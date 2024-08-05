Capricorn Weekly Horoscope August 05 - August 11, 2024

Capricorn Weekly Health Horoscope

This week is a wonderful time to focus on one's health, and you may have reasons to be proud of your willpower and perseverance. However, if you intend to travel, exercise caution and evaluate the weather conditions.

Capricorn Weekly Love Horoscope

This week might bring plenty of opportunities to enjoy an intimate weekend date with someone important. You and your spouse may also have the opportunity to participate in exciting activities at home, such as a dance performance at a relative's wedding.

Capricorn Weekly Business Horoscope

You may be able to sell your older houses and raise the finances you need. There may be forthcoming expenses for wedding planning. So, be cautious when investing in stocks or instruments whose values vary rapidly.

Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

You may be able to overcome obstacles at work and motivate others to work hard to attain their professional objectives. In addition, you will have the opportunity to demonstrate your best potential at work. The week will be especially beneficial for individuals in the healthcare sector.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.