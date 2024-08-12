Aquarius Weekly Horoscope August 12 - August 18, 2024

Aquarius Weekly Health Horoscope

Your body will remain healthy and fit this week. So, following the same diet, engaging in exercise and trying something new like laughter therapy early in the morning can keep you happy and cheery throughout the day.

Aquarius Weekly Love Horoscope

This week, forgiveness may be the key to a fulfilling romantic relationship. If you can eventually let go of your bitterness, you may find that you will feel joy and love again. Singles should no longer be concerned about being alone because there are signs that someone may approach them.

Aquarius Weekly Business Horoscope

Aquarians, postpone your plans to buy real estate until you are in a better financial situation. If you have an extra source of income, strive to save it, as you must let patience lead the way. indeed, hasty splurging will be regretted later.

Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

This week, there may be limited opportunities for growth and stability. However, if you want to avoid getting into fights with your subordinates, you must devote greater attention to your work. You could face issues if you are careless, as taking a risk or reacting emotionally can result in a major problem.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.