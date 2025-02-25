Ananya Panday Embraces Trataka Meditation for Mental Wellness – Read Benefits Here!

Ananya Panday, the famous Bollywood actress, swears by the power of yoga and is often seen sharing glimpses of her yoga routine on her social media handle. Her yoga instructor, Anshuka Parwani, recently shared a glimpse of Ananya embracing the calm of the Trataka Meditation on Instagram. In the post, Ananya was seen sitting in front of a candle inside a dimly lit room, practicing stillness, focus, and clarity. It is quite evident that Ananya’s wellness routine goes beyond workouts and physical fitness. She truly believes in the power of yoga and practices it regularly. Keep reading to learn more about this unique meditation technique that Ananya practices.

Ananya Panday Practices Trataka Meditation for Mindfulness

The solitary moment of Ananya Panday practicing Trataka meditation in the soothing ambiance of the dimly lit room shows her way of achieving a state of clarity and focus.

Trataka is a meditation technique that forms one of the six purification practices, known as shatkarmas, in Hatha yoga. The word ‘Trataka’ comes from Sanskrit and means ‘to gaze’ or ‘to focus.’ This meditation technique requires one to concentrate on a single point. Trataka is an ancient yogic practice that was originally used to get rid of distractions and boost mental clarity.

In the post, Ananya is seen sitting calmly, staring at a candle.

As per Anshuka, Ananya’s yoga instructor, sustained focus through Trataka meditation or candle gazing can help relieve stress, improve concentration, and strengthen the eyes.

Benefits of Trataka Meditation

It has the power to improve concentration by training the mind to stay focused on a single point. It enhances attention control and mental clarity, leading to sharper cognitive function. It fosters controlled breathing and mindfulness that works in harmony to calm the nervous system. When one begins staring at an object, it strengthens the eye muscles, offering better eye health and visual acuity. With an increase in blood flow around the eyes, the practice alleviates eye strain and nourishes ocular tissues. It fades away external distractions and fosters personal growth. It creates a balance between the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems.

Advertisement

Trataka meditation is indeed Ananya Panday’s natural antidote to stress. By embarking on a journey of self-introspection and discovery, she emphasizes the fact that mental wellness is as crucial as physical health. Along with the unwavering guidance of her instructor, she manages to find calm amidst the chaos of life, encouraging her followers to explore the benefits of mindfulness.

Ananya Panday adopted the practice of yoga to live a healthy and balanced life, not just physically but also mentally. She is often seen talking about the benefits of doing yoga and how it changed her life. By incorporating Trataka meditation into your routine, you can clear your mind of distractions and improve productivity. So, look no further and get started straight away to reap the benefits of meditation! However, if you are a beginner, make sure to practice yoga and meditation under the supervision of an expert.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth, assets, and other data are reported by Times of India and NDTV. In some cases, celebrities or their teams provide their input, too, which we incorporate if they provide it. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com .

Advertisement

Also Read: Woman Sheds 9 kg in Just 3 Months with This Diet And Workout Plan, Deets Inside!

Credits: Times of India and NDTV