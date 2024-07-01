Gemini Weekly Horoscope July 01 - July 07, 2024

Gemini Weekly Health Horoscope

You will enjoy a relaxing week and may choose to spend the weekend at a spa retreat. Some may begin to take better care of their health and include nutritious foods in their diet. Things will go smoothly in terms of health, so there is no need to worry.

Gemini Weekly Love Horoscope

This week is a terrific week for love. You may receive a romantic surprise or gift, maybe even a proposal. Those who have been in a relationship for a long time may consider getting married, as you will be able to receive the blessings of the elders.

Gemini Weekly Business Horoscope

This is a regular week in terms of finances, with no major losses or gains expected. It is advisable to avoid investing in large projects or real estate deals. Those who have been waiting to hear back on a court verdict could receive good news.

Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Your hard work and patience will pay off this week, as seniors at work might give you a more significant task or responsibility. Someone in the team may request your expertise or guidance on a topic.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.