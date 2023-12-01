Virgo Monthly Prediction for December 2023

Virgo Monthly Health Horoscope

This month, there’s no need to go for the grand overhaul. Start with small steps; the results will stick around. On the health front, those pesky recurring issues are finally waving goodbye. But hold on, after the 27th, keep an eye out for emotional rollercoasters – they might have a not-so-great impact on your mom's health. And if you're someone prone to seasonal flu or battling blood pressure, a little extra caution won't hurt. Keep it simple and effective this month.

Virgo Love Horoscope Monthly

This month, Love might be taking a bit of a backseat. Venus, the love guru, is wrapping up the month in a favorable position from the moon sign. So, there's a chance for some happiness to sprinkle into the love and married life mix. Tempers will flare with the beloved quite often. For those eyeing the marriage scene, patience might be the name of the game, and even for those already married, satisfaction might be a bit elusive this month. December's throwing a few love curveballs, but let's stay positive and see what surprises come our way.

Virgo Career Horoscope Monthly

This month, exciting stuff is coming your way. Brace yourself for a promotion with some awesome fringe benefits. Freelancers, prosperity is knocking on your door as powerful alliances from the past resurface. After the 16th, watch out for miscommunications causing a bit of tension with colleagues and seniors. Higher management, be prepared for some stress and anxiety with an uptick in workload. After the 25th, a perfect platform is coming your way to showcase those talents in lucrative markets. Job-seekers, keep your eyes peeled to land your dream job.

Virgo Business Horoscope Monthly

This month, jumping into government-backed fiscal schemes may pay off. Long-term gains from well-vetted share market investments will come in. Passive income streams will be your secret weapon for a steady cash flow. After the 16th – if you're eyeing real estate deals, exercise some fiscal restraint. Test out their credibility before diving in. Entrepreneurs, listen up – the cosmos is handing you a golden opportunity to take down that stubborn rival and make your move. Before you sign off on any partnerships, give it a good thought.