Leo Horoscope Today, July 29, 2024

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Starting a new sport, such as badminton or tennis, can improve your health significantly. Minor problems may subside, since playing any racket game for at least an hour every day will undoubtedly improve your core and keep you happy. Find a partner, head outside, and start warming up!

Leo Love Horoscope Today

On the love front, the young and carefree will be more inclined to embark on a new and exciting relationship. Married couples should expect some surprises in the evening.

Leo Business Horoscope Today

On the business front, things may not be so perfect today. You may struggle to balance your expenses and income. A supplemental source of income may yield slight rewards. Also, this could be a good moment to start a side gig, no matter how modest. You can also consider launching a new segment within your existing business.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

In terms of your work life, everything appears to be going nicely. You are likely to receive a well-deserved recognition. Furthermore, now that you have demonstrated your ability to perform in a commanding position, supervisors may assign you additional responsibilities.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.