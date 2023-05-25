Wondering How to Get Rid of Hickeys? Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

Have you been frantically browsing the Internet for an answer to how to get rid of hickeys? End your search because we have got you covered. According to anecdotal evidence and research, a hickey is typically a bruise on your skin which results from excessive sucking or biting the skin. Also known as a love bite, it may look and feel great in the moment of passion but might appear unpleasant as it causes dark marks or skin discoloration ( 1 ). In this article, we find out how to get rid of a hickey quickly and conveniently.

What Is a Hickey?

Hickeys are dark red or purple marks which may appear on your skin due to intense suction. Most of the time these marks are temporary and according to anecdotal evidence, they are more commonly spotted on necks due to easy access. Studies state that when your partner sucks or bites skin, the pressure from their lips might break the little blood vessels which are present under the skin ( 1 ).

When this happens, the broken blood vessels may start releasing tiny spots of blood which are called petechiae. A collection of these small blood spots together form a larger dark spot, which is referred to as a hickey. It typically may look like a bruise on your skin and also might be tender to touch ( 1 ). But how long do hickeys last? Read on to find out.

How Long Does a Hickey Stay?

When a hickey appears on your neck, it might cause a situation of embarrassment and lead to awkward moments with others. So it's quite common to ask "how long does it take for a hickey to go away?". Well, according to anecdotal evidence, these stubborn bruises may take a few days or at least two weeks to fade away. But to avoid those difficult encounters at work and with others, you may need to figure out how to get rid of hickeys much quicker. Need assistance? We have put together the ultimate edit of solutions that might help.

4 Best Ways to Get Rid of Hickeys

Here are the four best natural and effective ways to get rid of a hickey.

1. Use a Warm Compress

Have you been questioning how to get rid of a hickey fast? Here’s a quick fix that might help. According to research, using a warm compress might help in speeding up the healing process of hickeys. Studies suggest that the heat from a warm compress may help in promoting blood circulation in the bruised area. It might also provide comfort and pain relief ( 2 ).

What You Need: A warm compress

Method: Apply the warm compress properly to the affected area. Allow it to sit on your skin for about 5 to 10 minutes, and then remove it. You may follow this 2 to 3 times daily.

2. Apply Aloe Vera Gel

According to studies, aloe vera gel has anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antiseptic, and wound-healing properties which may help in making a hickey disappear ( 3 ), ( 4 ). Hence, if you have been wondering how to get rid of hickeys naturally, then this might be one of the best ways.

What You Need: An aloe vera leaf

Method: Begin by scooping up the gel from the leaf. In a small bowl, mash the gel with a spoon to create a smooth paste. Apply this gel to the affected area and leave it on for about 15 to 20 minutes. After it has dried completely, rinse with water and pat dry with a soft towel. You might do this effective routine two times daily.

3. Cold Compress

Using a cold compress method such as a cold spoon or ice might be effective for hickey removal. Research suggests that the cold temperature from this form of compress may help in reducing the swelling, slow down the blood flow from vessels to the skin, and hence reduce the appearance of a hickey ( 2 ).

What You Need: A frozen spoon or ice cubes

Method: Start by applying the back of a cold, frozen spoon to the bruised skin. Alternate it with ice cubes. Keep stroking the hickey softly with the spoon and ice for a few minutes. Follow this procedure about 2 to 3 times daily.

4. Massage Therapy

According to anecdotal evidence, massage therapy might be effective in providing pain relief from hickeys as it may reduce muscle tension. Further, massages might increase the blood flow in your body which may expedite the process of healing. However, it is advised to not put too much pressure on the affected area.

What You Need: An essential oil of your choice

Method: Take 2 to 3 drops of the oil in your palms and rub them together. Then, begin to slowly and lightly massage the bruised skin. You may indulge in massage therapy twice a day.

Conclusion

A hickey occurs when your partner sucks or bites your skin. Often found on necks, they may be embarrassing and cause moments of awkwardness with friends and colleagues. It might take about a few days to two weeks for hickeys to start disappearing. But if you’re questioning how to get rid of hickeys quicker, then you may rely on certain natural ways! From warm and cold compress to applying aloe vera gel — there are multiple ways to get rid of hickeys. However, it is good to ensure that you are not applying too much pressure on the affected area and allow it to heal naturally over time.

