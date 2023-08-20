Aquarius Weekly Horoscope, August 21 - August 27, 2023

Aquarius Weekly Health Horoscope

This week, Aquarius, prioritize your overall well-being by finding a balance between your intellectual pursuits and taking care of your physical health. Engage in activities that stimulate your mind while also making time for exercise and relaxation. Mindfulness practices might help you manage stress and maintain mental clarity.

Aquarius Weekly Love Horoscope

Matters of the heart are in focus for Aquarius this week. If you're in a relationship, communicate openly with your partner to strengthen your bond. Share your dreams and listen to theirs with empathy. Single Aquarians might find themselves attracted to individuals who appreciate their unique perspectives. Be open to connections that are based on shared values and intellectual compatibility.

Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Your innovative and forward-thinking nature will be your assets in your career life this week. Embrace new ideas and consider how you can bring creative solutions to challenges. Collaborative projects can lead to breakthroughs, so don't hesitate to work with others who share your vision. Your ability to adapt to changing circumstances will be beneficial.

Aquarius Weekly Business Horoscope

For Aquarius entrepreneurs, this week is favorable for exploring unconventional business strategies and approaches. Embrace your knack for thinking outside the box and consider how you can disrupt the norm. Networking and forging new connections can provide you with fresh insights and potential partnerships. However, ensure you're also grounding your ideas in practicality.