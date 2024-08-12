Cancer Weekly Horoscope August 12 - August 18, 2024

Cancer Weekly Health Horoscope

Cancerians must adjust their diet to become healthy, and the consequences might be seen in the next few weeks. You can also increase your endurance and fitness by joining a gym class with other people who have similar interests. A group yoga class might help individuals looking for balance.

Cancer Weekly Love Horoscope

Simply doing basic duties with your significant other might bring you closer together. They are likely to agree with your decisions and love your sense of humor. As a water sign, you cherish feelings, which could be precisely what is needed this week.

Cancer Weekly Business Horoscope

Your new partnership might not go as expected, but get to know your co-founders well, and be upfront and honest about the contract's limitations. Persistent labor may result in future wage increases for your staff, bonuses, and other financial perks. Also, do not allow a minor delay to demotivate you.

Cancer Weekly Career Horoscope

Employees in the private sector may be facing significant professional challenges this week. A disagreement with your supervisor is almost unavoidable. Thus, to avoid future problems, relationships with your bosses should be handled delicately.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.