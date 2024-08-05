Aquarius Weekly Horoscope August 05 - August 11, 2024

Aquarius Weekly Health Horoscope

Some people may feel ill at the start of the week, as seasonal changes can trigger a range of ailments. Try to avoid street food and eat at home for the following few days. If you have breathing concerns, you may need to purchase an air purifier.

Aquarius Weekly Love Horoscope

Right now, Aquarius, romantic relationships may be tough, as this week, you may have problems speaking with your partner. However, if you avoid letting your ego rule you, this could only be a momentary setback.

Aquarius Weekly Business Horoscope

At this point, stick to a relatively standard monetary plan and avoid trying out new ideas. It should be your priority to settle long-overdue bills accumulated over time. Those in public relations might have to face a difficult day.

Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Previous work experience can help you overcome obstacles at work, and your bosses will acknowledge your efforts, even if you fall behind in a few areas. Those in the building industry will see a boost in sales, which means more incentives for you.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.