Benefits of Using Apple Cider Vinegar for Dandruff

Hair with dandruff is a cause of concern. The market is flooded with chemicals that promise dandruff-free hair. But, if you are looking for a great natural remedy, using apple cider vinegar for dandruff may prove to be effective.

Dandruff makes your scalp feel itchier than usual, and scratching might feel like a way out at times. Dandruff may also trigger other irritations on your scalp. Finding the underlying causes of dandruff may come in handy to prevent as well as cure it timely. Read this article to understand the causes, symptoms, and treatment for dandruff so that your hair may never stop being another beautiful highlight of your personality.

Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar for Dandruff

Apple cider vinegar is recognized as a healing elixir for dandruff, eczema, acne, infections, and other health conditions ( 1 ).

). Apple cider vinegar is a natural antifungal agent that curbs the growth of the microbe Malassezia ( 2 ). This microbe feeds on scalp oil and multiples quickly to lead to the formation of dandruff ( 3 ).

). This microbe feeds on scalp oil and multiples quickly to lead to the formation of dandruff ( ). Apple cider vinegar consists of alpha-hydroxy acid content that helps in deep-cleansing of the scalp and clearing out dandruff ( 3 ).

). Apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties that make it suitable to keep your scalp free from unwanted bacteria ( 4 ).

). Apple cider vinegar makes the hair softer, silkier, and shinier ( 5 ).

How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar for Dandruff

Apple Cider Vinegar With Water:

Apple cider vinegar is considered an economical hair shampoo and conditioner that diminishes dandruff ( 5 ). It may also expel the residue left from other hair care products on the scalp and hair shaft ( 5 ).

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons water

5-6 drops of tea tree oil (optional)

Steps to Follow:

Take 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar.

Add these to 2 tablespoons of water and mix well.

Pour 5-6 drops of tea tree oil and stir again properly.

Apply on your scalp and massage for 5-10 minutes.

Let it sit there for 10-15 minutes.

Wash it off with a chemical-free shampoo.

Frequency of Usage:

You can repeat this twice a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar And Olive Oil:

Olive oil is known as “liquid gold” with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects on skin and hair ( 6 ).

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

Steps to Follow:

Advertisement

Take 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to it.

Mix well and apply on the scalp evenly.

Massage with your fingertips for 5-6 minutes.

Wash it off after half an hour with a mild shampoo.

Frequency of Usage:

You can do this once a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar And Yogurt:

Yogurt is enriched with proteins and offers nourishment to the hair while restoring its luster ( 7 ).

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons yogurt

Steps to Follow:

Add 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to 2 tablespoons of yogurt.

Mix well and apply evenly on the scalp.

Let it sit for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with a sulfate-free shampoo.

Frequency of Usage:

You can do this once a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar And Aloe Vera Gel:

Aloe vera is used for cleansing the scalp and removing all the residue and accumulated particles settled on it ( 8 ).

Ingredients:

Half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

Steps to Follow:

Add half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel.

Mix well and apply on the scalp.

Let it sit there for 1 hour.

Wash off with a mild shampoo or just lukewarm water.

Frequency of Usage:

You can do this twice a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar And Egg White:

Egg white has proven to promote hair growth and also cure dermatitis ( 9 ).

Ingredients:

Half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

1 egg white

Steps to Follow:

Take 1 egg white and half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.

Mix well and apply on the scalp evenly.

Let it sit there for 40-45 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild shampoo.

Frequency of Usage:

Advertisement

You can do it once a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar And Coconut Oil:

Coconut oil has a high affinity for hair proteins and also a low molecular weight that facilitates its quick absorption into the hair shaft ( 10 ).

Ingredients:

Half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil

Steps to Follow:

Take 1-2 tablespoons of coconut oil depending on your hair conditions. If you have dry hair, use 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and vice versa.

Add half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.

Mix well and apply on your scalp evenly.

Let it sit for 30-40 minutes.

Wash it off with a sulfate-free shampoo.

Frequency of Usage:

You can do this once a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar And Fenugreek Seeds:

Fenugreek has fungicidal effects against harmful fungi apart from having moisturizing effects on your hair ( 11 ). It has also been proven to reduce dandruff ( 11 ).

Ingredients:

Half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

1 spoonful of fenugreek seeds

Steps to Follow:

Take 1 spoonful of fenugreek seeds in a blender to make a fine paste.

Add half a teaspoon of vinegar to the paste.

Mix well and apply on your scalp.

Let it dry properly.

Wash it with lukewarm water.

Frequency of Usage:

You can do this once a week.

Side Effects of Apple Cider Vinegar

Direct application of apple cider vinegar may cause burns and irritation ( 12 ).

). Improper use of apple cider vinegar may cause damage to the skin ( 13 ).

Conclusion:-

Advertisement

Dandruff spoils the overall appeal and luster of your hair. It may also trigger itching and other hair concerns. Treating it before it worsens and aggravates hair-scalp problems is much needed. With so many products and home remedies available, you may as well try apple cider vinegar for dandruff. Besides being an antifungal agent, it also makes your hair silky and lustrous naturally. You can also use it with other enriched natural products to get rid of dandruff and provide nourishment to your hair follicles. However, don’t use it daily and directly on your scalp as it may cause burns or irritation.

ALSO READ: 11 Hair Care Products to Get Rid of Dandruff And Flaky Scalp