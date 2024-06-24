Gemini Weekly Horoscope June 24 - June 30, 2024

Check out the weekly horoscope predictions from 24th June to 30th June 2024 to stay ahead of the game, and be proactive by preparing for the obstacles that may arise.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Written by Pandit Jagannath Guruji , Celebrity Astrologer
Published on Jun 24, 2024 | 12:01 AM IST | 16.4K
Gemini Weekly Horoscope June 24 - June 30, 2024
Gemini Weekly Horoscope June 24 - June 30, 2024
Key Highlight

Gemini Weekly Health Horoscope

In terms of physical health, this is a fairly average week. You may have time to relax at home and reconnect with old friends. Some people may be exhibiting signs of a minor illness, so take good care of the elderly and senior citizens at home.

Gemini Weekly Love Horoscope

Any modification or alteration in living conditions can cause problems for married couples, as because of unfavorable stars, you and your partner may argue at some point during the week. A simple conversation that escalates into a complex one may result in a heated exchange between you and your parents about your love life.

Gemini Weekly Business Horoscope

From a financial standpoint, the week is favorable. If you want to keep your bank account full, you must focus on developing additional sources of income in addition to anticipating a significant profit from your ongoing business. 

Gemini Weekly Career Horoscope 

The stars are in your favor and will motivate you to stand up for yourself and ask for what you deserve in terms of your career. If your supervisors recognize your worth, they may consider promoting you.

Disclaimer: Actual outcomes may differ based on factors like the date of birth, name, current dasha, and influential planets.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Pandit Jagannath Guruji
Celebrity Astrologer

P

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles