11 Best Weight Loss Tips for Men to Shed Pounds

Losing weight is never easy - you need to toil hard and have patience, dedication, determination, hard work, and perseverance to see results. Obesity is not considered good for both physical and mental well-being — it can cause various health ailments, such as diabetes, cholesterol problems, thyroid, heart disease, asthma, back pain, etc. (1). This is the reason why people opt for various diet plans and recipes to burn calories. However, weight loss takes much more than following a diet chart — you need to alter your lifestyle habits to achieve weight loss goals. Here are some best weight loss tips for men to help them shed pounds and achieve a better shape. Keep reading to know more!

Before we start the guide on the best way to lose body fat, understand that there is no one quickest way to lose weight. You can't achieve a slim body figure in a day or week with any diet — sure you can see some results, but losing weight is a slow and gradual process. Fat loss tips can help you, but if you want to lose weight healthily, you should keep patience and believe in the process. With this note, let's discover some of the best weight loss tips for men.

Easy-to-Follow Weight Loss Tips for Men

1. Eat a Protein Rich Diet

If you think proteins are only needed for bodybuilders, you are mistaken. Proteins not only help build lean muscles but also make people lose weight. A diet rich in protein helps you feel satiated for a long time (2). Eating a diet rich in protein can help you burn calories as well as maintain weight loss (3). Protein not only helps you lose weight but also makes up for the loss of muscles that occurs as a result of the weight-loss process (4).

Chicken, eggs, turkey, lean meats, and fish are some of the popular choices to up protein intake. Vegetarians, you don't need to lose hope as there are various options for you too. You can add almonds, greek yogurt, lentils, quinoa, and nuts to your diet to increase protein content in your diet. Before you go for your workout, you can add protein powders to your shakes to boost your energy levels and get the protein you need to lose weight.

2. Practice Intermittent Fasting

If you have been trying to lose weight, we are sure you must have come across the term 'intermittent fasting.' As the name implies, intermittent fasting is an eating pattern wherein you eat only during a particular period of the day. There are many types of intermittent fasting you can try:

16/8 fasting: where you eat for 8 hours, and observe fast for 16 hours

14/10 method: in this type of intermittent fasting, you can eat only between 9 am to 7 pm

5:2 method: this involves eating for five days and observing fast for two days. When you observe fast, you can take 300 to 400 calories

Intermittent fasting has shown good results in the treatment of obesity (5).

Calorie count and the types of food that you eat are important aspects to consider when you observe intermittent fasting. During your eating period, don't consume too many calories in one go, and eat a healthy and balanced diet.

Caution: Although intermittent fasting is generally considered safe, it can prove to be harmful to pregnant women, children, and people with eating disorders. Make sure to consult a dietician or nutritionist before you opt for intermittent fasting.

Some of the common symptoms of intermittent fasting include dizziness, headache, nausea, and weakness (6). Usually, these symptoms are mild, but if they persist, seek medical attention.

3. Say Yes to Whole Foods

One of the leading causes of obesity is the excess consumption of processed foods. Processed food items are those that have been altered to change their natural state and mostly indicate that sugar, fat, or salt has been added to change the natural state of the food. During the process method, important nutrients like fiber are removed, increasing the risk of developing obesity (7). Even refined grains that are stripped of their natural nutrients are classified as processed foods. So, if you have to choose between white rice and brown rice, choose the latter because brown rice is a whole grain that comes with the goodness of various nutrients, whereas processing makes this whole grain lose these components as it is converted into white rice. This is why eating whole foods is important, as these foods are not processed and provide various benefits — they help control blood pressure levels, improve cholesterol levels, and promote weight loss (8).

Some examples of whole foods include whole grains (brown rice, oats, buckwheat, and barley), fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, nuts, fish, beans, etc.

4. Eat Fiber Rich Foods

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that helps make you feel full, regulates blood sugar levels, boosts the weight loss process, and gives the body the energy it needs to keep going throughout the day (9). A study suggested that dietary fiber intake promotes weight loss in obese or overweight people (10). Some of the best sources of fiber-rich foods include apples, bananas, quinoa, oats, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, broccoli, berries, avocados, chia seeds, beetroot, carrots, sprouts, and so on.

5. Practice Portion Control

Practicing portion control is one of the major keys to losing weight for men. As the name suggests, portion control means you need to eat the optimum quantity of various foods in one go. Portion refers to the amount of food you take on your plate for a single meal. Portion control is not all about cutting back on your diet, but also about eating different healthy foods in one go. When you practice portion control for weight loss, you need to be roughly aware of the calorie count for different food items and beverages. This will help you decorate your plate better with healthy items and speed up the weight loss process. It makes you satisfy your taste buds without indulging in overeating. Various studies suggest that portion control plays an important role in weight loss management and reduces the risk of unhealthy weight gain (11), (12).

6. Control Your Stress Levels

Stress can affect both your mental and physical health. Studies have suggested that stress may facilitate weight gain and play a major role in the development of obesity (13), (14). So, manage your stress levels to maintain your body weight. Practice yoga, do meditation, give time to your hobbies, and spend quality time with your loved ones to seek happiness in life. This is without any doubt one of the easiest weight loss tips for men.

7. Get a Good Night's Sleep

This might come as a shock to many people but is true. Sleep deprivation is closely associated with obesity —- yes, you heard it right! How? When you don't get proper sleep, there is a hormonal imbalance in the body that makes you binge eat and gain weight (15). A study claimed that people who get less than 7 hours of sleep are at more risk of developing obesity as compared to those who get more hours of sleep (16). So, the best way to lose weight for men is to get at least 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep and speed up their weight loss process.

8. Stretch And Get Moving

This is a no-brainer tip for weight loss! It doesn't matter what diet you take, or how much you try to restrict calories, you won't be able to lose much weight if you don't exercise. Regular exercise not only helps you shed calories but also maintains weight loss over time (17), (18). You can try aerobic exercises like walking, swimming, or cycling, or indulge in resistance training to burn calories. Whatever you choose, make sure to get moving if you want to lose weight.

9. Stay Hydrated

This one is simple but is something that many people don't focus on. You might wonder how sipping on the water can help you achieve your weight loss goals —- the truth is, it can. Water makes you feel full and helps you not indulge in overeating. A recent study claimed that drinking water promotes fat loss and helps you lose weight, irrespective of the diet you take and the level of physical activity you are involved in (19).

10. Eat Nutrient-dense Foods

A 2015 study suggested that micronutrient deficiencies are usually observed in obese people (20). This implies that nutrient-dense foods are important for people who want to lose weight. Increase your intake of nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, peanut butter, etc. to fight the symptoms of obesity and shed pounds (21).

11. Soak up the Sun

Vitamin D deficiency is known to lead to obesity and obese people tend to have generally lower vitamin D in their bodies (22). This brings us to one of the easiest ways to lose weight for men — simply sit under the sun during day time for 10 to 15 minutes and soak up some sunshine to make vitamin D.

Conclusion

Losing weight is no child's play, but with the right diet and exercises, one can easily burn fat and manage their weight. There are various easy ways to lose weight that you can try in the comfort of your home. Eat a healthy diet, try to be happy, get proper sleep, limit your intake of junk food, and sit under the sun to reduce weight. The above-mentioned weight loss tips for men are easy to implement, so make some lifestyle changes, leave your sedentary lifestyle, and see yourself getting slimmer and fitter. Also, if you have tried everything to lose weight but are not succeeding, consult a doctor as obesity can also be due to an underlying medical condition.

