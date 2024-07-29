Aquarius Weekly Horoscope July 29 - August 04, 2024

Aquarius Weekly Health Horoscope

This week, you may experience stress, which is detrimental to your health. Try to relieve stress by going for a walk or doing your favorite type of exercise. Drinking fresh fruit juice can boost your mood and help you feel better.

Aquarius Weekly Love Horoscope

Those who expect to hear back on a marriage proposal may be disappointed. You may also need to attempt to resolve the tension between you and your partner. To build your relationship, plan an interesting trip that both of you will enjoy, but make sure to prioritize your partner's choices.

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Business

A good return on investment may surprise you, as your prudent financial selections will add to your financial stability. Furthermore, the week may present you with good financial opportunities, but you should always undertake extensive research before investing. Now is not the time to go through a property transaction; therefore, any discussions about it should be put on hold.

Aquarius Weekly Career Horoscope

This week, you will be recognized for your excellent work, and some of you may even enjoy a well-deserved break from your hectic schedule. Take this time to truly enjoy and appreciate what you do. People working in the sales department may earn an unexpected incentive!

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.