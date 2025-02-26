How to Burn Fats Faster? Fitness Coach Shares 6 Important Rules to Follow

Breaking the monotony of your diet and workout is often challenging but it is crucial to transform for the good. No, you need not incorporate rigorous exercises or limit yourself from binging on your favorite food items. All you need to do is follow 6 basic rules to maintain a balance. As suggested by the fitness coach, Jordan Syatt, simple measures like a calorie-deficit diet, measuring protein intake, sleeping well, and walking every day will contribute to sustainable fat loss. Of course, toning yourself is challenging, but a combination of consistency, strong determination, and unwavering trust in the process is all you need.

Here are the expert’s rules for undergoing a smooth yet incredible transformation!

6 Expert Tips for Faster And More Efficient Fat Loss

Jordan Syatt often shares valuable insights about how to live a healthier and well-balanced lifestyle through his Instagram profile. Whether it is about calories, proteins, superfoods, or workouts, the fitness expert’s recommendations are nothing short of pearls of wisdom. Recently, he shared a list of 6 rules in order of importance to follow for effective fat loss. Take a look!

1. Stick to a Calorie-deficit Diet

Syatt suggests his followers think of a specific body weight goal. Then, multiply the weight in pounds by 12. The answer is the amount of calories one needs to consume daily to accomplish the target.

2. Watch Your Protein-intake

The next method is to multiply your goal body weight in pounds by 0.7. The result is the minimum amount of protein that you are supposed to consume every day.

3. Incorporate Fiber into Your Daily Diet

Coach Jordan recommends making fiber one of the most crucial parts of the diet. He suggests consuming 14 grams of fiber for every 1000 grams of calories to facilitate desirable weight loss. For instance, if you are consuming 2000 calories in a day, then you must incorporate 28 grams of fiber. Not to forget, fiber keeps your body satiated for a prolonged period.

4. Get Physically Active

According to the fitness expert, the best way to stay physically active is by going for a walk every day. Aim to walk a minimum of 7500 steps per day. Gradually, increase it to 10000 steps. If you find it challenging to walk errands, consider alternatives to move your body in some way or the other.

5. Prioritize Strength Training

For at least two days a week, prioritize lifting weights. You need nothing but just a decent set of dumbbells to get going. Jordan affirms that strength training will aid in building muscles, promoting faster weight loss.

6. Sleep Well

Last but not least, the coach urges everyone to relax and sleep well. He considers sleep a luxury and thus, everyone should prioritize it regardless of their hectic schedules. Good quality sleep of 7 to 8 hours rejuvenates the body and fuels it with energy for the next day.

Abide by Jordan Syatt’s 6 rules and embark on a satisfying weight loss journey. Stay consistent year-round with unwavering determination. As the coach emphasizes, you don’t need expensive equipment or a costly gym membership—simple solutions like a positive mindset and a holistic approach to healthy living are key to faster fat loss. Trust the process, embrace every change you incorporate into your daily routine, and remember, every step forward is a beautiful transformation to be welcomed with grace!