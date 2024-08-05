Cancer Weekly Horoscope August 05 - August 11, 2024

Cancer Weekly Health Horoscope

Pregnant women should take precautions and avoid skipping any of their test appointments. Some people may find that practicing meditation or reading a self-help book helps them cope with stress. Some Cancerians can find motivation and peace of mind through journaling or poetry.

Cancer Weekly Love Horoscope

Your long-distance partner is preparing to shower you with presents, and they may be on their way. Your relationship with your partner or spouse may become happier and couples who are separated could reignite their affection for one another.

Cancer Weekly Business Horoscope

There are chances of a luxurious trip with family at a fancy hotel or resort this week. Plus, your company's financial situation will improve, and you may soon be able to repay any borrowed funds. But avoid taking out any loans this week.

Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

Cancerians may receive sad news if they had anticipated advancement at work. For the time being, you may struggle to handle high-pressure circumstances at work, and you may also experience issues when working with clients from other countries.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.