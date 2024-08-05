Aries Weekly Horoscope August 05 - August 11, 2024

Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Written by Pandit Jagannath Guruji , Celebrity Astrologer
Published on Aug 05, 2024 | 12:01 AM IST | 14K
Key Highlight

Aries Weekly Health Horoscope 

Dear Aries, if you have stomach or throat difficulties, you should avoid drinking cold beverages and instead eat a nutritionally balanced diet. Furthermore, your calm temperament and optimistic outlook may inspire those around you.

Aries Weekly Love Horoscope 

Currently, it appears to be a good week for love. Singles may find their perfect love very soon. Some people may receive support and participation from their partners, which results in a deeper understanding of their relationship.

Aries Weekly Business Horoscope

Aries, owning a commercial property might help you earn a lot of money while keeping your bank account full. This week, some people may spend money on furniture, while others could be doing construction work.

Aries Weekly Career Horoscope

Things may not go as planned in your career, therefore, be mindful of your behavior at work. Some of your competitors or coworkers may cooperate against you, leaving you the victim of nasty office politics. Stand firm and avoid non-work-related discussions.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.

