Capricorn Weekly Horoscope June 24 - June 30, 2024

Capricorn Weekly Health Horoscope

Those born under the sign of Capricorn will experience an improvement in their current state of health when compared to the past. If you want to maintain your level of fitness, you must continue your regular workout routine. Excessive heat can make you dehydrated, so avoid stepping outdoors without carrying a drink of water with you.

Capricorn Weekly Love Horoscope

Your romantic partner may attempt to persuade you to act in ways that benefit their interests; however, you should avoid getting annoyed. Newly committed Capricorns can have passionate love relationships because they can successfully gain the trust of the person they love, allowing the relationship to progress.

Capricorn Weekly Business Horoscope

Capricorns must be practical when dealing with business issues. If you know that the person you are lending money to will be unable to repay you, you should not grant them a loan. In fact, if you are in the middle of a hastily arranged financial transaction, you might burn your fingers.

Capricorn Weekly Career Horoscope

Capricorns may find themselves busier than usual preparing for something new. You may discover that you have a lot of work in your office this week. So, you should maintain a peaceful attitude and avoid becoming overly emotional.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.