Mom of 5 with PCOS Loses 31 kg in Just 9 Months! Weight Loss Secrets Revealed!

Effective weight loss requires consistency and patience. Of course, it is challenging to shed pounds, but a holistic approach makes the results worthwhile. With smart and sustainable lifestyle choices, one can embark on a self-transformative journey of weight loss. Despite all efforts, it is no news that women with PCOS struggle to shed weight. However, Aimee Meier, a fat loss hormone health coach, stands out in glory. She cracked the right code and lost 31 kg in just 9 months.

The mother of five kids, who also deals with PCOS, toned herself by adopting healthy eating practices and performing regular workouts. Here are some of her practical tips and the secrets behind her incredible transformation.

Mom of 5 Who Lost 31 kg in 9 Months Shares Her Top Weight Loss Tips

1. Control Blood Sugar Levels

At 40, the health coach prioritized managing her blood sugar levels and successfully shed around 70 pounds. By focusing on glucose regulation and controlling the fat-storing hormone, she significantly reduced her sugar cravings. As a result, she advocates for eating well-balanced meals.

2. Eat Nutrient-rich Meals

Meier went from 216 pounds to 146 pounds within nine months. While sharing her thoughts on food that replicates the effects of Ozempic, she mentioned the benefits of eating chia seeds, Greek yogurt, and avocado. She stated, “Greek yogurt slows digestion, which helps regulate blood sugar after meals whereas chia seeds are packed with fiber and healthy fats, both of which slow digestion and stabilize blood sugar.” Lastly, avocados have many potential benefits that help the body respond to insulin effectively.

3. Follow the 100-50 Diet Method

The 100-50 method is one of the most effective weight loss strategies that emphasizes consuming 100 grams of protein and 50 grams of healthy fats daily. The method aids in boosting metabolism, reducing inflammation, and maintaining a better hormonal balance. Having said that, the social media influencer encourages her followers to prioritize adding essential nutrients to their diet.

4. Consume Veggies First

Aimee suggests that before eating the main course, drink a glass of water with 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. Start by eating the vegetables on your plate first, followed by protein, healthy fats, and finally, carbohydrates to prevent unnecessary glucose spikes.

5. Stress Management

During your weight loss journey, the health coach emphasizes the importance of managing cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. Elevated cortisol levels can lead to mindless eating, weight gain, increased appetite, food cravings, and insulin resistance, according to Meier. To lead a stress-free life, she practiced mindfulness, prioritized quality sleep, and focused on relaxation techniques.

6. Walk After Meals

Another way to balance your blood sugar levels is by walking after finishing your meals. Aimee affirms that a 10-minute walk post meals facilitates digestion and boosts metabolism, helping you maintain a healthy weight.

Aimee’s approach to incorporating physical activities, nutrition-rich meals, and practicing hormone management, demonstrates that sustainable weight loss is possible within one’s range. In tandem, by focusing on stress management techniques, she created a healthier environment to accomplish her fitness goals. With simpler yet effective lifestyle changes, the coach proves that balancing motherhood, the effects of PCOS, and undergoing flawless transformation together is no easy feat. Nonetheless, consistency, discipline, and patience can yield significant results!