it has also become a part of skin care and hair care routines. Read on to learn about the various benefits of tamarind.

What is Tamarind?

The tamarind tree is indigenous to Africa, however has been a part of various cuisines and cultures since ages. The tamarind fruit grows on trees in pod-like structures, hence is often considered a legume. The texture is very similar to a date and has a seed in the middle. The flesh is acidic and is generally what is consumed.The shell is thin and easy to remove and you may find it deseeded and ready to use in markets. The fruit is famous for its tartness and its pulp is so delicious that it can be simply eaten raw with sugar and salt. The deseeded fruit is used both when raw and ripe in various recipes.

It is a condiment used widely in making curries, sauces, and dips. You may also encounter this fruit as a key ingredient in certain asian meat or rice preparations. The seeds of this fruit are considered useful and are used in making Amber oil which can be consumed or used in painting. The health benefits of this fruit also play a role in how widely it is used. It has been used traditionally for treating inflammation, digestive issues, and abdominal pain ( 1 ). It has been claimed to be beneficial also in treating conjunctivitis, joint pains, asthma, and hemorrhoids as well.



What Are the Different Forms of Tamarind?

You may find two predominant types of tamarind. One is the common sour one and the other is sweet tamarind, generally grown in Thailand.

Tamarind fruit is eaten raw as well as in its ripe form. You may see people eating it fresh off the tree or making syrups, candies or even juices in the processed form. There may also be concentrated tamarind that can be made using the pulp and boiling it down to then use later. To increase shelf life, some packaged tamarind products may also contain preservatives. Recently, tamarind is being used as tamarind powder. The powder can be directly added into juices, curries, or any other preparation of your liking.

Nutritional Benefits of Tamarind

Tamarind serves you with a host of nutrients that make it a smart choice to include in your diet. A single cup of 120 gms may contain ( 2 ) -

Protein : 3.4 g

: 3.4 g Carbs : 75 g

: 75 g Fat : 0.7 g

: 0.7 g Dietary fiber : 6.1 g

: 6.1 g Calories : 287

: 287 Vitamin K : 4% of the Recommended daily intake (RDI)

: 4% of the Recommended daily intake (RDI) Vitamin B6 : 4% of the RDI

: 4% of the RDI Vitamin C : 7% of the RDI

: 7% of the RDI Folate : 4% of the RDI

: 4% of the RDI Thiamine : 34% of the RDI

: 34% of the RDI Niacin : 12% of the RDI

: 12% of the RDI Riboflavin : 11% of the RDI

: 11% of the RDI Pantothenic acid: 2% of the RDI

The nutrient value for minerals are as follows -

Calcium : 9% of the RDI

: 9% of the RDI Magnesium : 28% of the RDI

: 28% of the RDI Phosphorous : 14% of the RDI

: 14% of the RDI Iron : 19% of the RDI

: 19% of the RDI Potassium: 22% of the RDI

As you see, the nutritional value for tamarind is quite high. The calorie count is 278 grams and most of it comes from the natural sugar that the fruit carries. It also contains polyphenols, which are beneficial for your health as they act as antioxidants in the body ( 3 ). It is a potassium rich fruit, packed with Vitamin B and Vitamin C. It is also an excellent source of fiber, riboflavin and phosphorus ( 4 ).

How to Use Tamarind?

The tamarind fruit can be used in multiple ways. It can be easily incorporated into your dietary routine by adding it to food as well as drinks. One of the simplest ways to eat tamarind may be raw, right out of the pod. You can add some salt and sugar to the fleshy pulp and eat it right away. Another method is to extract the pulp by soaking it in water. You can soak some tamarind pieces in water and leave it for a few minutes. This softens the fruit to help you squeeze out the pulp with your fingers. Strain the juice and you can discard the pulp. This can be used directly when cooking. You can also prepare tamarind paste which can be directly added into your food when cooking or to make condiments . The paste is often used to make candy. You can make a concentrate by adding tamarind to boiling water. Strain it and use it in cooking.

12 Tamarind Benefits

Modern research is now looking into the medicinal values this plant provides. So here are some benefits of tamarind for you to consider.

1. Helps to Lighten and Exfoliate Skin

Tamarind pulp has been a part of skin care routines since eons. It is used as a scrub and contains alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs); this gives you smoother, lighter skin. AHAs in tamarind include citric acid, malic acid, lactic acid, and tartaric acid. You can use tamarind juice to exfoliate your skin and get spot-free radiant skin. Along with these AHAs it contains inverted sugar and pectin which hydrate and rejuvenate your skin ( 5 ). The antioxidants and Vitamin C are also known to prevent premature aging!

2. The Capacity to Aid Weight Management

Obesity and weight loss are major concerns in today's times and tamarind can act as a game changer in your weight loss journey. Obesity has been linked to heart diseases, kidney, liver, and metabolic disorders. According to certain studies on rats, tamarind can be effective in weight management as it reduces bad cholesterol while increasing good cholesterol ( 6 ). Tamarind extract was given to rats who were on a high fat diet. The results of body weight loss were seen after 10 weeks in these rats when given tamarind extract. Fats are stored in your body by an enzyme and the hydroxycitric acid or HCA in tamarind stops the process of storing fat.

3. Helps Relieve Digestive Issues

Consuming tamarind on a regular basis stimulates production of bile which leads to efficient and quicker digestion. It is rich in fiber and hence eases bowel movements and adds bulk to your stool ( 7 ). Since ancient times tamarind has been used as a laxative because it contains a high amount of malic and tartaric acid. Tamarind also contains potassium bitartrate and other ingredients that are great to ease constipation ( 8 ). Diarrhea and constipation may also lead to abdominal pain which can be effectively cured by using tamarind bark and root extracts.

4. Helps Mitigate Liver Injury

When you face inflammation in the body, your liver may indirectly be affected. Research done on rats with arthritis has demonstrated that consuming tamarind extracts resulted in reduction of liver oxidative stress ( 9 ). The active procyanidins present in tamarind counter free radical damage of the liver. Tamarind is rich in minerals which help in the reduction of oxidative stress in the body, these minerals include copper, manganese, selenium, nickel and iron. Vitamin E and Selenium in tamarind protect the lipid content in the liver from free radical attack ( 10 ).

5. Boosts Heart Health

The tamarind fruit has also been effective in helping manage blood pressure. Given its high fiber content it helps in reduction of bad cholesterol or LDL in the body. It is also rich in potassium which contributes to reducing blood pressure and maintaining a healthy blood pressure consistency ( 11 ). Consumption of tamarind pulp has been associated with reduction of diastolic blood pressure at a dose of 15 mg/kg body weight ( 12 ). Studies on animals have shown the effectiveness of the anti-atherosclerotic effect of tamarind. Hence, it is believed to have high potential to lower the risk of atherosclerosis (clogging of arteries) in humans too ( 13 ).

6. Managing Blood Sugar Levels

Tamarind pulp contains carb-blocking properties which helps the body to absorb carbohydrates. This in turn, would reduce the blood glucose levels for diabetic patients after their meal ( 14 ). Research on animals has also demonstrated that tamarind could neutralize hypoglycemia even in rats that were severely diabetic ( 13 ), ( 15 ). Inflammation of the pancreatic cells that produce insulin is a major cause of diabetes. Tamarind has anti-inflammatory properties which protect the pancreas from inflammatory damage ( 16 ).

7. May Help in Prevention of Malaria

The tamarind fruit has a range of antimicrobial properties which makes it a key medicinal plant in various regions. The African tribes have been using it in the treatment of Malaria since ancient times ( 13 ). Fevers that may be caused by various bacterial infections could also be managed by using tamarind juice. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which make it a go-to medicinal plant.

8. Anti-Inflammatory and Antioxidant

Tamarind is known to have great anti-inflammatory properties as it helps combat free radicals. It has a high amount of tartaric acid which is a potent antioxidant. This plays a role in combating free radicals that may cause inflammation. This in turn would also help in managing pain associated with sore throat or joint pains due to inflammation ( 17 ).

9. Good for Your Eyes

Tamarind is also used in creating eye drops that help with treating conjunctivitis. These eye drops may also be used in treating eye conditions like dry eyes. These were methods used in ancient times to combat eye related issues. However, eyes are sensitive and hence it may be best to consult a doctor before trying these eye drops.

10. Good for your hair

The tamarind fruit is nutrient rich and hence may be an effective ingredient in hair care. Applying tamarind juice on your scalp can help follicle growth and strengthen your hair. The vitamin C in tamarind can also help protect your hair from the sun and its harmful UV rays. Using a tamarind rinse for your hair can also leave your hair with a natural shine.

11. Improves Immunity

Tamarind juice can work miracles for your health and can help with common colds, cough, flu etc. It has high amounts of antioxidants and vitamin C which helps boost your immune system. It may help get rid of germs in the body due to its antiseptic properties ( 18 ).

12. May Help fight Cancer

Tamarind also contains soxhlet methanolic extract which may play a role in prevention of cancer ( 13 ). A major cause of cancer is the growth of cells which thrive on free radicals. As tamarind contains a high antioxidant properties, it helps in reducing the free radicals leading to elimination of cancer cells ( 19 ). It contains a high amount of antioxidants that boost the immune system in turn making you healthier and lowers risk of developing diseases.

Conclusion:

Tamarind is a household item that has been used in cooking delicacies since eons. People are more aware today of the tamarind benefits. It is being used for its medicinal properties as well. The fruit has a peculiar tartness and a sweet and sour taste that gives your food a tasty punch. The tamarind fruit can be eaten raw or ripe depending on your preference and is a beneficial addition to your diet given its nutritional value. It can be easily infused into curries, rice, juices or even can be eaten as candy. It has a high amount of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and acids that help boost the immune system, manage pain, prevent diseases and even boost heart health. You can consume this fruit in various forms and even use it for skin and hair care. If you are looking for a high nutrition packed ingredient to boost your overall health, these benefits of tamarind should be enough for you to add it to your diet.

