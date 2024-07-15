Aquarius Weekly Horoscope July 15 - July 21, 2024

Check out the weekly horoscope predictions from 15th July to 21st July 2024 to stay ahead of the game, and be proactive by preparing for the obstacles that may arise.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Written by Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Published on Jul 15, 2024 | 12:01 AM IST | 12.8K
Key Highlight

Aquarius Health Horoscope Weekly

Your body will remain healthy and fit, as you're on the right path to caring for it. It may become monotonous to consume the same food or exercise in the same manner daily; therefore, why not experiment with something novel? Morning laughter therapy might brighten your day.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Weekly

This week, forgiveness could hold the key to a fulfilling romantic relationship. For those who can let go of their anger, they might realize that they can feel love and happiness again. Singles shouldn't fret about being lonely since there are signals that someone might want to be close friends.

Aquarius Business Horoscope Weekly

Aquarians, postpone your plans to buy real estate unless you are in a better financial situation. Your financial situation is expected to stay average throughout the week. If you have an extra source of income, aim to save as much as possible in the coming days. 

Aquarius Career Horoscope Weekly

This week, there may be limited opportunities for growth and stability. However, if you would like to keep from getting into disputes with your colleagues, you need to give greater focus to your work. You could face penalties if you don't pay attention.

