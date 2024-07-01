Capricorn Weekly Horoscope July 01 - July 07, 2024

Capricorn Weekly Health Horoscope

Health-wise, this week is reasonable if you can include some good behaviors into your routine. You should drink as much water as you can, and get enough sleep. What’s more, children could face minor ailments, but nothing will last for long.

Capricorn Weekly Love Horoscope

The timing is not ideal for romance, Capricorn, as you may feel that your partner takes you for granted. Avoid scheduling intimate evenings or romantic dinners this week. Sadly, newly married couples could have some ugly arguments.

Capricorn Weekly Business Horoscope

This is a good financial week, and you may receive extra money to organize a social celebration. Some may intend to contribute money or products to the impoverished and needy, as this is a very good time to indulge in charitable work.

Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

This week, you may acquire every assistance you need to finish a critical task at work on time. You may be extremely busy, and this could even strain your domestic life. Find as much balance as you can and plan your week strategically.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.