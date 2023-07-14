The Benefits of Tiger Nuts for a Fruitful Nutritional Wellness Journey

Tiger Nuts, also known as chufa, are a small but mighty root vegetable that's making waves in the health and wellness industry. Though the name suggests that it’s a nut, it’s actually a tuber that you can eat. These nuts, which first came from ancient Egypt, have been a key part of our ancestors' food for many years ( 1 ). Now, they are emerging as a powerhouse of fiber, vitamins, and minerals that are essential for our health.

With their crunchy and subtly sweet taste, tiger nuts are never just a treat to the palate but also enriched with countless health benefits. They are rich in antioxidants and can potentially combat free radicals in the body, protecting against cell damage ( 2 ). Plus, their rich fiber content is known to promote gut health, and their monounsaturated fats contribute to heart health ( 2 ). Dive in to explore the remarkable benefits of this 'ancient superfood' and learn how it can enrich your diet in ways you would never know.

What are Tiger Nuts?

Tiger nuts or Cyperus esculentus are tubers from Africa and the Mediterranean. They have gained recent global recognition as a healthy food. Research shows that they aid digestion, weight control, heart health, and disease protection( 1 ). High in dietary fiber, these nuts often exceed typical fiber-rich foods ( 1 ). These nutritious nuts also contain heart-healthy monounsaturated fats. Apart from that, you can also count on these mighty tiger nuts for the presence of antioxidant-rich vitamins like E and C and minerals like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium( 1 ). Due to their robust nutrition, tiger nuts are excellent additions to a balanced diet.

Nutritional Value of Tiger Nuts

Tiger Nuts are a treasure trove of dietary fiber, heart-healthy fats, vital vitamins, essential minerals, and powerful antioxidants. With each crunch, they deliver a health-boosting punch that echoes the wisdom of our ancestors and unravels the secrets to wellness in the modern world.

One serving of tiger nuts (one ounce or 30 grams) contains ( 3 ):

120 calories

19 grams carbohydrates

2 grams protein

7 grams fat

10 grams fiber

215 milligrams potassium

1.8 milligrams iron

1.1 milligrams zinc

28 milligrams magnesium

0.1 milligrams of vitamin B6

Dietary Fiber

Tiger nuts are impressively high in dietary fiber( 3 ). The fiber content aids digestion, helps maintain bowel health, lowers cholesterol levels, and aids in weight management. It also makes you feel full and satisfied, which can help curb overeating.

Advertisement

Healthy Fats

Monounsaturated fats in these tubers are good for cardiovascular health. They reduce bad cholesterol levels in your blood, resulting in a lower risk of heart disease ( 1 ).

Vitamins

Tiger nuts are a good source of vitamins E and C. Vitamin E and oleic acid protect your cells from radical damage, while Vitamin C aid in immune function ( 2 ).

Minerals

They are packed with several minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and calcium ( 2 ). Magnesium is key for energy production. It also regulates the nervous system. Phosphorus is necessary for healthy bones. Potassium helps manage blood pressure. Lastly, calcium is important for strong bones and teeth ( 2 ).

Antioxidants

Tiger nuts contain various antioxidants that protect the body against aging and diseases like cardiovascular diseases and cancer ( 3 ). The antioxidants in tiger nuts include vitamin E, vitamin C, and other plant compounds.

It's important to note that while tiger nuts are packed with these beneficial nutrients, they also pack a caloric punch. So, enjoy these nutty nuggets of nutrition in moderation to fully reap their myriad benefits. Let's take a look at the health benefits these tiny titans have to offer!

Health Benefits of Tiger Nuts

Let us take a look at some of the health benefits that stem from the high-quality nutrients in tiger nuts.

1. Nutrient Powerhouse

Tiger nuts are filled with some essential nutrients. They are black, brown, and yellow – each of them with different nutrient values. They provide fiber, carbs, protein, and fat including essential vitamins and minerals which include iron, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, and more. The key factor of tiger nuts is that they have sufficient antioxidants, aiding in body protection against aging and fatal diseases like cancer. Techniques like germination can uplift the level of antioxidants ( 1 ).

2. Vitamins

The vitamins in tiger nuts play key roles in maintaining good health. Vitamin C for instance, boosts your immune system and helps wounds heal faster( 3 ). This can keep you safe from infections and promote quick recovery from injuries. Vitamin D aids in the absorption of calcium and phosphorous( 3 ). Tiger nuts have minerals that make our bones tough and fit. They may also prevent bone problems like osteoporosis from happening. Also, tiger nuts contain Vitamin E which acts like a shield, protecting our body's cells from harm. It fights off harmful free radicals, which can make us age faster and cause diseases like cancer( 3 ). In a nutshell, the vitamins in tiger nuts help us stay healthy. They boost our body's defenses, keep our bones strong, and safeguard our cells from harm. This makes tiger nuts a great choice for overall good health. ( 2 )

Advertisement

3. Stronger Bones

Tiger nuts have lots of minerals like calcium and phosphorus. These minerals help our bones stay strong and healthy. Calcium provides strength and structure to bones, while phosphorus works synergistically with calcium to maximize bone mineralization. They also have a lot of magnesium which helps bones by working along with calcium. It also helps in the production of vitamin D. Tiger nuts are full of vitamins E and C too. These are antioxidants, and they keep bone cells safe from damage. This kind of damage can make bones weaker and cause diseases like osteoporosis. So, eating tiger nuts often can keep bones strong and healthy. Consuming tiger nuts regularly can help promote overall bone health ( 2 ).

4. Libido Enhancement

Tiger nuts are believed to aid in enhancing libido due to several key nutrients. Firstly, they are rich in Vitamin E, a vital antioxidant that is known to increase sperm motility in men and promote overall fertility in both genders. Apart from that, tiger nuts contain the amino acid arginine. This amino acid helps in producing nitric oxide for vasodilation and thereby improving blood flow. This increased blood circulation can help promote stronger erections in men and heightened sensitivity in women.

Furthermore, they contain appreciable amounts of zinc that may help in testosterone production, an essential hormone in sex drive. Regular intake of tiger nuts may help maintain an optimal level of this hormone, thereby supporting healthy libido ( 4 ).

5. Digestive Aid

Tiger nuts can enhance digestion due to their high insoluble fiber content. This type of fiber helps food transit in the gut, lessening constipation chances. They also harbor enzymes like catalases, lipases, and amylases that break down food in the gut, reducing gas and indigestion. Initially, a high fiber content may cause gas or bloating, so gradual consumption is advised ( 2 ).

6. Blood Sugar Stabilizer

Studies on animals indicate that tiger nut extract could help control blood sugar levels for type 2 Diabetes, attributed to their high fiber content which slows sugar absorption in the gut ( 5 ). Their protein contains arginine that potentially increases insulin production and sensitivity, aiding blood sugar management. Furthermore, the extract may reduce sugar absorption from your gut, acting similarly to some diabetic medications ( 5 ).

Advertisement

7. Heart Health Promoter

Tiger nuts could benefit heart health due to their high monounsaturated fat content, making their fat profile resemble heart-friendly olive oil. Monounsaturated fat can lower LDL (Low-Density Lipoproteins) cholesterol, improve HDL (High-Density Lipoproteins) cholesterol, and lowers the potential risk of heart diseases. These small tubers further promote better blood circulation and reduce the chances of blood clots ( 2 ).

8. Immune System Enhancer

Tiger nuts might contribute to a robust immune system. In lab studies, tiger nut extracts were effective against bacteria like E. coli, Staphylococcus, and Salmonella. They might also be effective in fighting antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. However, these findings need further human studies for solid conclusions ( 2 ),

This multi-faceted health food reflects a wide range of health benefits. From enhancing your digestion, managing your blood sugar, supporting heart health, or boosting your immune system, tiger nuts have the capability to make a significant difference. They need to be consumed as part of a balanced diet and not as an alternative to a varied, nutritious diet. They are undoubtedly a perfect combination of distinct flavor and impressive nutritional profiles and also can be taken into consideration for anyone keen on amplifying their health and well-being.

How to Eat Tiger Nuts

Tiger nuts are highly nutritious and have a variety of culinary uses due to their pleasant taste and texture. These tubers are filled with dietary fiber, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Here are some popular ways to consume tiger nuts and considerations on who should or shouldn't eat them:

1. Raw Consumption

Tiger nuts can be eaten raw, straight out of the bag. Their slightly sweet, nutty flavor and chewy texture make them an enjoyable snack. However, for some, they might be quite hard. Soaking them in water overnight can soften them ( 6 ).

2. Tiger Nut Milk

Tiger nut milk is also known as Horchata de Chufa and is a traditional Spanish beverage made from soaked, ground tiger nuts and water, and is often sweetened with sugar. This nutritious drink is a great plant-based milk alternative for those with dairy intolerances or allergies ( 6 ).

3. Tiger Nut Flour

Tiger nut flour is a great alternative for those looking for good-quality gluten-free flour. You can use it for all your baking and cooking requirements to create a healthier dish. It offers a sweet, nutty flavor to your dishes, along with the health benefits associated with tiger nuts ( 7 ).

Advertisement

4. In Cereal, Yogurt, or Salads

Ground or chopped tiger nuts can be added to cereal, yogurt, or salads for an added crunch and nutritional boost to reduce hyperglycemia ( 5 ).

5. Tiger Nut Oil

The oil extracted from tiger nuts is rich in monounsaturated fats. Oleic acid may contribute to healthy cardiovascular function. At the same time, this oil can be a safer choice for cooking as well as salad dressing ( 6 ).

Despite these benefits, some people may need to be cautious:

1. Individuals with Digestive Problems

Given the high fiber content, excessive consumption of tiger nuts may lead to gastrointestinal issues like gas, bloating, or stomach discomfort ( 2 ).

2. People with Potential Allergies

Although tiger nuts are not technically nuts and are generally considered safe for people with nut allergies, rare cases of allergic reactions may still occur. It's advised to consume a small amount initially and monitor for any adverse reactions.

Side Effects of Tiger Nuts

While tiger nuts are packed with numerous health benefits, they may give way to certain side effects when consumed in excess or without proper preparation. However, these effects are generally mild and with careful consumption, they can be avoided as well.

Here are a few potential side effects of tiger nuts you must know about:

1. Digestive Issues

Tiger nuts are very high in dietary fiber and this can help boost digestive health. However, too much of it may cause bloating, gas, or even diarrhea ( 2 ). That's why it may be a better decision to introduce tiger nuts gradually into your diet, allowing your body to adjust to the increased fiber intake.

2. Allergic Reactions

Although they're not true nuts and therefore, less likely to cause nut allergies, some people might still have an allergic reaction to tiger nuts. To note that such allergic reactions may range from a mild rash to severe itching or more symptoms. In case you experience any symptoms of a food allergy after consuming tiger nuts, it's crucial to seek medical attention.

3. Hard to Chew

Raw tiger nuts are quite hard and chewy. For those with dental problems or difficulties in chewing, tiger nuts could pose a challenge and potentially cause dental injury. Soaking tiger nuts before eating can help soften them and make them easier to chew. While cooking, make sure that you are providing a good amount of time to let it cook so that you can avoid further health issues.

Advertisement

4. Potential Contaminants

As tiger nuts are tubers, they grow underground, where they may potentially absorb harmful substances from the soil. Always source your tiger nuts from a reputable supplier to ensure they have been grown and harvested safely.

While tiger nuts have many health benefits, it's important to consume them responsibly. Following a gradual increase in your intake may help your body adjust and reduce the chances of potential side effects. In case you have any health concerns or certain food allergies, make sure to consult a healthcare professional before introducing new foods into your diet.

Conclusion:-



Tiger nuts or Cyperus esculentus, are packed with an array of nutrients. They boast a rich nutritional profile that’s enriched with minerals, fibers, and healthy fats which make them a robust addition to any balanced diet. The many health benefits of tiger nuts are worth highlighting. Their high fiber content aids digestion, their vitamins and minerals nourish our bodies, and their unsaturated fats support heart health. Furthermore, as a source of resistant starch, they promote gut health and improved blood sugar control. They may even cater to those with nut allergies, providing a safe, nutritious alternative. Consuming tiger nuts can be versatile, from eating them raw to utilizing them in dairy-free milk or flour for gluten-free baking, and even in oil form. Precisely, they are a true superfood, offering an excellent blend of taste and nutrition.

ALSO READ: 15 Healthy Fishes to Eat and Relish for a Wholesome Diet