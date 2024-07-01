Aquarius Weekly Horoscope July 01 - July 07, 2024

Aquarius Weekly Health Horoscope

You may feel energized and alive this week, as some holistic treatments may be useful in treating a chronic health condition. Those working out to lose weight will get positive outcomes. Also, consider trying an ayurvedic treatment for long-standing issues.

Aquarius Weekly Love Horoscope

Things might not be very interesting on the love front this week, Aquarius. You may need to put in extra effort to mend things with your partner. Your relationship issues will take longer to be resolved and some of you might even decide to end their relationships.

Aquarius Horoscope Weekly Business

You may receive a good return on your investments, and people will repay the money they borrowed from you. Those in the textile business could come across successful deals or attract good investors, while men will have a stellar financial week.

Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

Things might not go smoothly on the professional front and you may need to make additional efforts to meet deadlines. Females working in architecture or design fields could face major concerns at work, so some of you might need to re-evaluate your contribution to your firms.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.