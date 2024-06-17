Gemini Weekly Horoscope June 17 - June 23, 2024

Gemini Weekly Health Horoscope

Gemini, the rigorous nature of your job schedule may be negatively impacting your emotional and physical well-being. By implementing a more balanced schedule, getting adequate sleep, and eating on time, you may be able to return to your previous level of health and fitness.

Gemini Weekly Love Horoscope

Your relationship might need some tender love and care due to the lack of time you and your spouse have been devoting to it. As a result, you may wish to take a break from everything and spend more time together, even if it does not include exciting plans.

Gemini Weekly Business Horoscope

Dear Gemini, it appears like things are going well for you financially, as even past-due payments can be handled this week. If you have been thinking about starting your own business, now could be the time. If you are finding that your expenses are outpacing your income, you should know that help is on the way.

Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope

Geminis are well known for their adaptability, which is seen in how they tackle work-related duties. So, you will have a cheerful attitude and take calculated risks this week. Furthermore, when you stand firm in your decisions and are confident in your talents, everyone you work with will admire your business acumen.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.