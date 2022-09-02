Tara Sutaria & Arjun Kapoor on unfair criticism, pay parity & need for equality | Ek Villain Returns

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Ek Villain Returns duo Tara Sutaria & Arjun Kapoor open up on their upcoming film, the Friday charm, box-office in the present scenario, and a lot more. Arjun also opens up on being misconstrued for his surname and his personal life. He also talks about being body shamed. The actors open up on pay parity too, and about being happy in their professional and personal lives.