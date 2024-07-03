Sagittarius Horoscope Today, July 03, 2024

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You should be punctual with your health, so try to eat your food on time to avoid losing sleep. Listen to your body's needs and act accordingly. It might be a good idea to arrange for a game of golf or hockey to play with friends.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

The love life will improve today for those who are in a relationship. Those who are married can have issues in their marriage, but make efforts to communicate and resolve things before they turn big. Some of you might decide to leave your in-laws’ house and live separately with your spouse.

Sagittarius Business Horoscope Today

Avoid investing in any risky assets, as you can make investments in gemstones and jewelry, but not in land or debentures. Some of you might receive ancestral properties today. Plus, any ongoing court cases relating to property could get postponed.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

You should not start a new business immediately, so take guidance from your seniors. Do not plan new or large investments. Those seeking higher education may be a little disappointed in not finding the university of their choice, so work on preparing backups today.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.