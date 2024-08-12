Capricorn Weekly Horoscope August 12 - August 18, 2024

Capricorn Weekly Health Horoscope

You must pay heed to the signs that your body sends you, hinting at ill health. Moreover, women should be aware of skin problems caused by the intense heat and remember to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Capricorn Weekly Love Horoscope

This week, some Capricorns may go on a short trip to relax. Plus, getting out of the house and spending quality time with your partner can be beneficial for couples who live in a joint family. A yoga retreat or a hiking weekend trip could be an excellent opportunity to bond, enjoy some adventure.

Capricorn Weekly Business Horoscope

Capricorns could benefit greatly from cooperative ventures this week. A partnership is a great idea right now, especially if it includes a foreign company. Your company's financial curve may profit from a new international client. However, don't rush and take your time to investigate every detail, so you can find a great deal.

Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

Capricorns naturally flourish as leaders and achievers at work. This week, your charisma and good attitude will earn you new levels of respect in social and professional circles. Now is the moment to seize every opportunity that comes your way.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.